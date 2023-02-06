Read full article on original website
Columbus chief expresses frustration about shooting that injured his officer
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – An early morning shooting left a Columbus police officer slightly injured after the windshield of his car was hit by gunfire. Chief Joseph Daughtry expressed his frustration about how the incident played out, but he is grateful that the officer is okay. Daughtry said he...
Columbus police officer injured after responding to shooting
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus police officer was injured after the windshield of his car is shot out early this morning. The shooting happened near 14th Avenue North and Railroad Street at about 12:45 a.m. This video at the scene was originally posted on the Columbus, Mississippi Watch...
Police identify suspect in deadly Tuesday night shooting in Amory
AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – We learned new information about a deadly shooting in Amory and what may have sparked the gunfire. Now, 40-year-old Jermaine McIntosh is charged with murder. McIntosh turned himself in shortly after the shooting. He remains in the Monroe County jail. Investigators say shots rang out...
Coroner identifies victim of deadly shooting in Amory Tuesday night
AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – We now know the name of the man killed in an Amory homicide. Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley said the victim is 34-year-old Dennis Trenard Ezell. Investigators said the shooting happened at 111th Street and J Avenue on Tuesday night. The suspect did turn himself...
Amory police investigate deadly Tuesday night shooting
AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – Amory Police are investigating a deadly shooting. Early Tuesday night, officers were called to a shooting in the area of 111th Street and J Avenue. It is still an active investigation and police are gathering evidence, but we do know one person was dead of apparent gunshot wounds.
Itawamba County deputies ask for public’s help to search for stolen vehicle
ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Itawamba County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a stolen car. This white, 2013 Volkswagen Jetta was stolen from a home in Tremont on Tuesday. The car has an Itawamba license plate I-T-C 3-9-6-6, and the passenger...
City leaders respond to FOIA request, Ethics Complaint filed by WCBI
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – City leaders in Columbus responded to questions about a Freedom Of Information Act request and Ethics Complaint filed by WCBI. WCBI filed the ethics complaint yesterday, after receiving no response from the city about requests for information regarding a shooting on 14th Avenue North, on January 19.
Aluminum Dynamics set to break ground in Lowndes County March 7
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A groundbreaking date is set for the largest economic development project in state history. The ceremony for Aluminum Dynamics will be on March 7 on Charleigh Ford Jr. Drive. Activity on making the groundbreaking possible has been happening for weeks. The $2.5 billion aluminum...
Winning Miss. Match 5 lottery ticket purchased at West Point Sprint Mart
WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Many people know that one lucky individual in West Point hit big on Tuesday’s Match 5 jackpot. The winning store was Sprint Mart #4136 on Highway 45 on the north side of West Point. Store management said that the store doesn’t receive any...
Mother Goose teaches children manners, etiquette during Valentine’s party
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – It was a lesson in manners and etiquette taught by Mother Goose during a Valentine’s Party. The party and lesson in etiquette took place during Mother Goose’s weekly story hour at the Columbus and Lowndes County Public Library. WCBI’s Allie Martin was a special guest of Mother Goose and he was able to help with the lessons.
WCBI hosts first-ever Weather Roadshow at Rent Auditorium
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The WCBI Weather Roadshow was a success. Many people from around the community gathered in Rent Auditorium on the MUW campus to learn more about weather from the experts themselves. Our meteorologists answered questions, performed experiments, and even forecasted the weather for the 6 p.m....
IAHS Indian Players bring ‘Frozen Jr’ to the stage
FULTON, Miss. (WCBI) – A popular Disney movie is getting the stage treatment at an area high school. For months, the IAHS Indian Players have been memorizing lines and songs. The 2023 Production brings one of the most popular Disney movies to the stage. Frozen Junior follows the familiar...
Lady powerlifting team heads to compete for the North State title
ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – The average man can deadlift around 150 pounds. Some Monroe County ladies have surpassed that number and are ready to prove it. The Lady Dawgs Powerlifting Team of Aberdeen High School is getting ready to compete for the North State Title. It’s not a sport...
Weekend rain chance
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Finishing off the week a little bit drier, but with plenty of clouds sticking around. Rain returns for the weekend and also again a couple of times next week. FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy sky conditions will continue through the night and into the weekend. Temperatures tonight will...
Severe storms possible Wednesday night
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Warm and breezy weather will lead to increasing storm potential Wednesday night. WEDNESDAY: A good portion of the day should remain dry save for spotty/occasional showers. Expect an overcast day with some cloud breaks in the afternoon, helping temperatures reach the lower 70s. WEDNESDAY NIGHT:...
Nice Friday ahead of Saturday showers
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Another nice day is in store Friday before an upper low brings rain chances over the weekend. FRIDAY: Expect a good supply of sunshine today with a north breeze and highs nearing 60 degrees for most. Clouds could increase late in the day, but no rain expected.
Columbus Main Street gets marketing advice from professionals
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Being a part of the community in any way can affect the way businesses reach out to you. The board of Main Street Columbus brought in a fresh set of eyes to gather information and help them come up with a plan to attract more people and business to the Friendly City.
Columbus Mayor throws first pitch at open of MUW softball season
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Mayor Keith Gaskin stepped out of the office and onto the pitcher’s mound Friday. The mayor threw out the first pitch to open the MUW Owls season. This is one way Columbus is showing support for MUW’s growing athletic program. The MUW athletic...
