Tuscaloosa, AL

Vote for the Tuscaloosa area boys high school sports athlete of the week

By Jerell Rushin, The Tuscaloosa News
 4 days ago

There were several top performers in Tuscaloosa area boys high school sports , but only one can be voted athlete of the week.

To nominate a player for a future athlete of the week poll, email jrushin@gannett.com.

Fans may vote in the poll below one time per hour per device. The poll closes at noon on Friday. VOTES SENT TO EMAIL WILL NOT COUNT.

To submit high school scores, statistics, records, leaders and other items at any time, email sports@tuscaloosanews.com.

GIRLS POLL: Vote for the Tuscaloosa area girls high school sports athlete of the week

AREA BASKETBALL: AHSAA basketball: Top Tuscaloosa games in girls, boys high school area tournaments

AREA BRACKETS: Alabama high school basketball schedule: Area brackets for Tuscaloosa girls, boys tournaments

BASKETBALL RANKINGS: Tuscaloosa-area boys high school basketball rankings entering area tournaments

Ryder Black, Fayette County indoor track and field: Won the Class 1A-3A high jump state championship with 6 feet, 1 inch.

AJ Edwards, Hale County basketball: Scored 31 points in a 63-54 loss to Northside.

Brain Perry, Northside basketball: Scored 26 points with five rebounds in a 63-54 win over Hale County.

Javion Taylor, Central basketball: Scored 30 points with seven rebounds and five steals in a 63-55 win over Sulligent.

Hunter Wood, Sulligent basketball: Scored 12 points in a 63-55 loss to Central.

Patten Currington, Northridge basketball: Scored 16 points in a 67-50 win over Hueytown.

Jack Arsenault, Tuscaloosa Christian basketball: Scored 22 points in a 61-59 win over Success Unlimited Academy.

Vote for the Tuscaloosa area boys high school sports athlete of the week

Related
hoopseen.com

Ten area championship games to watch this week

Area tournaments are underway across the state of Alabama, and teams from each respective classification are looking to advance in the playoffs. Within the next few weeks, we will be crowning state champions in Birmingham — but first, the road starts here with area tournaments. Remember, the two teams...
ALABAMA STATE
Clanton Advertiser

Tigers send four players to college programs in Alabama

Chilton County High School held a signing day ceremony on Feb. 9 to recognize four of their football players taking the next step in their athletic and academic career. Safety Jakeveon Bolding, running back Rashard Childers, center Isaiah Davidson and kicker Paul Romero all signed their letters of intent in the CCHS auditorium in front of family, friends, and coaches.
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
tdalabamamag.com

St. Paul Episcopal freshman LB Anthony Jones reacts to Alabama offer

Anthony Jones earned an offer from Alabama Wednesday, adding to his growing list. Jones is a freshman at St. Paul Episcopal High School in Mobile, Alabama. He is on pace to be one of the most sought-after 2026 recruits in the country with previous offers from Auburn, Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia and others. His offer total sits at 13 after the Crimson Tide joined the recruitment of the fast-rising prospect.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa Native Joe Biggs Jr. Is Making a Big Impact on Youth

Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama offers 6-foot-4 in-state freshman LB Anthony Jones

Anthony Jones reported an offer from Alabama Wednesday via Twitter. Jones attends St. Paul Episcopal High School in Mobile, Alabama. He is currently a freshman and a member of the 2026 recruiting class. The Mobile product now holds 13 offers, including offers from Auburn, Colorado and Georgia. Alabama is one...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Praise 93.3

Sheriah Gibson is Making Black History as an Entrepreneur and Community Leader

Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Former Alabama LB Christian Miller on Kevin Steele hire: “He is going to have us playing physical, fast, and aggressive.”

We are starting to see more former Alabama football players get excited about Kevin Steele’s return as the defensive coordinator. Most have voiced their opinions on social media, but Christian Miller joined The Bama Standard on Tuesday to break down why Nick Saban’s choice for Steele stood out to him. Miller was with Steele on Alabama’s 2014 Southeastern Conference title team.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Pastor David Gay is Making Black History as a Mental Health and Well-Being Advocate

Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa County law enforcement calls for strengthening state police eluding laws

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The high speed police chase that ended with a shootout in Tuscaloosa is renewing calls for tougher laws for running from police. Tuscaloosa’s police chief is making a passionate plea to state lawmakers. Police say there is, in fact, a felony eluding law, but that only applies if a third party is injured, excluding the suspect or the police. Otherwise, speeding away from the police is a misdemeanor.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Black Enterprise

Alabama Teachers and Parents Voice Frustration Over Cancellation of Author Derrick Barnes’ Visit for Black History Month

Award-winning children’s book author Derrick Barnes had his invitation to speak and read his books at an Alabama school rescinded and many are not happy about it. Barnes, whose books feature Black children, had his scheduled visit to three Hoover City Schools, a school system just south of Birmingham, Alabama, canceled by school officials. According to CNN, Barnes’ it was due to contract issues and a parent’s concern regarding Barnes’ social media posts.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
