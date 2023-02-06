Read full article on original website
Futurism
Scientists Unveil Plan to Mount Cannons on the Moon to Fight Climate Change
A team of astrophysicists is suggesting we could protect the Earth from global warming by shooting lunar dust into space to shade the Earth from sunlight, The Washington Post reports. The Moonshot idea, as detailed in a new paper published this week in the journal PLOS Climate, would involve using...
scitechdaily.com
We Asked a NASA Scientist: Why Does Climate Change Matter?
Well, it’s happening. We look at the Earth from space and we measure it on the ground. And what we see is that the planet’s climate is changing. The last years have been the warmest since modern record-keeping began. It’s serious. Even a little change in temperature can...
Can We Slow Climate Change by Shooting Dust at the Sun?
So things are pretty grim right now. Runaway greenhouse gas emissions have resulted in a rise in global temperatures—causing a domino effect of deadly weather crises and environmental disasters like flooding, droughts, and hurricanes. It’s gotten to the point where researchers are suggesting we take drastic measures in order to save humanity—even if that means pursuing the comic book villain-esque idea of literally blocking out the sun.That’s the idea behind solar geoengineering, a catch all term that refers to the science and tech used to artificially change the climate by dimming the amount of sunlight that hits the Earth. There...
Can clouds of Moon dust combat climate change?
A group of US scientists this week proposed an unorthodox scheme to combat global warming: creating large clouds of Moon dust in space to reflect sunlight and cool the Earth. In their plan, we would mine dust on the Moon and shoot it out towards the Sun. The dust would stay between the Sun and Earth for around a week, making sunlight around 2% dimmer at Earth’s surface, after which it would disperse and we would shoot out more dust. The proposal, which involves launching some 10 million tonnes of Moon dust into space each year, is in...
Space dust could offset climate change impact, research says
Research by astrophysicists at the University of Utah suggests launching dust into space from the earth or the moon could help reduce the effects of climate change. Read more.
Satellite spots glowing lava inside erupting Hawaiian volcano
The Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has been erupting again for nearly two weeks, creating lava fountains and a glow visible with the Landsat 8 satellite.
Futurism
Scientists Warn Giant Asteroid Is Actually Swarm, Nearly Impossible to Destroy
Researchers have found that some asteroids that are largely made from small pieces of rubble could be very difficult to deflect if one were to ever hurtle towards Earth, a terrifying finding that could force us to reconsider our asteroid defense strategies. It's an especially pertinent topic considering NASA's recent...
Gizmodo
FBI Finds New Information About Chinese Spy Balloon
We’re learning new information about the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday. A State Department spokesperson said the balloon was able to collect communications and data via a satellite and had “multiple antennas” in addition to other equipment used “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” Axios reported.
State Department Outlines What Was Found on the Downed Spy Balloon
It appears the balloon found floating over U.S. airspace that China insisted was simply collecting weather data could—to nobody’s surprise—collect sensitive communications. The balloon, recovered off the coast of South Carolina, had “multiple antennas” and other components “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” a State Department spokesperson said Thursday. The antennas were likely capable of collecting and geo-locating communications, they said. The balloon also had solar panels that generated enough power to “operate multiple active intelligence collection sensors.” And the balloon’s manufacturer appears to have a direct relationship with China’s military. “It’s clear that they have been scrambling to explain why they violated U.S. sovereignty and still have no plausible explanation—and have found themselves on their heels,” the spokesperson said.Read it at Axios
US launches Minuteman III missile from Vandenberg base in show of nuclear force days after Chinese spy balloon shot down
THE United States Air Force has launched an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) into the Pacific Ocean in a reported show of nuclear force. Air Force officials blasted the test ICBM from Vandenberg Space Force Base in Santa Barbara County, California, on Thursday evening amid rising tensions between China and North Korea.
New research reveals the chilling reason why a Hawaiian town has 500 earthquakes a week
Scientists say they have worked out why a small town in Hawaii has been hit by around 500 earthquakes a week.Researchers say that Pahala on the island of Hawaii sits above an “interconnected feature” between 22 and 26 miles underground that is slowly swelling with molten rock, according to research published in Science.Pahala has experienced swarms of earthquakes for decades. By 2015, the number had increased from around seven a week to 34.Experts say that after the eruption of the Kilauea volcano on the island in 2018, the number dramatically shot up to hundreds per week -- around 192,000...
Futurism
Scientists Find New Evidence of Hidden Ocean World in Our Solar System
Planetary scientists have a fascinating hypothesis about Saturn's smallest moon, Mimas, which they say may be home to a "stealth" underground ocean that's been hidden from our best observations. In a press release out of the Southwest Research Institute, principal scientist Dr. Alyssa Rhoden said that NASA's Cassini mission to...
It is dangerous to return to the US: A migrant met with a deadly fate as he attempted to cross back into NYC from Canada
Fritznel Richard from Haiti had been living with his wife in Quebec, Canada for a year. The couple had crossed into Canada as migrants seeking asylum. Richard and his wife fled from Haiti to go to Brazil. From Brazil, the couple was able to enter the U.S. However, their ultimate goal was to end up in Canada. Perhaps, they believed that the asylum process would be easier in Canada.
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
insideevs.com
Antarctica’s Only Electric Exploration Vehicle Was Upgraded Because Of Climate Change
The world’s first all-electric polar exploration vehicle, the Venturi Antarctica, was deployed to the Princess Elisabeth Antarctica research station in December 2021, a time when temperatures frequently dropped below -50 degrees Fahrenheit. In fact, the Monegasque-made tracked EV was designed to run just fine at -58F (-50C), but as...
Huge meteorite discovered in Antarctica contains oldest material in solar system
Researchers in Antarctica have discovered one of the largest meteorites ever found on the continent. The space rock found in December 2022 weighs 7.6kg.Antarctica is a favourite spot for researchers hunting for meteorites. While the continent is not hit by meteorites any more often than anywhere else on Earth the continent’s cold dry weather helps preserve those that do land. Active glaciers also churn up ancient meteorites buried beneath the ice.Helpfully the uniform white background makes spotting the dark rocks easier. The team that found the asteroid also used satellite data about Antarctica’s surface and machine learning tools to predict...
Scientists Discover Hidden Zone of Earth 100 Miles Beneath Surface
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists have discovered a hidden layer of partly molten rock located about 100 miles under Earth’s surface that may resolve long-standing mysteries about the movements of tectonic plates, reports a new study. Previous studies have revealed...
A truck-sized asteroid will pass very close to Earth tonight
Our planet is set for a close encounter with an asteroid that was discovered on January 21 of this year. Designated 2023 BU, the asteroid will zoom over the southern tip of South America at about 4:27 pm (PST) or 7:27 EST, NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory said in a press release.
'Extraordinary' Video Shows Asteroid Passing 'Extremely' Close to Earth
asteroid 2023 BU made one of the closest approaches to Earth on record Thursday, zooming past our planet just over 2,000 miles above the surface.
