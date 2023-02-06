ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

Deputy cadet arrested for grand theft in Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla.- Detectives have arrested a recent cadet of the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, and charged him with crimes that occurred before starting the academy. Darius Barnwell, 25, was only on his second day as a cadet in the Sheriff's Training Academy when detectives were notified of some possible...
Hernando County deputies searching for gas station robbery suspects

DADE CITY, Fla. - Two suspects fled after robbing a Chevron in eastern Hernando County, deputies said. The armed robbery occurred Friday morning at the Chevron, located at 33191 Cortez Boulevard in Dade City, according to a news release from the sheriff's office. The suspects were described as two Black...
Parrish High: 4th student arrested for false shooting tip, 3 arrested for TikToks depicting mass shootings

PARRISH, Fla. - Four students in Manatee County have been arrested in the last two days in connection to school threats, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office. Two of the students, who go to Parrish Community High School, were arrested after posting videos on social media depicting a simulated mass shooting, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.
