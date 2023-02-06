ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox13news.com

'Our greatest generation': Parade held for Dunedin veteran's 98th birthday

DUNEDIN, Fla. - Honks, waves and a lot of salutes greeted O'Neil Ducharme as a parade passed by for his 98th birthday in Dunedin. "He is not only my best friend, but he is also the most humble greatest generation hero I’ve ever known," said Mark Welsh, a volunteer with Honor Flight of West Central Florida. "He gives to everyone. He tries to encourage everyone to go on Honor Flights and expects nothing in return."
DUNEDIN, FL
fox13news.com

Bark in the Park returns in Curtis Hixon park

A popular dog and family-friend festival is back in Tampa: Bark in the Park. The event helps support the Humane Society of Tampa Bay, who saves over 13,000 homeless animals each year.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Oldsmar's own Nathan Harriel raising game with Philly Union

CLEARWATER, Fla. - Each year when the Philadelphia Union spend their preseason in Clearwater, Nathan Harriel acts as the team's local tour guide. "Guys ask me for spots and I give them some information about where to go and get a good burger or some good fish on Clearwater Beach," joked Harriel.
OLDSMAR, FL
fox13news.com

Tampa attorney works to raise money for earthquake victims in hometown of Adana, Turkey

TAMPA, Fla. - A Tampa attorney, whose hometown of Adana, Turkey was devastated by 7.8 magnitude earthquake, is working to raise money for the victims. Emel Ersan, an attorney in Tampa, is still trying to get in touch with some of her family who live in Turkey that are still unaccounted for after the deadly earthquake. She's one of many who feel helpless.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Ballots with wrong information sent out

The Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections Office is thanking an eagle-eyed voter for discovering a mishap with the Tampa City Council race. Election officials say 168 voters received the wrong ballot in the mail after a mapping mistake by a vendor.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

The Bodega Market bringing first corner store in years to Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. - Lakeland is getting its first corner store in years with The Bodega Market opening this weekend. Customer Don Burns couldn't wait for the Saturday opening and even stopped in to get a sneak peek of what it would be selling. "When you come downtown you have your...
LAKELAND, FL
fox13news.com

Dr. BBQ: Homemade chili dog sauce

TAMPA, Fla. - Learn how to make Dr. BBQ's homemade chili dog sauce. 1 cup beef broth 1 six ounce can tomato sauce 2 tablespoons chili powder. Break the ground beef into small pieces with your hands placing it into a medium saucepan off the heat. Add all the other ingredients and mix well. Place over medium heat and bring to a simmer stirring often. Lower the heat to maintain a low simmer and cook for 30 minutes stirring occasionally. If the sauce is too thin cook it a little longer and if it’s too thick add a little beef broth. Check for salt and add if needed. Remove from the heat and set aside.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy