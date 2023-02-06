ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foods invented near Seattle

Cosmic Crisp apples certainly stand out in the grocery aisles.

Photo by Bri, via Wikimedia Commons

Seattleites seem to really love their thinking caps , because not only is our city responsible for some neat-o inventions like... oh, I don’t know — Boeing’s lunar rover ... but we’ve also contributed quite a bit to the
culinary world .

No, we’re not talking about the Seattle Dog (although, it totally counts) , but our state is responsible for all sorts of yummy treats even produce.

Here are a few snacks we’ve blessed the world with.

🍗 Teriyaki chicken

This saucy delicacy is often thought to originate across the Pacific Ocean, but it all started right here in 1976 .
Toshi Kasahara immigrated to Seattle and opened his first shop, Toshi’s Teriyaki , that year on March 2. The recipe he used in his chicken is the base for what has been largely replicated across the US.

🍒 Rainier cherries

They’re not just named for our beloved mountain. This popular varietal of the stone fruit was created by Washington State University (WSU) researchers in 1952 by mixing Bing and Van cherries. It was then released for public consumption in 1960.

🍎 Cosmic Crisp apples

We’re quite the farming geniuses over here. The beautiful, vibrant red apples were another WSU contribution that took decades of cross-breeding (but no genetic-modifying) . What we know as the Cosmic Crisp apple is a mix of the Honeycrisp and Enterprise varieties .

🥞 Dutch Babies

Based on the German pancake, this brunch staple was created by Manca’s Cafe in 1905 , where they were typically served with lemon wedges and some powdered sugar (yum) .

🧁 Cinnabon

Yes, cinnamon rolls have been around for a while, but Cinnabon is certainly its own creation . The sweet treat bakery is currently headquartered in Atlanta, but got its start in 1985 in Sea-Tac Mall using a recipe from Jerilyn Brusseau and the financial backing of Rich Komen.

