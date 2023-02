Foods invented near Seattle

Cosmic Crisp apples certainly stand out in the grocery aisles. Photo by Bri, via Wikimedia Commons

🍗 Teriyaki chicken

🍒 Rainier cherries

🍎 Cosmic Crisp apples

🥞 Dutch Babies

🧁 Cinnabon

Seattleites seem to, because not only is our city responsible for some neat-o inventions like... oh, I don’t know —... but we’ve also contributed quite a bit to theNo, we’re not talking about the Seattle Dog, but our state is responsible forHere are a few snacks we’ve blessed the world with.Thisis often thought to originate across the Pacific Ocean, but it all started right here in Toshi Kasahara immigrated to Seattle and opened his first shop, Toshi’s Teriyaki , that year on March 2. The recipe he used in his chicken is the base for what has been largely replicated across the US.They’re not just named for our beloved mountain. This popular varietal of the stone fruit was created byin 1952 by mixing Bing and Van cherries. It was then released for public consumption in 1960.We’re quite theover here. The beautiful, vibrant red apples were another WSU contribution that took decades of cross-breeding . What we know as the Cosmic Crisp apple is a mix of theBased on the German pancake, this brunch staple was created by Manca’s Cafe in 1905 , where they were typically served with lemon wedges and some powdered sugarYes, cinnamon rolls have been around for a while, but Cinnabon is. The sweet treat bakery is currently headquartered in Atlanta, but got its start in 1985 inusing a recipe from Jerilyn Brusseau and the financial backing of Rich Komen.