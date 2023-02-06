Read full article on original website
Related
kalb.com
Alexandria man arrested following drive-by shooting in Pineville
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man has been arrested following two separate incidents that happened at a home on Hillcrest Boulevard in Pineville. One of the incidents was a drive-by shooting. According to the Pineville Police Department, on February 3, PPD responded to the Hillcrest Boulevard home after a...
kalb.com
4 teens arrested after leaving Renaissance Home for Youth Juvenile Facility
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Four teenage girls were arrested after they walked away from the Renaissance Home for Youth Juvenile Facility and later located. According to the Alexandria Police Department (APD), a 14-year-old, a 15-year-old and two 16-year-old teens left the facility on February 7 sometime before 9:30 p.m. They were found the next day on February 8 around 3 p.m. at an abandoned house on Rosalie Street.
kalb.com
APD seeking missing teen
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen, Ari’Anna Leach. Ari’Anna is described as a 13 year old Black female, weighing 130 lbs and about 4′11 tall. She’s been missing for about two days and...
kalb.com
RPSO investigating homicide at Church Heights Apartments in Cheneyville
CHENEYVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office (RPSO) is investigating a homicide that happened at the Church Heights Apartments in Cheneyville on February 9. RPSO said they responded to a call around 12:39 a.m. on Thursday morning about “shots fired” at the apartments. Deputies found...
kalb.com
Alexandria juvenile arrested in shooting on West Sycamore Street
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A 17-year-old juvenile has been arrested for a non-fatal shooting that occurred in the area of West Sycamore Street and Browns Bend Road in Alexandria on Feb. 10. The Alexandria Police Department got word of the shooting around 3:40 p.m. Upon arrival, they found a 19-year-old...
kalb.com
Suspect sought for ATV theft in Pineville
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A suspect is wanted for stealing an ATV in Pineville on Feb. 9. Authorities said the theft occurred in the morning on Rigolette Road. The victim woke up to the sound of his ATV starting up. He went outside and found it gone. Hearing it down the road, the victim gave chase but did not catch up to the suspect.
kalb.com
Alexandria man arrested for setting building on fire three times
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - According to the Alexandria Fire Department, a suspect has been arrested by the Alexandria Fire Prevention Bureau for three separate incidents of arson, but all three happened at the same address. Darquarious Stafford, 23, of Alexandria, was charged with three counts of simple arson and booked...
kalb.com
Suspect arrested in connection to Calcasieu homicide was involved in 2018 armed robbery in Alexandria
WESTLAKE, La. (KALB) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people in connection to a Feb. 1, 2023, homicide in Westlake. One of the suspects arrested, Autoria ‘Tori’ Lachney, has connections to a Rapides Parish case and was sentenced to 15 years in prison in 2019. Her re-arrest has some questioning how she was released already.
kalb.com
Magnolia Street homicide suspect arrested
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The suspect wanted in connection to Alexandria’s first homicide of 2023 has been taken into custody in Baton Rouge. Desmond Lamonte Clowers, 45, was arrested around 9 a.m. on Feb. 8. On top of a warrant for second-degree murder in Alexandria, he also has other outstanding warrants. He will soon be extradited back to Alexandria.
kalb.com
$8,000 worth of fireworks stolen from Triple D’s Fireworks
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Several cases of fireworks were stolen from Triple D’s Fireworks in Alexandria. Sometime between January 28-29, unknown suspects broke into the storage locker on Vandenburg Drive and stole about $8,000 worth of fireworks. If you have any information on this crime, you are asked to...
kalb.com
Natchitoches man killed in apartment fire on Washington St.
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - A Natchitoches man died in a fire that happened at an apartment complex in the 1300 block of Washington Street on Feb. 9. The Natchitoches Fire Department responded to the fire around 5:30 p.m. They found a man’s body in bed in an affected unit. The identity of this man is still unknown, but the coroner’s office believes him to be 71 years old.
kalb.com
Balloon release remembering Destiny Compton & Ashley Mortle
This time last year, the City of Alexandria announced major plans to renovate bus benches across the city, including adding more covered shelter stops near shopping areas. However, we noticed that some of the bus benches were starting to be removed. |. The votes are in, and the Rapides Parish...
kalb.com
Councilman says removal of several ATRANS bus stop benches was not council decision
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Many Alexandria residents were surprised to see city workers removing three ATRANS bus benches at the crowded intersection of Bolton Avenue and Jackson Street and replacing them with yellow standing poles instead. Mixed reactions filled the comment section on a News Channel 5 Facebook post with...
kalb.com
Trooper Chad Peavy - Golden Shield Winner
This time last year, the City of Alexandria announced major plans to renovate bus benches across the city, including adding more covered shelter stops near shopping areas. However, we noticed that some of the bus benches were starting to be removed. |. The votes are in, and the Rapides Parish...
kalb.com
Alexandria Housing Authority accepting in person applications
The City of Alexandria has provided an explanation after recent controversy sprung over the removal of three ATRANS bus stop benches at the corner of Jackson Street and Bolton Avenue. |. In response to the debate in libraries statewide over sexually explicit material in circulation, state lawmakers are looking ahead...
kalb.com
AG Jeff Landry releases report addressing content of books in public libraries
This time last year, the City of Alexandria announced major plans to renovate bus benches across the city, including adding more covered shelter stops near shopping areas. However, we noticed that some of the bus benches were starting to be removed. |. The votes are in, and the Rapides Parish...
kalb.com
Keep Natchitoches Beautiful awarded the Keep Louisiana Beautiful Beautification Grant
NATCHITOCHES, La. - Keep Natchitoches Beautiful (KNB) is excited to announce it has received the 2022 Keep Louisiana Beautiful (KBL) Beautification Grant to help enhance the University Parkway median at I49. KNB was awarded $5,000. The purpose of the Keep Louisiana Beautiful Beautification Grant is to create beautiful, well-maintained gardens...
kalb.com
Rapides Regional Medical Center highlighting heart month with CPR classes
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - February is heart month, and Rapides Regional Medical Center is shedding light on the importance of knowing Hands-Only CPR. Each year, more than 350,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests occur in the U.S., mostly happening in the home. However, CPR, if performed immediately, could triple a victim’s chance...
kalb.com
Alexandria says bus stop bench changes were made due to intersection safety hazard
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The City of Alexandria has provided an explanation after recent controversy sprung over the removal of three ATRANS bus stop benches at the corner of Jackson Street and Bolton Avenue. In a press release, the City reported that on Tuesday, Feb. 7, Public Works employees replaced...
kalb.com
Revisiting General Custer’s short time in Alexandria
The City of Alexandria has provided an explanation after recent controversy sprung over the removal of three ATRANS bus stop benches at the corner of Jackson Street and Bolton Avenue. |. In response to the debate in libraries statewide over sexually explicit material in circulation, state lawmakers are looking ahead...
Comments / 0