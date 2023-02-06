ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
mocomotive.com

Texas County to Complete Buyout of 110 Flooded Homes

(TNS) – After back-to-back rain events in 2016 flooded dozens of homes, Montgomery County is hoping to wrap up the final buyout of some of those properties and permanently remove them from the flood plain. To date, 60 homes have been purchased and demolished between the county’s six federally funded…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

Classes back in session at closed down school in Montgomery Co. while law enforcement officers uses campus as training facility

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – What more can be done to protect kids in schools?. It is a question that has been asked after school shootings across the nation in recent years. In the months following the deadly massacre at Robb Elementary in Uvalde last May, Montgomery County saw an opportunity in a place where others saw a closed-down school.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

MCTXSheriff Searching for Missing Juvenile Jace Gilmore

MCTXSheriff Searching for Missing Juvenile Jace Gilmore. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the above missing juvenile. Jace was last seen in the Peach Creek area in New Caney. If you know the whereabouts of or have any information on Jace, please contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s…
NEW CANEY, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County to complete buyout of 110 homes flooded in 2016 rain events

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. After back-to-back rain events in 2016 flooded dozens of homes, Montgomery County is hoping to wrap up the final buyout of some of those properties and permanently remove them from the flood plain. To date, 60 homes have been…
mocomotive.com

Deputies looking for missing teen in Montgomery County

NEW CANEY, Texas (KIAH) — Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies are on the hunt for a teenage boy who is missing. Jace Gilmore, who is 16, was last seen in the Peach Creek area in New Caney. Jace is about 5-foot-2 with brown hair and brown eyes and weighs…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County finalizes court interpreter pay schedule

The Montgomery County Commissioners Court memorialized the court interpreter pay at its Feb. 7 meeting. (Jessica Shorten/Community Impact) The Montgomery County Commissioners Court voted to memorialize, or agree on record, to the pay schedule for a new level of contract pay for court interpreters at its Feb. 7 meeting. Several…

Comments / 0

Community Policy