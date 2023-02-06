Read full article on original website
Poll: Plurality of Nevada voters approve of Lombardo, majority support voter ID
Nevadans broadly gave Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo good marks after his first month in office, with a slight majority viewing the state as “on the right track,” according to a poll released Friday. The post Poll: Plurality of Nevada voters approve of Lombardo, majority support voter ID appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Nevada Commission On Ethics to discuss investigations on Cochran and Jardon
The Nevada Commission on Ethics is expected to discuss its investigations against Reno Fire Chief David Cochran and former Reno City Council member Neoma Jardon at its next meeting on February 15. In January, The Nevada Commission on Ethics opened an investigation against Reno Fire Chief David Cochran related to...
Health Department recognizes ‘211 Day’ in Nevada
On Saturday, Feb. 11, the Department of Health and Human Services will recognize 211 Day as Nevada 211 works to empower individuals in achieving optimal self-sufficiency, health, and well-being. As a program of the Aging and Disability Services Division, Nevada 211 is a free, confidential service available 24 hours a...
Pahrump assemblyman’s proposal would require ID to vote in Nevada
“We need to show an ID to buy alcohol, to buy cigarettes, to go into a federal courthouse or fly on a plane. Those are just a few examples of things you need an ID for, so why shouldn’t you need to show an ID to vote?”. It is...
Nevada Democrats Discuss Legislative Goals
N. Nevada based company gets $2 billion dollar clean energy investment. N. Nevada based company gets $2 billion dollar clean energy investment. This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 4pm. Friday Web Weather. Updated: 8 hours ago. A chance of snow showers Friday night into Saturday...
Nevada Senate Introduces Bill to Protect State Abortion Providers, Out-of-State Patients
As the legislative session continues in Carson City, state democratic leaders are introducing a bill aimed at protecting abortion providers and out-of-state patients seeking abortions. Senate Bill 131 would codify an executive order that was issued by former Governor Steve Sisolak in June 2022. According to lawmakers, the legislation would...
Republicans have hopes for productive session with Gov. Lombardo occupying the executive branch
Tuesday marked day two of the 82nd Nevada Legislature and lawmakers are putting in the groundwork for bills that will go through months of vetting. There is a lot of 'new' at the legislature: hundreds of new bills introduced, 14 new assembly members (seven from each party), and seven new senators.
Lombardo’s desire for public land sales could boost warehouse economy
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Gov. Joe Lombardo’s support for the sale of federal lands to developers would increase the state’s economic resilience and decrease its reliance on tourism, say proponents. It would also likely cement Southern Nevada’s place in the warehouse boom. “I would like to see us, in coordination with our congressional delegation, promote a more predictable approach […] The post Lombardo’s desire for public land sales could boost warehouse economy appeared first on Nevada Current.
Nevada leaders release statements following State of the Union Address
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada leaders released statements after President Joe Biden delivered his second State of the Union address Tuesday night. U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) released the following statement:. Over the past two years, we've made bipartisan investments in Nevada's infrastructure, brought down health care costs,...
Progressive coalition pushes back against Lombardo’s message of “Nevada Way”
Laura Martin, executive director of the Progressive Leadership Alliance of Nevada (PLAN) Action, said Lombardo’s plans for the coming biennium work for a “small percentage of people at the top” and not struggling Nevadans. The post Progressive coalition pushes back against Lombardo’s message of “Nevada Way” appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
All eyes are on water, but Nevada faces other environmental threats
When we talk about environmental issues in Nevada, we often focus on one thing ... water. That makes sense: The mega-drought we’re in has dropped Lake Mead to levels unseen in almost 90 years. But climate change, or global warming, is also damaging Nevada’s environment in ways that aren’t...
Getting the most from your HOA: Nevada experts answer your questions
Some people love them, some hate ‘em, but almost everyone has an opinion about homeowner associations. They’re the fastest-growing form of residential governance in the country, up 30% in the last decade. The average monthly HOA fee is about $250, and in Nevada, more than a 500,000 homeowners live in HOAs. And there are 3,460 HOAs throughout the state.
Legislative conservation agenda includes wildlife crossings, EV trucks, and septic tanks
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Historic drought and declining reservoirs have dominated the conversation around Nevada’s environmental woes, but state legislators are looking at “common sense” conservation efforts that can be implemented at the state level during the upcoming legislative session. Protecting Nevada’s wildlife is on the list of priorities for legislators and conservation groups pushing bills to restore the […] The post Legislative conservation agenda includes wildlife crossings, EV trucks, and septic tanks appeared first on Nevada Current.
NM House Passes Gun Storage Bill
Following a three-hour sometimes contentious discussion yesterday (starting at about 12:10 in the recording), the state House passed 37-32 House Bill 9, also known as “Bennie’s Bill,” which creates criminal penalties in some cases for negligently storing firearms in such a way as to make them accessible to children. The bill’s name honors Albuquerque middle school student Bennie Hargrove, who was fatally shot in 2021 by a classmate using his father’s improperly stored gun. “This bill is about saving lives and protecting our children,” state Rep. Pamelya Herndon, D-Albuquerque, said in a statement. “If the gun used to take Bennie Hargrove’s life was properly secured, he would still be with us today. We can prevent school shootings and other senseless tragedies by holding adults accountable for negligently storing their guns.” The bill specifically holds adults accountable for making a firearm accessible to a minor if the minor brandishes the weapon (a misdemeanor), and for negligently making a firearm accessible to a minor if the minor uses the weapon and it results in great bodily harm or death (a fourth-degree felony). As the Albuquerque Journal reports, Hargrove’s grandmother Vanessa Sawyer, along with numerous Albuquerque students, visited the Capitol yesterday to support the bill, which also has the support of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller and the Albuquerque Police Department. The Senate will now consider the legislation.
NV Energy, Southwest Gas grilled at Nevada Legislature
Utility companies that have met heavy criticism over rates and outages in recent months came face to face with lawmakers on Thursday in Carson City.
Lombardo calls for Nevada public schools to turn over existing third-party audits
The executive order relies not on a new audit headed by state auditors, but instead requires district leaders to send existing financial documents and third-party audits covering calendar year 2022 to the Governor’s Finance Office (GFO) by March 1. The post Lombardo calls for Nevada public schools to turn over existing third-party audits appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Contractor to pay $3.6M to settle unpaid shifts claim
Unforgettable Coatings, Inc. (UCI), a Las Vegas-based commercial and residential painting contractor, agreed to pay $3,686,592 to settle a U.S. Department of Labor lawsuit alleging it violated the Fair Labor Standards Act, DOL announced Jan. 30. According to a consent judgment, UCI will pay $1,809,249 in alleged unpaid overtime compensation, an equal amount in damages and more than $18,000 in interest to 592 employees at UCI facilities in Nevada, Arizona, Idaho and Utah. It will also pay $50,000 in civil penalties. (Walsh v. Unforgettable Coatings, Inc., No. 20-00150 (D. Nev. Jan. 18, 2023)).
Affirmative Consent Bill Heads To New Mexico Senate
Affirmative Consent legislation, known as the Yes Means Yes, has passed the New Mexico House and is on its way to the Senate. The bill was approved Monday on a 49-12 vote. The legislation establishes a clear standard for affirmative consent in New Mexico public schools. The bill’s main sponsor...
Nevada lithium mine wins ruling; green energy fights rage on
RENO, Nev. (AP) — A U.S. judge has ordered the government to revisit part of its environmental review of a lithium mine planned in Nevada, but denied opponents’ efforts to block it in a ruling the developer says clears the way for construction at the nation’s largest known deposit of the rare metal widely used in rechargeable batteries. The ruling marks a significant victory for Canada-based Lithium Americas Corp. at its subsidiary’s project near Nevada’s border with Oregon, and a setback — at least for now — for conservationists, tribes and a Nevada rancher who have all been fighting it for two years. The opponents said they are considering an appeal based in part on growing questions raised about the reach of an 150-year-old mining law. It’s the latest development in a series of high-stakes legal battles that pit environmentalists and others against so-called “green energy” projects President Joe Biden’s administration is pushing to help speed the nation’s transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy. The White House says the mine on the Nevada-Oregon line is critical to ramped up efforts to producing raw materials for electric vehicle batteries.
Idaho legislator introduces new bills to remove hospital tax exemptions
A first-year legislator is pushing a new bill in the Idaho Legislature that would give local county commissions the authority to remove the property tax exemptions in place for hospitals. Rep. Josh Tanner, R-Eagle, also is sponsoring a second new bill that would immediately remove the property tax exemption for a hospital’s outlying administrative and […] The post Idaho legislator introduces new bills to remove hospital tax exemptions appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
