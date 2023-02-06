Read full article on original website
Mid-Hudson News Network
Man wanted in wounding of two last fall is arrested
HAVERSTRAW – A suspect wanted for the wounding of two men inside a Haverstraw restaurant last October, has been arrested. On October 22, 2022 at about 2:40 in the morning, Haverstraw Police were called to 9 Main Street where they found two victims who had been got at P&D Seafood.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Father and son sentenced in Port Jervis major trafficker case
GOSHEN – A 32-year-old Port Jervis man, Richard McInturff, was sentenced in Orange County Court on Wednesday to 17 to 19 years in state prison followed by five years of poste-release supervision in connection with his guilty plea to operating as a major drug trafficker, escape and attempted assault.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Man charged in Wallkill slashing
TOWN OF WALLKILL – Town Police in Wallkill have arrested a 25-year-old Town of Wallkill man on a charge of attempted assault after they investigated an incident late Tuesday afternoon in which a Goshen man sustained a laceration to his hand. Police said the victim and alleged assailant were...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Man violates order of protection over 900 times
CARMEL – A Peekskill man has been charged with several violations of an order of protection in Putnam County. Putnam Sheriff’s deputies arrested Dany Villa-Carchipulla at his home after it was determined that he had messaged the victim over 900 times since being issued an order of protection. It was also determined he called her more than 25 times and showed up at her home more than once.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Poughkeepsie man charged with knifepoint kidnapping of mom and kids
POUGHKEEPSIE – A Poughkeepsie man is under arrest on a kidnapping charge after he allegedly pulled a knife on a woman who was sitting in her parked car on Spruce Street in that city with her two children, ages three and five. The incident occurred around 6:44 p.m. on...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Murder trial set to begin
POUGHKEEPSIE – The murder trial of Carlton Belton is scheduled to begin on Friday, February 10, 2023, before Dutchess County Court Judge Jessica Segal. The 31-year-old Belton is accused of shooting and killing 27-year-old Atiba Proverbs in a Main Street, Poughkeepsie convenience store in June of last year. The...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Troopers conduct underage drinking initiative
CORTLANDT – Only four of 17 establishments checked for compliance of serving underage people with alcohol failed the test during a State Police operation in the Cortlandt area. The initiative used a trooper in plainclothes and an underage operative utilizing a valid driver’s license. Thirteen establishments were in compliance...
Home Invaders Kick In Door, Beat Hackensack Tenants: Two Caught, One Sought, Police Say
Three home invaders held several victims captive while beating them after kicking in the door of a Hackensack apartment and demanding money, authorities said. Hackensack police arrested an adult, identified as Kenny Segura, 18, and a juvenile in connection with the 1:23 a.m. Feb. 1 robbery at a Pangborn Place apartment, Capt. Michael Antista said.
Police increase reward for information on suspect in 2021 Elmont acid attack
As News 12 has reported, Nafiah Ikram was walking up her Elmont driveway in 2021 when suddenly someone threw acid in her face.
Police fill courtroom as suspect arraigned in deadly shooting of off-duty NYPD officer
Randy Jones was held without bail during the brief arraignment in a Downtown Brooklyn courtroom that was packed with police officers.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Goshen High School girl arrested for child endangerment
GOSHEN – A 16-year-old female Goshen High School student was arrested on Monday after a 16-year-old male student reported feeling dizzy, lightheaded, and lethargic after consuming an “edible.” The incident occurred shortly after noon. He was transported to Garnet Health Medical Center emergency room in the Town...
Police: Person of interest in NYPD officer shooting taken into custody at Rockland motel
NYPD and Clarkstown police officers were in and out of several rooms on the second floor of the Day's Inn in Nanuet, where the person of interest was apparently hiding out.
hudsonvalleypress.com
Trooper Arrested For Issuing Falsified Tickets
WESTCHESTER COUNTY – Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced Thursday that a New York State Police Trooper, responsible for patrolling the Sprain Brook and Taconic State Parkways in Westchester County, was arrested and charged with issuing more than 30 falsified traffic tickets and supporting depositions to multiple individuals, who were never subjected to a traffic stop, including one person who died prior to the issuance of the tickets.
Boy 15, Indicted For Bringing Gun To High School In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley 15-year-old boy has been indicted for allegedly bringing a loaded gun to an area high school.The student was indicted in Rockland County on Monday, Feb. 6 for bringing the gun to Nanuet High School on Monday, Jan. 30, according to Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh.Th…
Mid-Hudson News Network
Retired cop and BOCES criminal justice teacher indicted for ‘double-dipping’
KINGSTON – A former Ulster County BOCES criminal justice instructor who is a retired Westchester County police officer, has been indicted alleging that he stole over $163,000 from the state retirement system by taking unlawful pension payments and forging a required certificate purportedly issued by the State Education Department.
NYPD: Officer who was shot in head dies; suspect is in custody
The NYPD has confirmed that 26-year-old NYPD Officer Adeed Fayaz has died at Brookdale Hospital. He was gravely injured on Saturday night in a shooting in Brooklyn.
Police: Wallkill neighbors involved in attempted hammer attack
An investigation revealed 36-year-old Letoya Washington came at two of her neighbors with a hammer, authorities say.
theharlemvalleynews.net
