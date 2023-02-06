ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield family asks for justice after Gov. Newsom pardons killer

By Brianna Willis, 23ABC, Charr Davenport, 23ABC
 4 days ago
After spending 34 years in prison for first-degree murder, Steven Bradley is now one step closer to walking the streets of Bakersfield once again after being granted clemency. While clemency is a standard part of our government process, the family of his victim says Bradley's potential release is devastating.

The crime took place at a Shell gas station on White Lane in 1987. Bradley shot and killed Claude Baker, Jr. A jury found him guilty of first-degree murder. Now, more than 30 years later, Bradley may be released this May.

Baker’s daughter says that the looming date has her reliving her father's death over and over again.

“Steven Bradley shot him the first time in the back and my dad collapsed and was still trying to call away and Steven Bradley walked up to him about three feet away and put a 12 gage to his right ear and shot him one more time," explained Christine Lancaster, the daughter of Baker.

Lancaster was only 11 years old when she says she got the worst news of her life, the death of her father.

“I replay that night every freaking night, " says Lancaster. "It's been every day for freaking 34 years almost. I’m 46 now and it's just like it was yesterday, all over again.”

Steven Bradley shot and killed Claude Baker, Jr. A jury found him guilty of first-degree murder. Now, more than 30 years later, Bradley may be released this May.

Her dad, Baker, was working at the Shell gas station at White Lane and El Potero Lane when Bradley robbed the store and killed him.

“He [Bradley] could have stopped at any other store or any place and he could’ve robbed any other place," said Lancaster. "He kept on saying, ‘I did it because he could identify me.'”

The next year, Bradley was found guilty of first-degree murder with special circumstances and robbery, as well as possessing firearm enhancements. At the time he was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

However, in 2020, that changed when California Governor Gavin Newsom granted Bradley clemency, writing in part:

“Mr. Bradley committed a serious crime that ended the life of Mr. Baker. Over the last three decades, Mr. Bradley has dedicated himself to his rehabilitation and becoming a productive citizen. I have carefully considered and weighed the evidence of Mr. Bradley's positive conduct in prison, the fact that he was a youthful offender, and his good prospects for successful community reentry. I have concluded that Mr. Bradley merits an opportunity to make his case to the Board of Parole Hearings so it can determine whether he is suitable for parole."

"This act of clemency for Mr. Bradley does not minimize or forgive his conduct or the harm it caused," continued Newsom. "It does recognize the work he has done since to transform himself.”

When Bradley's clemency was announced– Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer disagreed with the decision commenting in part:

“Governor Newsom’s clemency order, issued amidst a public health emergency, intentionally glosses over Bradley’s crimes in a drastically misguided effort to justify his potential release. The Kern County District Attorney’s Office will continue to strongly oppose any possibility of parole for this convicted killer.”

Lancaster and her family were upset to learn that Bradley could be on the streets again.

“It was a kick," explained Lancaster. "It was a kick to my chest because 33 years isn’t long enough, because there is 33 years of memories that my family didn’t get to make with my father.”

Baker's granddaughter, Cassie McGhee, felt similarly.

“Now that I have children, a great grandfather, my children will never meet him," said Cassie McGhee, Granddaughter of Claude Baker, Jr. "I will never meet him. My cousins will never meet him. Their children will never meet him. He [Bradley] took all of that away from every single one of us.”

McGhee was only a teenager when she learned what happened to her grandfather.

“You don’t think that something like that could happen to someone that you’re related to, so that was really hard to take in and it made me realize that my mom wasn’t at fault for everything," said McGhee. "I know that damaged her and it created a chain reaction that affected not only her life, but my life.”

McGhee says she’s learned how much she is like her granddad from others, something she will never learn for herself.

“My grandfather will never walk earth’s side again," said McGhee. "He will never be free. He will always be deceased.”

23ABC reached out to the Governor’s Office to learn about how clemency works and why Bradley was granted clemency. The office wrote back, in part:

“Clemency is an important part of the criminal justice system and all applications receive a thorough and careful review. Commutations that make incarcerated people eligible for a parole suitability hearing ensure that, before they are released, the Board of Parole Hearings has determined they do not pose a risk to public safety.”

Despite Newsom’s clemency acknowledging Bradley’s remorse for the crime, both Baker's daughter and granddaughter say they believe Bradley’s freedom is not something they are comfortable with.

“Being free? That’s not justice at all," said McGhee. "Him being free is giving him a chance to hurt another family, to destroy another person’s life.”

Lancaster felt similarly.

“It's mentally destroying me every day that I think about, every day that passes by, knowing it's just another day closer to him being out," said Lancaster. "I can’t do it. I don’t want to do it and I will find a way to fight every step of the way.”

Steven Bradley was granted clemency by Governor Newsom so we decided to take an in-depth look into the process of granting a pardon in California.

According to the state's website , the California constitution gives the governor the power to grant clemency in criminal cases in the form of reprieves, commutations, and pardons.

People who have been convicted of a crime may apply for a pardon from the governor.

The governor's office will review applications and consider the impact of a pardon on the applicant's family and community and if the grant is consistent with public safety. They'll also review the age and circumstances of the offense.

They also look at the applicant's self-development and conduct since the offense.

Finally, they'll review the applicant's need for a pardon.

Jeffrey Haskett
4d ago

makes perfect sense that a criminal like Newsome would free another criminal sentenced to life without parole. you should vote for him again oh wait you did

Illuminati.am
4d ago

This doesnt makes no sens.. You are convicted on a first-° murder charge to read this This was a very ugly and heinous crime. Just read the article was ugly enough and the governor of this republic has the gall to even making a statement justifying this murderer rehabilitation and say he is fit for society!??? if that’s the case, then why don’t California to empty out all the prisons and abandon themselves since this seems to be ok …🤬

David Nunes
3d ago

if they reinstated the death penalty the prisons wouldn't be so full and the taxpayers wouldn't be out so much money supporting these people for life they get better health care than the citizens

