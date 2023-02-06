Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hometown hero Ronde Barber inducted into the Pro Football Hall of FameCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Florida Strawberry Festival Announces FREE Special Sensory-Considerate DayUncovering FloridaPlant City, FL
With Republican Leaders, Biden is traveling to Florida with a new political challenger.GodwinFlorida State
Florida witness reports lights appearing and disappearing overheadRoger MarshFlorida State
8 Florida Restaurants were Recently Named Among the Most Romantic in America. But Prices Arguably Aren't Cheap.L. CaneTampa, FL
fox13news.com
'Our greatest generation': Parade held for Dunedin veteran's 98th birthday
DUNEDIN, Fla. - Honks, waves and a lot of salutes greeted O'Neil Ducharme as a parade passed by for his 98th birthday in Dunedin. "He is not only my best friend, but he is also the most humble greatest generation hero I’ve ever known," said Mark Welsh, a volunteer with Honor Flight of West Central Florida. "He gives to everyone. He tries to encourage everyone to go on Honor Flights and expects nothing in return."
fox13news.com
Divers Down Pollution Project inspiring community members to make a difference
TAMPA, Fla. - The Divers Down Pollution Project started out simply as a club where friends would pick up trash on the beach before moving into one of the main passions: diving. What makes the Divers Down Pollution Project so unique is the fact that they decided to focus on...
fox13news.com
5K at Raymond James Stadium will raise funds for National Pediatric Cancer Foundation
TAMPA, Fla. - Every day, 43 kids are diagnosed with cancer. When it comes to treatment, the drugs doctors used can be both toxic and taxing on their small bodies. It's a reason why the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation is working hard to help fund more effective, less toxic treatments – and eventually end childhood cancer.
fox13news.com
Bark in the Park returns in Curtis Hixon park
A popular dog and family-friend festival is back in Tampa: Bark in the Park. The event helps support the Humane Society of Tampa Bay, who saves over 13,000 homeless animals each year.
fox13news.com
Extraordinary Ordinaries: Corpus Christi Catholic teacher helps students find meaning through music
TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. - For the music teacher at Corpus Christi Catholic School in Temple Terrace, it's pretty easy for middle schoolers to buy into the guitar and ukulele. "Nobody is too cool to play the guitar," Matthew Jones told FOX 13. "Nobody is too cool to play the guitar."
fox13news.com
Temple Terrace teacher shows students how music is powerful
A teacher in Temple Terrace has the rhythm for music and innovation. Everyone has a favorite teacher and his students could probably write a song about theirs.
fox13news.com
Retired Green Berets’ story of riding horseback in Afghanistan inspire ‘Horse Soldier’ bourbon brand
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - They were US soldiers on horseback, battling the Taliban. Now, the Horse Soldiers have built a home – and a bourbon brand – in St. Petersburg. The Urban Still House is where Scott Neil, a retired Army Green Beret, and some friends who fought for our country now play in a world of whiskey.
fox13news.com
New locally owned cybersecurity company could help Tampa's tech boom reach new heights
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa's tech industry boom could reach new heights in the coming years, city leaders said during a ribbon-cutting celebration for a locally owned cybersecurity company Friday. This tech industry is projected to add more than 3,700 jobs by 2027, for a total growth of 14 percent, according...
fox13news.com
Oldsmar's own Nathan Harriel raising game with Philly Union
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Each year when the Philadelphia Union spend their preseason in Clearwater, Nathan Harriel acts as the team's local tour guide. "Guys ask me for spots and I give them some information about where to go and get a good burger or some good fish on Clearwater Beach," joked Harriel.
fox13news.com
Hillsborough County superintendent to recommend a new boundary scenario to board
TAMPA, Fla. - After months of community meetings and online feedback, Hillsborough County parents now have a look at the final plan heading to the school board for new boundaries. Superintendent Addison Davis says he will recommend Scenario four, which takes into account a number of factors including reducing the...
fox13news.com
Handmade Valentine’s Day cards for children: Step-by-step instructions
TAMPA, Fla. - Help your child make special homemade Valentine’s Day cards. Paint (Valentine’s Day colors) Take a piece of cardstock and fold it in half to make your card. Set it aside. Draw a heart on another piece of white cardstock and then cut. Make sure it’s...
fox13news.com
Tampa attorney works to raise money for earthquake victims in hometown of Adana, Turkey
TAMPA, Fla. - A Tampa attorney, whose hometown of Adana, Turkey was devastated by 7.8 magnitude earthquake, is working to raise money for the victims. Emel Ersan, an attorney in Tampa, is still trying to get in touch with some of her family who live in Turkey that are still unaccounted for after the deadly earthquake. She's one of many who feel helpless.
fox13news.com
Who feeds the animals at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay?
Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is one of the best places in Florida to see interesting animals up close. They have more than 2,000 residents, which is a lot of mouths to feed.
fox13news.com
Ballots with wrong information sent out
The Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections Office is thanking an eagle-eyed voter for discovering a mishap with the Tampa City Council race. Election officials say 168 voters received the wrong ballot in the mail after a mapping mistake by a vendor.
fox13news.com
'Serengeti Flyer' swing ride at Busch Gardens will open Feb. 27 to guests, but earlier for passholders
TAMPA, Fla. - Thrill-seekers, get ready to fly. Busch Gardens Tampa Bay has officially announced the opening date for its new ride, Serengeti Flyer. It will open to all theme park guests on Feb. 27. Pass members get to experience it first on Feb. 24. Busch Gardens officials say it...
fox13news.com
The Bodega Market bringing first corner store in years to Lakeland
LAKELAND, Fla. - Lakeland is getting its first corner store in years with The Bodega Market opening this weekend. Customer Don Burns couldn't wait for the Saturday opening and even stopped in to get a sneak peek of what it would be selling. "When you come downtown you have your...
fox13news.com
Clearwater officials want to redevelop U.S. Highway 19, saying it's the next area for growth in Bay Area
CLEARWATER, Fla. - City officials in Clearwater are asking developers and investors for their input about redeveloping a seven-mile stretch along U.S. Highway 19. Officials said it’s the next area for growth in the Tampa Bay area. They’re looking to add jobs, shops, and places for people to live.
fox13news.com
Pinellas County program offering health care to homeless getting much-needed upgrades
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Upgrades are on the way for the Health Care for the Homeless program in Pinellas County. The program manager said those upgrades are welcomed, as they treat more and more people. According to county officials, the program saw an 8.3 increase in its unduplicated medical patients in...
fox13news.com
Dr. BBQ: Homemade chili dog sauce
TAMPA, Fla. - Learn how to make Dr. BBQ's homemade chili dog sauce. 1 cup beef broth 1 six ounce can tomato sauce 2 tablespoons chili powder. Break the ground beef into small pieces with your hands placing it into a medium saucepan off the heat. Add all the other ingredients and mix well. Place over medium heat and bring to a simmer stirring often. Lower the heat to maintain a low simmer and cook for 30 minutes stirring occasionally. If the sauce is too thin cook it a little longer and if it’s too thick add a little beef broth. Check for salt and add if needed. Remove from the heat and set aside.
fox13news.com
Officials: Hillsborough deputy had breath-alcohol level of 0.177, arrested for DUI
TAMPA, Fla. - A Hillsborough County deputy is on administrative leave – without pay – after he was arrested on a DUI charge. Officials said his breath-alcohol level was double the legal limit. Before midnight Thursday, a Tampa officer noticed a speeding vehicle that wasn't staying within a...
