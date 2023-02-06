ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

A six-year-old delivers a memorable gift to the Lani Kai Island resort staff

By WFTX Digital Team
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H5eBL_0keWzoTK00

Just days before the Fort Myers community was hit by Hurricane Ian a 6-year-old who loved coconuts decided to paint one light blue. When Hurricane Ian hit the Coconut was tossed around and beaten up during the storm.

A couple of weeks later the coconut surprisingly sprouted a stalk. After she found her coconut she wanted to give it to someone who lost their trees during Ian.

The six—year—old gave her coconut to a crew member at the Lani Kai Island resort. The grandmother of the little girl says their family grew up at the Lani Kai resort and it is a very special place near and dear to their heart.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sQIri_0keWzoTK00 Lani Kai Facebook

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Q 105.7

9.5 Mile Hike in the Catskills Leads to Fascinating 40-Year-Old Find

According to legend, the Catskill Mountains are littered with wreckage from plane crashes - but they're not always easy to find. You never know what you'll come across when you go hiking throughout New York State. Endless acres of forest, waterfalls, and cliffs, summits provide for chance encounters with fascinating wildlife, creepy abandoned buildings, and perhaps even some fascinating wreckage.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Inside the Magic

Popular Theme Park Closing Permanently, Meets Sad End

A popular theme park has unfortunately met its end. There are plenty of beloved theme parks all across the country that people visit daily. Disney Park Guests at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort can experience the magic. Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood allow Guests to experience the movies.
LUBBOCK, TX
CBS News

Remains of woman missing since Hurricane Ian found on Fort Myers Beach as death toll rises

The remains of a Florida woman missing since Hurricane Ian destroyed her home in September have been identified, a sheriff said Thursday. Workers removing debris on hard-hit Fort Myers Beach discovered the remains of 82-year-old Ilonka Knes earlier this week in a thicket of mangroves, Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said at a news conference. Marceno said "these areas are impassable by boat and are not visible by air."
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
RadarOnline

Health Fears For 72-Year-Old Cybill Shepherd: Pals Worry As Veteran Actress ‘Struggles’ To Move Without Walking Cane

Former Hollywood glamour girl and supermodel Cybill Shepherd can allegedly no longer walk without a cane or leaning on a companion's arm, RadarOnline.com has learned.Insiders speculate the 72-year-old Last Picture movie actress may be suffering from an advanced case of arthritis. Cybill struggled to walk down a New York City street after exiting a studio where she'd filmed an appearance for the Tamron Hall Show."Her decline is so sad and tragic," dished a Tinseltown source. "She was once a Hollywood bombshell with a body and beauty to die for, but now she looks bloated and frail and has trouble moving...
Inside the Magic

Disney World Park Closed Effective Immediately

Disney’s Blizzard Beach finally reopened following an extended closure earlier this year, with Typhoon Lagoon, Disney’s other water park closing for routine maintenance. Blizzard Beach did not return as we knew it when it opened, however, bringing in quite a few new additions. Disney’s Blizzard Beach now features...
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

32K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox4now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy