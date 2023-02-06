Chittenango boys volleyball remains undefeated

CENTRAL NEW YORK – At least so far, no opponent has proven capable of matching the depth, quality and execution of the Chittenango boys volleyball team.

This continued last Tuesday night as the Bears swept Cincinnatus 25-9, 25-10, 25-14, a match that included 24 aces, five of them from Cole Thomas to go with 17 assists and two kills.

Micah Alpuerto had a team-best six aces, with Landon Parks and Roger Mulholland each getting four aces as Parks earned eight kills and Mulholland four assists. Trevor Cole contributed three aces and four kills.

In the first of back-to-matches last Thursday, Chittenango handled Herkimer 25-5 in the first set, then topped the Magicians 25-14 and 25-18 in the next two sets for another sweep.

Thomas got seven aces to go with his 16 assists. Parks added five aces and five kills, Alpuerto and Cole earning three aces apiece as Alpuerto had seven kills and Cole five kills. Mulholland and Quinn O’Brien had three kills apiece.

Back on Monday, the Chittenango girls faced Christian Brothers Academy and rolled through the first set 25-13 before claiming a close second set 25-23.

CBA, who rallied from two sets down to beat East Syracuse Minoa earlier in the month, rallied here, too, getting the third set 25-22 and earning several chances to win the fourth.

However, the Bears pulled out that set 28-26 and ended the match, Taylor Streiff picking up 27 digs to go with her seven kills as Stephanie Huckabee added six aces to her seven-kill total.

Meanwhile, Rachel Gilbert got six kills, four blocks, three aces and 13 digs. Alex Sylstra had 15 assists and 11 digs, Anna Spencer adding seven assists and 20 digs. Cara Kielbasa finished with 21 digs.

When Chittenango faced Oneida on Wednesday night, the Bears were steady and relentless in a 25-18, 25-16, 25-15 sweep over the Indians.

Anna Spencer (11 assists, nine digs) and Sylstra (nine assists) split setter duties as Streiff recorded 13 digs. Huckabee, aside from her six kills, had 10 digs, Julia Spencer also getting six kills and Gilbert four kills.