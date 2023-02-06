Read full article on original website
Local Black-Owned Bookstore Saved By Kindness of Strangers
Nia-Tayler Clark’s Farmers Branch bookstore went from an eviction notice on the door to a thriving business. “I just couldn’t believe it,” Clark said. “People were calling me and asking me was the store open? I was telling them that it was, but that’s how I found out we had been locked out and there was an eviction notice on the door.”
Rural Group Raising Money, Support to Build Cubes to House Homeless Veterans
Groups that help homeless veterans in rural Texas communities say they need more support finding homes for heroes. The latest Point-in Time (PIT) Count shows there were roughly 1900 homeless veterans in Texas in 2022. Former Army Medic Charlene Tubbs says she spent two weeks living in her car before...
Neighbors Voice Concerns Over Downtown Irving Alcohol Sales
Neighbors voiced concerns Wednesday over an Irving City Council vote planned Thursday to expand alcohol sales in the Old Downtown Irving area. The change would allow up to 70% of sales in downtown restaurants to be alcohol. Restaurants are now required to sell more food than alcohol. Old Downtown Irving...
Dallas Exhibit Tells Story of a Family's History Buried in an East Texas Cemetery
Downtown Dallas keeps moving but inside AT&T headquarters on South Akard Street is an invitation to slow down. An experience awaits, a story of America's buried past, a story about the journey Rodney Hawkins took to find his ancestors in Old Gillion Cemetery in East Texas, restore it and the family history it revealed.
Proposed Fort Worth Board Aims to Include Community Voice on Policing
A proposed board in Fort Worth has goals of more transparency and accountability when it comes to policing. On Tuesday, Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes briefed city council members on the Community Advisory Board which aims to encourage Fort Worth residents to work with the police department in a collaborative working group to “further the goal of fair, just, and dignified treatment of every person."
Parents Pack Auditorium After Fentanyl-Laced Pills Kill 3 Students, Hospitalize 6
Concern in Carrollton was evident Thursday night as parents packed an auditorium, requiring extra chairs for those desperate to voice questions and frustration. “Many of us have found out from the news and through social media about these tragic events that have unfolded,” said a concerned parent. This week,...
DFW Turkish Group Sets Up Donation Locations to Help Earthquake Victims
The devastation from the earthquakes that struck Turkey and Syria on Monday continues to grow. More than 7,000 people have died in both countries after thousands of buildings collapsed due to the large quakes. Many from afar who have loved ones in the region have felt hopeless as they watch...
Shania Twain to Perform at 2023 Cattle Baron's Ball
Shania Twain just said yes to the North Texas women who host the largest single-night fundraiser for the American Cancer Society. The country music superstar will headline Cattle Baron's Ball Dallas on Oct. 14 at Southfork Ranch in Parker. Co-chairs Andrea Cheek and Isabell Novakov Higginbotham made the announcement at...
Driver Killed Trying to Exchange Insurance Information After Wreck
A North Texas family is grieving the loss of a husband and father. Sergio Torres died in a wreck that shut down eastbound I-20 in Fort Worth on Saturday night. It wasn't the initial wreck that killed him, it's what happened afterward. “We were going back home from my parent’s...
Fire Ignited by Lightning Strike Injures 1 at Southwest Fort Worth Apartment Building
One person was sent to the hospital Wednesday morning after lightning ignited a fire that spread through several units of an apartment building in Southwest Fort Worth, firefighters say. A Fort Worth Fire spokesman said crews were first called shortly before 5 a.m. to a fire at an apartment complex...
Carrollton Mom Says 12-Year-Old Daughter Was Given Fentanyl-Laced Pills Inside School
A Carrollton mother says she sought help for her 12-year-old daughter who became addicted to fentanyl, but says her concerns were not taken seriously enough. Carmin Williams says she alerted administrators at the Carrollton-Farmers Branch Independent School District of fentanyl on campuses after seeing a difference in behavior in her 12-year-old daughter, Khloe, this past spring.
14-Year-Old Sentenced to 26 Years for Shooting, Killing Man at Fort Worth Grocery Store
A 14-year-old has been sentenced to 26 years for shooting and killing a man outside of a Fort Worth grocery store last summer. In the eight months since Spenser Slavik, 36, was killed, his friend Travis Dehorney still has questions. “I ask God every day why he sent someone to...
Trial Continues for Father Accused of Garland Triple Murder Involvement
Richard Acosta, Jr. took the stand Thursday during his capital murder trial. He's not accused of killing three teenagers at a Garland convenience store, but he is accused of being the getaway driver. Acosta doesn't deny his 14-year-old son, Abel carried out the heinous ambush in December of 2021 but...
Jury Deliberates Fate of Man Accused of Helping Son, 14, Carry Out Deadly Ambush
The fate of a Garland father accused of helping his 14-year-old son carry out a deadly ambush in 2021 is now in the hands of a Dallas County jury. Richard Acosta Jr. is charged with capital murder for the shooting at a Garland convenience store that claimed the lives of three teens on Dec. 26, 2021.
Evidence Presented on Day 2 of the Capital Murder Trial of a Garland Father Accused in Triple Murder
Day two of testimony continued Wednesday in a capital murder trial of the father of a teenager who investigators say gunned down three other teens in a Garland convenience store in 2021. Neither side is disputing whether Abel Acosta pulled the trigger. The now-15-year-old has been a fugitive of the...
