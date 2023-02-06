Read full article on original website
Related
Two South Florida men charged with mail theft in St. Johns County
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla — Two men from South Florida have been arrested on charges related to mail theft, fleeing and eluding and reckless driving, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office. The arrests were made as part of a joint investigation between the St. Johns County Sheriff’s...
Why would Fucci change his plea from 'not guilty' to 'guilty' in the killing Tristyn Bailey?
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A murder trial that had a lot of build up stopped before it even began Monday. Before jury selection started, Aiden Fucci, 16, changed his 'not guilty' plea to 'guilty' in the murder case of Tristyn Bailey in May 2021. The St. Johns County...
Florida teen pleads guilty to fatally stabbing classmate 114 times
ST. AUGUSTINE - A Florida teenager faces a possible life sentence after he pleaded guilty Monday to fatally stabbing a 13-year-old classmate 114 times and leaving her body in a wooded area near their homes in 2021. The plea came as jury selection was scheduled to begin Monday morning in the first-degree murder trial of Aiden Fucci, who was 14 when Tristyn Bailey was killed, prosecutors said. "I just want to say I plead guilty and I'm sorry for the Bailey family and my family," Fucci, 16, told the judge in St. Augustine on Monday morning. The judge accepted the guilty...
Family confirms missing 74-year-old Florida Lyft driver dead
A South Florida Lyft driver who went missing more than a week ago has died, his daughter confirmed Tuesday.
Timeline | Aiden Fucci will stand trial for Tristyn Bailey's murder Monday. How did we get here?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Aiden Fucci, the St. Johns County 16-year-old facing the possibility of life in prison for the murder of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey, will stand trial starting Monday. Jury selection will begin in the morning and is expected to last several days. The case captured national attention in...
Trial begins Monday for accused teen killer Aiden Fucci: What to know
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast News will stream the Aiden Fucci trial on our website, as well as our YouTube channel and Roku app, gavel-to-gavel after jury selection is complete. Aiden Fucci, the 16-year-old accused of stabbing his 13-year-old classmate Tristyn Bailey 114 times, will go to trial Monday....
Aiden Fucci could be eligible for release in 25 years, regardless of sentencing
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video above is from a previous, related report. Aiden Fucci's trial for first-degree murder begins on Monday. The teen is accused of stabbing his classmate, 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey, to death. Because Fucci is a juvenile, you might wonder what his sentencing could look like if...
Authorities looking for fraud suspect wanted in Florida, West Virginia and Indiana
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a man wanted for defrauding Kanawha County residents out of thousands of dollars. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, John Bragg II, 45, ran a car restoration shop in Indiana and is believed to have scammed several […]
Lansing Daily
Aiden Fucci Issues Statement About Tristyn Bailey’s Brutal Murder
iden Fucci has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the death of his former schoolmate Tristyn Bailey, a 13-year-old cheerleader from St. Johns, Florida. On Monday, the 16-year-old boy changed his plea from not guilty to guilty ahead of jury selection in the high-profile case. “I just want to say I plead guilty and I’m … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
1 person injured in shooting in Ensley, deputies investigating
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting in Ensley that sent one person to the hospital. ECSO said they responded to a shooting call at 1:13 p.m., near Figland Ave., and West Devane Street in Ensley. Upon arrival, deputies found one victim with a gunshot wound, who has now […]
‘I’m Going to Get Arrested’: Trove of Prosecution Evidence Exhibits Released on Eve of Aiden Fucci Murder Trial
Law&Crime on Friday obtained dozens of evidentiary exhibits set to be used by the state in the upcoming murder trial of Aiden Fucci, 16, the Florida teenager accused of stabbing 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey 114 times on Mother’s Day weekend in 2021. He’s accused of one count of first-degree murder...
17-year-old Hernando High School tennis player killed in Brooksville shooting
The Hernando County Sheriff's Office is searching for the person who shot two people in Brooksville on Tuesday night.
Survey: Florida teens lack awareness about fentanyl dangers
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A recent survey of Florida high schoolers revealed 70% of students surveyed had not had anyone at their school discuss the dangers of fentanyl with them. The poison is being laced into all kinds of street drugs and fake pills, and it’s frequently sold on social...
2 wounded in Brooksville shooting; Suspect still at large
The Hernando County Sheriff's Office is searching for the person who shot two people in Brooksville on Tuesday night.
fox13news.com
Florida Missing Child Alert issued for Crystal River toddler
CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is searching for a 2-year-old who disappeared from Crystal River. A statewide missing child alert has been issued for Elias Brucker, a white male who is 2’5", weighs 30 pounds, and has blonde hair and brown eyes. He was...
St. Lucie County considers new security cameras following deadly mass shooting
The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office is considering adding new security cameras to county parks after eight people were shot during a Fort Pierce car and bike show last month.
Florida witness reports lights appearing and disappearing overhead
A Florida witness at Riverview reported watching a group of white lights that would appear and disappear in the same spot at 2 p.m. on March 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
iheart.com
VIDEO: Florida Bride Pooped on by Bird during Wedding Vows
A Florida bride was at the altar exchanging vows with her groom when a bird flew by and pooped on her. The bride and groom were gazing lovingly into each other's eyes when the woman felt something on her shoulder. Look closely at the video and you can see the white droplets fall on her.
WPBF News 25
Murder suspect Matthew Flores on the run with help from girlfriend before connected to missing Lyft driver
Fla. — Before policecaptured fugitive Matthew Flores in North Carolina Thursday night, Flores had been a murder suspect on the run since Jan 24th. Wauchula, Florida, police say Flores shot Jose Carlos Martinez to death while visiting a house in that city. "But to have this correlation with...
First Coast News
Jacksonville, FL
30K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Jacksonville local newshttps://www.firstcoastnews.com/
Comments / 0