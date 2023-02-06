Read full article on original website
KOMO News
Man accused of operating forklift while drunk faces vehicular homicide charge
SEATTLE — The man accused of operating a forklift while drunk is facing a vehicular homicide charge following a deadly crash on Tuesday in north Seattle. The man, identified as 54-year-old Taunu Motu, waived his first appearance in a King County courtroom Thursday but a judge still found probable cause for vehicular homicide and DUI charges. Motu's bail was set at $300,000.
KOMO News
Vehicle suspected in deadly hit-and-run that killed elderly woman found by Golden Gardens
SEATTLE — Seattle police have located what they believe is the suspected van that was involved in a hit-and-run that killed an 80-year-old woman. The van was found in the 7500 block of Seaview by Golden Gardens Park, according to police. The van was described by witnesses as either...
KOMO News
Accused armed carjackers arrested following police chase in south King County
DES MOINES, Wash. — Authorities have arrested two people accused of carjacking multiple people, including a couple at a gas station in south King County Thursday. The incident started Thursday morning when a Kent police officer used his firearm to try and stop the suspected carjackers. Des Moines police had discovered a suspected stolen vehicle. They placed tire deflation devices under the vehicle in an attempt to stop the driver, but they got away. Police did not pursue at this point due to state pursuit laws, according to Kent Police.
KOMO News
Mother of 3 killed in crash involving forklift operated by man suspected of DUI
SEATTLE — The woman killed in a multi-vehicle crash in north Seattle Tuesday has been identified as 25-year-old Jessica Valdez. Valdez leaves behind three children. Her birthday would have been on Friday. Family members told KOMO News Wednesday they are in a state of devastation and grief. "It's an...
KOMO News
Police arrest Tacoma man accused of making, detonating explosive devices
TACOMA, Wash. — A 45-year-old man is facing charges for making numerous explosives in his Tacoma home, dangerously close to an elementary school, according to police. Members of the community heard explosions coming from an area near the 9200 block of S Alaska Street, where the man lived, and called authorities. Tacoma detectives began investigating the allegations with the help of the F.B.I.’s Joint Terrorism Taskforce.
KOMO News
Police responded to a north Seattle tow company nearly 450 times in 2022
SEATTLE — Lincoln Towing may be known for its famous Pink Toe Truck, but as of this week, they have a new distinction they don't want. The tow company made the top five list for most Seattle Police Department (SPD) dispatched locations in 2022. A newly released SPD Crime Report for 2022 revealed Lincoln Tow accounted for 448 Seattle police responses last year.
KOMO News
Several bottles of alcohol pulled from wreckage of deadly forklift crash in Seattle
SEATTLE — A small memorial has popped up near the spot where a forklift operator caused a deadly chain reaction crash in Seattle. Seattle police said multiple people called 911 around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday to report the crash on the 9600 block of Aurora Avenue North. Police said the...
KOMO News
Crime, insurance rates pushing restaurant owner out of Seattle
SEATTLE — Nick Bui is keeping an eye on the progress as construction crews are busy building out the new location of his restaurant, Dong Thap Noodles, in Tukwila. Once it’s finished, Bui plans to close Dong Thap’s flagship location in Seattle’s Chinatown–International District, a place he and his family have been feeding customers for eight years.
KOMO News
Dump truck driver seriously injured in Snohomish County rollover crash
GRANITE FALLS, Wash. — The driver of a dump truck was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Snohomish County Thursday morning. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) said the crash near 84th Street Southeast and 163rd Avenue Northeast in Granite Falls involved a dump truck and an SUV. The sheriff’s office first tweeted about the crash just before 11 a.m.
KOMO News
Snohomish County mayors push for changes to state's drug possession, criminal pursuit laws
OLYMPIA, Wash. — North Puget Sound mayors fed up with rising crime rates in their communities are taking the issue to the state Capitol to fight for changes to laws on criminal pursuits and drug possession. Last fall, mayors in 16 Snohomish County cities formed a coalition aimed at...
KOMO News
Truck, 2 cars crash over embankment in south King County
KING COUNTY, Wash. — A crash sent multiple vehicles into an embankment Wednesday afternoon. The crash involved two vehicles and a commercial truck, according to Puget Sound Fire. The accident closed 55th Ave S at S 272nd St. As a result of the crash, a commercial truck ended up...
KOMO News
Fire breaks out at problematic encampment under Seattle's Ship Canal Bridge
SEATTLE — Dark clouds of smoke filled the sky early Thursday morning when a massive fire erupted at a homeless encampment under the Ship Canal Bridge in Seattle’s Wallingford neighborhood. The Seattle Fire Department said the fire was first reported around 12:30 a.m. Thursday. Fire crews arrived and...
KOMO News
Seattle police chief acknowledges safety issues after crime report but remains optimistic
SEATTLE — Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz acknowledges many people don't feel safe in the city, however he's feeling optimistic following the latest crime data from the Seattle Police Department (SPD). SPD's 2022 crime report shows violent crime increased by 4% and the most significant increase came from homicides,...
KOMO News
Crews clear SODO RV encampment, five people accept housing referrals
SEATTLE — Work crews have finished clearing an RV encampment known for safety problems in Seattle’s SODO neighborhood, but Seattle and King County have yet to nail down a location for an RV-safe lot. Five people accepted the city’s referrals to housing, while two men who left with...
KOMO News
What's preventing removal of problematic Ship Canal Bridge encampment in Seattle?
SEATTLE — Drivers passing by a homeless encampment on I-5 in Seattle early Thursday morning had to dodge smoke and flames shooting onto the interstate after someone lighting off fireworks started multiple tent fires. This was the sixth reported fire this month at the encampment, which spans both sides...
KOMO News
New trikes aim to clean up downtown Seattle streets
SEATTLE — New cleaning vehicles are hitting the streets of downtown Seattle to address sanitation needs. The Metropolitan Improvement District (MID), a program managed by the Downtown Seattle Association, announced 12 new "trikes" that will help with the clean-up efforts. When addressing the need for new trikes, MID said...
KOMO News
Pet of the week: Maggie Simpson, a 4-year-old Labrador retriever mix
SEATTLE — Maggie Simpson is a 4-year-old Labrador retriever mix at Seattle Humane. Staff said at the shelter she is a sweet and loving dog with lots of energy for playing fetch, which is one of her favorite activities. Maggie also enjoys cuddling on the couch and surveilling the neighborhood through the windows.
KOMO News
Capitol Hill's Mint Lounge is temporarily closing
SEATTLE — Another business is closing its doors and leaving Seattle. The latest? Mint Lounge on Capitol Hill, which is listed on Google as "temporarily closed." Businesses nearby told KOMO News Wednesday there has been a lot of pressure resulting from the nightlife gun violence in the area. “When...
KOMO News
Steering wheel locks to be offered to Kia, Hyundai drivers amid social media-fueled thefts
Western Washington residents who own Kia or Hyundai vehicles can soon pick up a free steering wheel lock from various law enforcement departments. The Pierce County Sheriff's Department and the police departments of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, Renton, Federal Way, Auburn and Olympia will all have steering wheel locks available "in the coming weeks," the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force (PSATTF) said. This comes in response to the increased theft rate of Kias and Hyundais due to a social media trend.
KOMO News
This 1930s West Seattle home may become a landmark, but how's the plumbing?
Current owners of West Seattle's Cettolin House, built by Italian immigrant steelworker Fausto Cettolin in the 1920s and 1930s, have applied to the City of Seattle's Landmarks Preservation Board for Landmark Status. Among the preserved features of the home is the single bathroom, which, according to the Landmark Nomination Application, "was slightly updated in the 1990s but still features original terrazzo floors and an elaborately trimmed, multiple-arch bathtub recess."
