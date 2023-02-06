Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Rangers' Vladimir Tarasenko: Traded to New York
Tarasenko was sent to the Rangers from the Blues on Thursday, along with Niko Mikkola, in exchange for Sammy Blais, Hunter Skinner, a 2023 conditional first-round pick and 2024 conditional fourth-round pick. Tarasenko has scored just 10 goals in 38 games this season and could miss the 30-goal threshold for...
CBS Sports
Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Notches an apple
Mayfield snapped a nine-game pointless drought with an assist in a 4-0 victory over the Kraken on Tuesday. Mayfield has five goals, eight assists and a plus-2 rating in 54 games this season. There was some thought that Mayfield, who will be an unrestricted free agent after the season, could be on the move before the March 3 trade deadline, but the addition of Bo Horvat has signaled the Islanders will likely be buyers this season and not sellers. Mayfield could, however, still be on the move if the team's play were to take a nosedive. That seems unlikely, however, and the better question may be what other additions could be in store for the Isles.
CBS Sports
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Grabs two helpers in loss
Kucherov logged a pair of assists in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to San Jose. Kucherov assisted on Brayden Point's power-play tally in the first period before setting up Point again later in the frame. The two-assist performance extends Kucherov's point streak to eight games. He's tallied 13 points (three goals, 10 assists) in that span. The 29-year-old winger is up to 20 goals and 55 assists on the season. He's on pace to top the 80-point mark for the fifth time in his career.
CBS Sports
Suns' Devin Booker: Not on injury report
Booker (groin) is not on the injury report for Friday's matchup against the Pacers, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports. Booker sat out Thursday's loss to the Hawks to manage his left groin injury, but as expected, he'll be back in the Suns' starting lineup for the second half of the team's back-to-back set Friday. He returned to action Tuesday following nearly a two-month absence due to the groin issue and posted 19 points (6-15 FG), six assists and four rebounds in 26 minutes. He was clearly shaking off some rust, but it shouldn't be long until the sharpshooter returns to his usual workload.
CBS Sports
Reds' Alejo Lopez: Pushed off 40-man roster
Lopez was designated for assignment by the Reds on Wednesday. This move opens up a 40-man roster spot for Will Benson, who was just acquired via trade from the Guardians. Lopez has shown a good amount of defensive versatility, but the 26-year-old owns a career .262/.307/.321 batting line with only one home run in 179 total major-league plate appearances.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Mike Conley: Questionable to debut Friday
Conley (trade pending) is questionable to make his Timberwolves debut on Friday. Once he passes his physical, the veteran figures to start at the vacated point guard spot made available by the Wolves dealing D'Angelo Russell to the Lakers in the three-team trade that brought Conley from Utah. With Minnesota, Conley should continue focusing on distribution, as he's averaging a career-high 7.7 assists per game and is joining a team with a potent scorer in Anthony Edwards, and Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) will eventually return. Fantasy managers rostering Conley should have no concerns about his value.
CBS Sports
Braves' Vaughn Grissom: Could begin season at Triple-A
Grissom might begin the season at Triple-A Gwinnett if Atlanta decides to start Orlando Arcia at shortstop, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports. In fact, Bowman predicts that Arcia will be the team's Opening Day shortstop and Grissom "possibly gains the job at some point during the year." Grissom's defense at shortstop has been questioned, although he's been working with third base coach and infield instructor Ron Washington this winter with reportedly positive results. Arcia would probably offer the more stable glove, though, and Atlanta might prefer the better defensive option at the position given the strength of the rest of their lineup. It will be one of the more interesting position battles to track during spring training.
CBS Sports
Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Won't play Friday
Rubio has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Pelicans due to left knee injury management. Rubio has been eased into action over the last month following a lengthy absence to begin the season, but he'll be unavailable for the first half of a back-to-back set Friday. Raul Neto, Caris LeVert and Cedi Osman are candidates to see a slight uptick in playing time.
