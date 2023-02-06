Read full article on original website
Related
In 2018, a Massive Crack Opened in Africa. Some Believe It’s The End of The World
The African continent has been witness to a massive geological change in recent years. In 2018, a crack stretching several kilometers suddenly appeared in Kenya, and it has been gradually growing ever since.
BBC
Mary Queen of Scots: Deposed ruler's secret prison letters found and decoded
More than 50 encoded letters sent by Mary Queen of Scots in the 16th Century have been found and deciphered by an international team of cryptographers. The letters, written during her English captivity, were found in a trawl of online archives at the National Library of France. They are being...
BBC
Under-20 Six Nations: Captain Ryan Woodman moves to lock as Wales U20s face Scotland
Venue: Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow. Date: Friday, 10 February Kick-off: 19:15 GMT. Coverage: Live on S4C and the BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and app. Dragons back row Ryan Woodman moves to lock to lead Wales in Friday's Six Nations game against Scotland at Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow. Harlequins' Jonny Green...
'Leadership came natural to me and it's a role I would like to grow into' - Sune Luus
She describes captaining South Africa in a home World Cup as a "massive, massive honour"
BBC
Six Nations: Doddie Weir cyclists travel to Edinburgh
About 180 cyclists have left Cardiff, destined for Edinburgh, with the match ball for Saturday's Six Nations match. Wales take on Scotland for the Doddie Weir Cup - named after the home side's former second row, who died in November after battling motor neurone disease. Following his diagnosis in 2016,...
BBC
Netball Super League 2023: Chelsea Pitman looks ahead to new season with London Pulse
Three years ago, England's Chelsea Pitman thought her netball career might be over. "It was taken out of my hands," the 34-year-old, who was dropped by Suncorp Super Netball side Adelaide Thunderbirds in 2020, told BBC Sport. But after returning to the sport with West Coast Fever in 2022 as...
BBC
Six Nations 2023: Wales head coach Warren Gatland considers shuffling pack against Scotland
Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 11 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC One, S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Highlights and analysis, Scrum V Six Nations, BBC Two Wales, Sunday, 12 February from 18:00 GMT and later on demand.
AOL Corp
Report: Qatari investors set to bid for Manchester United
(Reuters) -Qatari investors are planning to make a huge bid to buy Premier League club Manchester United, the Daily Mail newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed sources. The report described the investors as "a group of private, high-wealth individuals" from Qatar, which hosted the 2022 World Cup. United declined to...
BBC
Six Nations 2023: Conor Murray fit as Rob Herring starts for Ireland against France
Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday, 11 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Ulster, BBC Sounds, BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary & highlights on BBC Sport website & app. Ireland coach Andy Farrell has made one change for Saturday's Six Nations game against France...
BBC
Aoife Mannion: Manchester United defender receives first Republic of Ireland call-up
Manchester United defender Aoife Mannion has been named in the Republic of Ireland squad for the first time as one of two uncapped players. The 27-year-old and Marissa Sheva are included for a 10-day training camp and friendly against China in Spain. Mannion, who was born in Birmingham, represented England...
Australia to expand rollout of fifth COVID vaccine shot
SYDNEY, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Australia will roll out a fifth dose of COVID-19 vaccine later this month to all citizens aged 18 and above who have not contracted coronavirus or been vaccinated in the past six months, Health Minister Mark Butler said on Wednesday.
BBC
Most motorcycle road races in Northern Ireland cancelled
Most motorcycle road racing, short circuit racing and trials in Northern Ireland have been cancelled for 2023. After an emergency meeting, the organising clubs deemed it impossible to run events because of soaring insurance charges. However, the BBC understands the organisers of the flagship North West 200 are hoping it...
Comments / 0