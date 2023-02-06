Read full article on original website
Texas County to Complete Buyout of 110 Flooded Homes
(TNS) – After back-to-back rain events in 2016 flooded dozens of homes, Montgomery County is hoping to wrap up the final buyout of some of those properties and permanently remove them from the flood plain. To date, 60 homes have been purchased and demolished between the county’s six federally funded…
Program Director of CASA Child Advocates of Montgomery County Announces Retirement
CONROE, TX – The program director of CASA Child Advocates of Montgomery County, Marilyn McQueeney, has announced her retirement, effective April 30, 2023, initiating a leadership transition process over the next two and a half months. McQueeney will be stepping down after 14 years with the organization. CASA Child…
Classes back in session at closed down school in Montgomery Co. while law enforcement officers uses campus as training facility
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – What more can be done to protect kids in schools?. It is a question that has been asked after school shootings across the nation in recent years. In the months following the deadly massacre at Robb Elementary in Uvalde last May, Montgomery County saw an opportunity in a place where others saw a closed-down school.
MCTXSheriff Searching for Missing Juvenile Jace Gilmore
MCTXSheriff Searching for Missing Juvenile Jace Gilmore. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the above missing juvenile. Jace was last seen in the Peach Creek area in New Caney. If you know the whereabouts of or have any information on Jace, please contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s…
Montgomery County finalizes court interpreter pay schedule
The Montgomery County Commissioners Court memorialized the court interpreter pay at its Feb. 7 meeting. (Jessica Shorten/Community Impact) The Montgomery County Commissioners Court voted to memorialize, or agree on record, to the pay schedule for a new level of contract pay for court interpreters at its Feb. 7 meeting. Several…
Houston-area PRD Land Development Services acquires American Civil Engineering Services
Houston-area civil engineering firm PRD Land Development Services, LLC has expanded with the acquisition of American Civil Engineering Services, adding an office in Conroe, Texas. “I am pleased with the firm’s recent growth,” said Trent Perez, owner of PRD Land Development Services. “Adding ACES’ combined 20 years of talent and…
Brave girl, 12, takes care of baby brother after mother leaves them home alone for several weeks, police say
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – A mother is on the run after police say she left her two young children home alone for several weeks at their Montgomery County home while she was in a different state. Officials say Raven Yates, 31, is wanted on two counts of abandoning or…
