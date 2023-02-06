Foods invented near Seattle

Seattleites seem to really love their thinking caps , because not only is our city responsible for some neat-o inventions like... oh, I don’t know — Boeing’s lunar rover ... but we’ve also contributed quite a bit to the culinary world .
No, we’re not talking about the Seattle Dog (although, it totally counts) , but our state is responsible for all sorts of yummy treats — even produce.
Here are a few snacks we’ve blessed the world with.
They’re not just named for our beloved mountain. This popular varietal of the stone fruit was created by Washington State University (WSU) researchers in 1952 by mixing Bing and Van cherries. It was then released for public consumption in 1960.
🍎 Cosmic Crisp apples
We’re quite the farming geniuses over here. The beautiful, vibrant red apples were another WSU contribution that took decades of cross-breeding (but no genetic-modifying) . What we know as the Cosmic Crisp apple is a mix of the Honeycrisp and Enterprise varieties .
🥞 Dutch Babies
Based on the German pancake, this brunch staple was created by Manca’s Cafe in 1905 , where they were typically served with lemon wedges and some powdered sugar (yum) .
🧁 Cinnabon
Yes, cinnamon rolls have been around for a while, but Cinnabon is certainly its own creation . The sweet treat bakery is currently headquartered in Atlanta, but got its start in 1985 in Sea-Tac Mall using a recipe from Jerilyn Brusseau and the financial backing of Rich Komen.
LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — Evening’s Jose Cedeno heard about something called The Lake Stevens Monster and decided to check it out. He was prepared for a trek but didn’t need to hike to see this monster. Instead, he drove to a residential neighborhood in Lake Stevens. The...
Restaurant logos belong to respective businesses. Combined by KXRO. Multiple local restaurants were named among the best in Washington State. Seattle Met released their list of the Best Restaurants in Washington, and Grays Harbor and Pacific County were both included. The list is the cover story of the January edition...
If you are single or a young professional looking for the best areas in Seattle, then it is important to first establish what criteria should be used to determine what might qualify as the best Seattle neighborhoods. All Service Moving analyzes the city’s many residential centers and selecting our top picks for the best Seattle neighborhoods based on the area’s proximity to working centers in the office, nightlife opportunities, and the experiences you can have just walking around your area.
AUBURN, Wash. (AP) — A single winning ticket for a $754.6 million Powerball jackpot was sold at a department store in a Seattle suburb, Washington state lottery officials said Tuesday. The winning numbers drawn Monday night were 5, 11, 22, 23, 69 and the Powerball 7. The winning ticket...
Take a stroll along the waterfront of Harborview Drive in the small town of Gig Harbor, Washington, and a few things will stand out; the quaint shops, the friendly faces, and the picturesque beauty of the harbor. Locals know there’s something enchanting about The Maritime City with its vibrant downtown and laid-back charm. It’s no wonder Travel and Leisure Magazine named Gig Harbor one of the Best Small Towns In Washington. Part of the town’s charm is the historic buildings that house the unique downtown boutiques and businesses. One such place is an unassuming, blink-and-you-might-miss-it restaurant with the most mouthwatering breakfast in Washington.
AUBURN, Wash. — The south King County Fred Meyer that sold the winning $754.6 million winning Powerball ticket donated the money it received to a nearby food bank on Thursday. The Kroger store, located at 801 Auburn Way North in Auburn, was presented a $50,000 check for selling the...
KING COUNTY, Wash. - The winning ticket for the $754.6 million Powerball jackpot—the fifth largest in history—was sold at a Western Washington grocery store, the state lottery confirmed Monday. According to Washington's Lottery, the big ticket was sold at the Fred Meyer in Auburn, located at 801 Auburn...
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A single winning ticket for the $754.6 million Powerball Jackpot from Monday's drawing was sold at a Fred Meyer in Auburn, Washington's Lottery announced Tuesday morning. The winning ticket, the fifth-largest jackpot in the history of the game, was sold on Feb. 5. The winner has...
KING COUNTY, Wash. — After nearly two years, King County and the City of Seattle will no longer require proof of vaccination against COVID-19 as a condition of employment. Mayor Bruce Harrell and Executive Dow Constantine said the vaccine mandate will be dropped as a requirement, starting Monday. The decision was made after Public Health – Seattle and King County indicated that immunity has reached a high enough level to relax restrictions.
King County announced, alongside the City of Seattle, that it is no longer requiring proof of the COVID-19 vaccine as an employment requirement — and Brandi Kruse could barely contain her excitement when the news broke on KIRO Newsradio. “I can’t believe this. I never thought I’d see the...
SEATTLE, Wash. - Seattle police responded to three separate random attacks on women in less than two days. The first incident happened Friday around 8 a.m. on the Howe Street stairs. "I definitely locked eye contact with this guy and realized his fist, his right fist, was coming at my...
SEATTLE (KOMO) — A business in Seattle's SODO neighborhood has survived everything from world wars to the Great Depression and even multiple pandemics, but says it can't continue to stay open anymore due to the homeless crisis downtown. Thea Sand, the fifth-generation owner of Emmanuel's Rug and Upholstery Cleaners...
A woman in Washington state is facing electronic home monitoring and possible jail time after spending the past year willfully violating multiple court orders to have her active, contagious case of tuberculosis treated and to stay in isolation while doing so. Last week, the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announced that...
6AM City was built to engage local communities by creating new ways to consume, participate, and share local content. Through our conversational tone, editorial filter, and participatory approach, we aim to build communities driven by conversation, designed for maximum engagement. We provide what need to know today about your city – curated, condensed, and delivered to your inbox and social feeds every day.
Comments / 0