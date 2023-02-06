Vote for the Tuscaloosa area boys high school sports athlete of the week

There were several top performers in Tuscaloosa area boys high school sports , but only one can be voted athlete of the week.

To nominate a player for a future athlete of the week poll, email jrushin@gannett.com.

The poll closes at noon on Friday.

To submit high school scores, statistics, records, leaders and other items at any time, email sports@tuscaloosanews.com.

Ryder Black, Fayette County indoor track and field: Won the Class 1A-3A high jump state championship with 6 feet, 1 inch.

AJ Edwards, Hale County basketball: Scored 31 points in a 63-54 loss to Northside.

Brain Perry, Northside basketball: Scored 26 points with five rebounds in a 63-54 win over Hale County.

Javion Taylor, Central basketball: Scored 30 points with seven rebounds and five steals in a 63-55 win over Sulligent.

Hunter Wood, Sulligent basketball: Scored 12 points in a 63-55 loss to Central.

Patten Currington, Northridge basketball: Scored 16 points in a 67-50 win over Hueytown.

Jack Arsenault, Tuscaloosa Christian basketball: Scored 22 points in a 61-59 win over Success Unlimited Academy.

