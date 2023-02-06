ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fashionweekdaily.com

Red Velvet Burlesque Show: World-Class Entertainment and Smart Business

The Red Velvet Burlesque Show – started during the pandemic at venues around the country – has made a name for itself through audience-engaging burlesque and variety performances. Its unique approach keeps audiences coming back for more. The venue’s proprietors seek out and retain quality talent, given that performance excellence is the show’s top priority.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
goodmorningamerica.com

'GMA' Deals & Steals celebrating Black-owned businesses

Tory Johnson has more exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals on skin and hair care. You can score big savings on products from brands such as Supermom Culture, Pretty Please Teethers, FORVR Mood and more. The deals start at just $5 and are up to 50% off. Find all of Tory's...
Project Self-Sufficiency

International Night of Celebration Benefits Project Self-Sufficiency

The Hudson Farm Club will host a local celebration of the internationally acclaimed “Open That Bottle Night” in support of Project Self-Sufficiency on Saturday, February 25th, 6:00 p.m. The unique event was conceived more than 20 years ago by the former authors of the Wall Street Journal’s “Tastings” column, John Brecher and Dorothy Gaiter. This year’s affair will include fine wines, sumptuous food, and an auction. Musical entertainment will be provided by the jazz quartet Meant to Be. In addition to the excellent wines which will be available, participants are also invited to bring their own bottle of wine along so that they can share their story about its origin with the other guests. The event will be hosted by Peter and Cynnie Kellogg, Blake and Cathy Ellman, and Lou and Kathy Esposito.

Comments / 0

Community Policy