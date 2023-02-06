Read full article on original website
Related
fox13news.com
Officials: Hillsborough deputy had breath-alcohol level of 0.177, arrested for DUI
TAMPA, Fla. - A Hillsborough County deputy is on administrative leave – without pay – after he was arrested on a DUI charge. Officials said his breath-alcohol level was double the legal limit. Before midnight Thursday, a Tampa officer noticed a speeding vehicle that wasn't staying within a...
Hillsborough County Sheriff Deputy Arrested For DUI
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – A Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Deputy was arrested for drinking and driving. On February 9, 2023, at approximately 11:56 p.m., a Tampa Police officer observed a vehicle speeding, failing to stay in a single lane, and hitting a curb. The officer conducted
‘No-win situation’: Hernando County deputies shoot domestic violence suspect and victim
Officials are giving an update on a Hernando County deputy-involved shooting that wounded two men on Jan. 29.
2 men on the run after armed gas station robbery in Hernando County
Hernando County deputies are searching for two men who robbed a gas station on Friday.
fox13news.com
Victim, suspect recovering after deputies 'in a no-win situation' open fire
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - A few minutes before 8 p.m. on the last Sunday in January, dispatchers in Hernando County got several concerning calls. A man and woman had been drinking, and the woman said he had a gun. Deputies headed to Cobb Road while 911 dispatchers talked to the victim,...
fox13news.com
Hillsborough deputies searching for man accused of trying to rob Brandon bank
BRANDON, Fla. - An attempted bank robbery suspect is on the run after deputies say he tried to rob a Brandon bank on Friday. According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect entered the Truist Bank at 3511 Bell Shoals Road around 2 p.m. Investigators say the man...
pasconewsonline.com
Deputy cadet arrested for grand theft in Hillsborough County
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla.- Detectives have arrested a recent cadet of the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, and charged him with crimes that occurred before starting the academy. Darius Barnwell, 25, was only on his second day as a cadet in the Sheriff's Training Academy when detectives were notified of some possible...
St. Pete woman accused of stabbing boyfriend, leaving body for days
St. Petersburg police arrested a woman Thursday night in connection with a murder that happened earlier this week.
Pasco And Hernando Deputies Locate And Arrest Burglary Suspect At County Line Road
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. – Hernando County and Pasco County Sheriff’s deputies were searching for a burglary suspect in the area of Commercial Way and County Line Road. “The Burglary suspect from earlier, in the area of Commercial Way and County Line Road, has been located
fox13news.com
Hernando County deputies searching for gas station robbery suspects
DADE CITY, Fla. - Two suspects fled after robbing a Chevron in eastern Hernando County, deputies said. The armed robbery occurred Friday morning at the Chevron, located at 33191 Cortez Boulevard in Dade City, according to a news release from the sheriff's office. The suspects were described as two Black...
86-year-old crashes pickup truck into Polk County Dollar Tree
First responders were called to a vehicle crash Friday after a pickup truck slammed through the front doors of a Dollar Tree in Haines City.
Hernando deputies respond to armed robbery
The Hernando County Sheriff's Office arrived at a Chevron on Cortez Boulevard on Friday to respond to the robbery.
fox13news.com
Parrish High: 4th student arrested for false shooting tip, 3 arrested for TikToks depicting mass shootings
PARRISH, Fla. - Four students in Manatee County have been arrested in the last two days in connection to school threats, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office. Two of the students, who go to Parrish Community High School, were arrested after posting videos on social media depicting a simulated mass shooting, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.
Pasco Deputies Searching For Pair That Stole A Trailer From A Business, Only To Return It Later
ODESSA, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are searching for two suspects that stole a trailer in January, then returned it in February. According to deputies, on Jan. 1 at around 9 a.m., a tandem axel trailer was stolen from a business near the intersection of
Tampa rapper claims he killed pregnant woman in self-defense, court records show
In a 2.5-hour statement to police, Billy Adams III, 25, told detectives he killed a 22-year-old pregnant woman after she pointed a gun at him first, according to the prosecution’s pretrial detention motion.
‘No one is above the law’: HCSO cadet arrested during second day on the job
A Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office cadet was arrested on Tuesday after he was accused of stealing from his former employer.
Caregiver stole $450,000 from woman with dementia, Gulfport police say
A Gulfport woman was accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from a woman under her care.
2 wounded in Brooksville shooting; Suspect still at large
The Hernando County Sheriff's Office is searching for the person who shot two people in Brooksville on Tuesday night.
Tampa father charged with 13-year-old son’s death at illegal street racing event
A Tampa father has been charged with the death of his teenage son in January.
2 Parrish Community High School students arrested for threatening mass shooting, deputies say
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two Parrish Community High School students were arrested Thursday after posting separate, but similar videos “depicting a mass shooting on campus,” authorities said. The arrests marked the third time students were arrested in the last two days for posting a video depicting a mass shooting, and the fourth threat to come […]
Comments / 0