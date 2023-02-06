ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leesville, LA

kalb.com

Alexandria man arrested following drive-by shooting in Pineville

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man has been arrested following two separate incidents that happened at a home on Hillcrest Boulevard in Pineville. One of the incidents was a drive-by shooting. According to the Pineville Police Department, on February 3, PPD responded to the Hillcrest Boulevard home after a...
PINEVILLE, LA
kalb.com

4 teens arrested after leaving Renaissance Home for Youth Juvenile Facility

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Four teenage girls were arrested after they walked away from the Renaissance Home for Youth Juvenile Facility and later located. According to the Alexandria Police Department (APD), a 14-year-old, a 15-year-old and two 16-year-old teens left the facility on February 7 sometime before 9:30 p.m. They were found the next day on February 8 around 3 p.m. at an abandoned house on Rosalie Street.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

APD seeking missing teen

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen, Ari’Anna Leach. Ari’Anna is described as a 13 year old Black female, weighing 130 lbs and about 4′11 tall. She’s been missing for about two days and...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Alexandria juvenile arrested in shooting on West Sycamore Street

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A 17-year-old juvenile has been arrested for a non-fatal shooting that occurred in the area of West Sycamore Street and Browns Bend Road in Alexandria on Feb. 10. The Alexandria Police Department got word of the shooting around 3:40 p.m. Upon arrival, they found a 19-year-old...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Suspect sought for ATV theft in Pineville

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A suspect is wanted for stealing an ATV in Pineville on Feb. 9. Authorities said the theft occurred in the morning on Rigolette Road. The victim woke up to the sound of his ATV starting up. He went outside and found it gone. Hearing it down the road, the victim gave chase but did not catch up to the suspect.
PINEVILLE, LA
kalb.com

Alexandria man arrested for setting building on fire three times

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - According to the Alexandria Fire Department, a suspect has been arrested by the Alexandria Fire Prevention Bureau for three separate incidents of arson, but all three happened at the same address. Darquarious Stafford, 23, of Alexandria, was charged with three counts of simple arson and booked...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Magnolia Street homicide suspect arrested

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The suspect wanted in connection to Alexandria’s first homicide of 2023 has been taken into custody in Baton Rouge. Desmond Lamonte Clowers, 45, was arrested around 9 a.m. on Feb. 8. On top of a warrant for second-degree murder in Alexandria, he also has other outstanding warrants. He will soon be extradited back to Alexandria.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

$8,000 worth of fireworks stolen from Triple D’s Fireworks

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Several cases of fireworks were stolen from Triple D’s Fireworks in Alexandria. Sometime between January 28-29, unknown suspects broke into the storage locker on Vandenburg Drive and stole about $8,000 worth of fireworks. If you have any information on this crime, you are asked to...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Natchitoches man killed in apartment fire on Washington St.

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - A Natchitoches man died in a fire that happened at an apartment complex in the 1300 block of Washington Street on Feb. 9. The Natchitoches Fire Department responded to the fire around 5:30 p.m. They found a man’s body in bed in an affected unit. The identity of this man is still unknown, but the coroner’s office believes him to be 71 years old.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
kalb.com

Balloon release remembering Destiny Compton & Ashley Mortle

ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Trooper Chad Peavy - Golden Shield Winner

ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Alexandria Housing Authority accepting in person applications

ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Rapides Regional Medical Center highlighting heart month with CPR classes

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - February is heart month, and Rapides Regional Medical Center is shedding light on the importance of knowing Hands-Only CPR. Each year, more than 350,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests occur in the U.S., mostly happening in the home. However, CPR, if performed immediately, could triple a victim’s chance...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Revisiting General Custer’s short time in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, LA

