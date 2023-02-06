ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A suspect is wanted for stealing an ATV in Pineville on Feb. 9. Authorities said the theft occurred in the morning on Rigolette Road. The victim woke up to the sound of his ATV starting up. He went outside and found it gone. Hearing it down the road, the victim gave chase but did not catch up to the suspect.

PINEVILLE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO