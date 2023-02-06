Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A review of the British Depot: The go-to place for authentic British foodsB.R. ShenoyKaty, TX
This Small Texas Town is Regarded as One of the Most Haunted Places on EarthTravel MavenSpring, TX
Discovering a hidden gem: A review of Harvest Kitchen and Bakery’s exceptional food, atmosphere and staffB.R. ShenoyKaty, TX
Veteran Texas Chiropractor Talks About Deploying to Rescue Navy SEAL Marcus LuttrellDr. Rob GarciaConroe, TX
Traffic stop leads to arrest of arson suspect wanted in connection with insurance fraudhoustonstringer_comHarris County, TX
mocomotive.com
Texas County to Complete Buyout of 110 Flooded Homes
(TNS) – After back-to-back rain events in 2016 flooded dozens of homes, Montgomery County is hoping to wrap up the final buyout of some of those properties and permanently remove them from the flood plain. To date, 60 homes have been purchased and demolished between the county’s six federally funded…
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County to complete buyout of 110 homes flooded in 2016 rain events
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. After back-to-back rain events in 2016 flooded dozens of homes, Montgomery County is hoping to wrap up the final buyout of some of those properties and permanently remove them from the flood plain. To date, 60 homes have been…
KBTX.com
Part of FM 39 in Grimes County closed while troopers work fatal crash
GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - DPS is on the scene of a fatal crash in Grimes County between Iola and North Zulch. The crash happened Thursday afternoon at FM 39 just north of FM 1696. Part of FM 39 is closed while troopers work the crash. DPS says one person...
fox44news.com
Aquilla woman killed in Grimes County crash
Iola, Tx (FOX44) – A 37-year-old Aquilla woman has died in a head-on crash between two pickups near Iola in Grimes County. Kimberly Lynn Roberts, of Aquilla, was pronounced dead at the scene Thursday afternoon at the scene of the crash – which occurred 2.5 miles north of Iola, on FM-39.
fox26houston.com
1 killed in 3-vehicle crash on Southwest Freeway, several lanes closed for investigation
SUGAR LAND, Texas - Several lanes of traffic are closed on the Southwest Freeway following a deadly three-vehicle crash on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Sugar Land Police Department, the crash occurred between U.S. 90 and Dairy Ashford. Officials said two vehicles overturned, and one person died on the scene.
myfoxzone.com
Buc-ee's ranked second-best gas station chain, survey says | Who's No. 1?
HOUSTON — More Americans are discovering what most Texans already know: Buc-ee’s is one of the best gas station chains in the country. According to a survey released in early January, the Texas-based chain ranked second as the favorite gas station in the U.S. Payless Power surveyed more...
KBTX.com
Crash involving horse trailer slows traffic on Highway 6
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A crash Wednesday afternoon involving a jack-knifed horse trailer slowed traffic on the southbound lanes of Highway 6 in College Station. It happened near Rock Prairie Road. It’s unclear what caused the wreck or if any other vehicles were involved but the roads were wet...
fox26houston.com
1 killed in 4-vehicle crash on Rankin Road in Harris Co., roadway closed down
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Rankin Road in Harris County is closed following a deadly crash involving four vehicles on Wednesday afternoon. Details are limited, but Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the crash occurred on the 500 block of Rankin Road. Gonzalez said a total of four vehicles were involved...
Click2Houston.com
Traffic alert: Overturned big rig stalls traffic on I-10 East outbound at Eastex Freeway
HOUSTON – Traffic on the I-10 East Freeway heading outbound to I-69 Eastex downtown is backed up after a big rig overturned and lost its load. According to Houston Transtar, the accident happened around 5:21 a.m., and is affecting a right shoulder, right lane, center lane and an entrance ramp.
mocomotive.com
Classes back in session at closed down school in Montgomery Co. while law enforcement officers uses campus as training facility
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – What more can be done to protect kids in schools?. It is a question that has been asked after school shootings across the nation in recent years. In the months following the deadly massacre at Robb Elementary in Uvalde last May, Montgomery County saw an opportunity in a place where others saw a closed-down school.
Montgomery Firefighter Killed In Crash
Just after 2:30 pm Thursday, February 9, 2023, Montgomery Fire Department was dispatched to a reported major accident on FM 149 near FM 1375 in far Northwest Montgomery County. While en route firefighters learned that is was a motorcycle crash and CPR was in progress. When word came it was one of their own. They arrived on the scene to find one of their own firefighters about 20 feet off the roadway with a friend and others performing CPR. They immediately went to work on him until MCHD arrived and took over. He was eventually pronounced deceased on the scene. The 24-year-old firefighter had been off work and was enjoying a ride on his 2017 Honda motorcycle through the Sam Houston National Forest. As he approached a curve between Osbourne Road and FM 1375 he lost control, leaving the roadway. He was ejected. DPS investigated the crash. Montgomery County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Wayne Mack ordered Eickenhorst Funeral Directors to transport the firefighter to the Montgomery County Forensic Center on Carl Pickering Memorial Drive. His body was escorted by both law enforcement and fire trucks from Montgomery. They were met at the Forensic Center by many other departments, both law enforcement, EMS, and fire who formed a wall of honor as he was taken into the Forensic Center. Please keep Montgomery Firefighters and this young man's family in your prayers. FM 149 is known by motorcycle riders as a beautiful road with many curves through the beautiful Sam Houston National Forest.
Drivers using toll road and have $500 in unpaid tolls, beware
If you don't think there is a way deputies can spot your car among all the other drivers, think again. Here is how they'll find you.
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. RESIDENTS WARNING OF POSSIBLE SCAM
Residents in Washington County are taking to social media to warn others of a possible scam. A Facebook post from one resident says he was approached Wednesday afternoon by a “foreign man” of unknown nationality who waved him down at 6th Street and Market Street. The man said he needed gas for his vehicle and was willing to sell jewelry as collateral. The post also claims that the man “does a show with a magnet.”
mocomotive.com
Program Director of CASA Child Advocates of Montgomery County Announces Retirement
CONROE, TX – The program director of CASA Child Advocates of Montgomery County, Marilyn McQueeney, has announced her retirement, effective April 30, 2023, initiating a leadership transition process over the next two and a half months. McQueeney will be stepping down after 14 years with the organization. CASA Child…
Click2Houston.com
Deadly 3-vehicle crash shut down US-59 near Highway 90, police say
SUGAR LAND – One person is dead after a three-vehicle crash in Sugar Land Wednesday afternoon, according to officers. Sugar Land police responded to the crash located on the southbound mainlanes of U.S. Highway 59 between U.S. High 90 and Dairy Ashford around 4 p.m. Officers said two vehicles...
coveringkaty.com
Gordon Food Service stores opening in Katy and Houston
KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The wholesale food supplier Gordon Food Service is opening several retail stores in the Houston area, including a location in Katy. Like a wholesale club, Gordon offers fresh and packaged bulk grocery items, but there is no membership fee. Its selection is smaller than a traditional grocery store and is listed online.
mocomotive.com
Police: Mother abandons 2 children in Houston-area for almost seven weeks, now wanted for abandonment
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – Authorities are searching for one mother, who is accused of leaving her two children alone for almost seven weeks. Officials with the Roman Forest Police Department in Montgomery County are looking for Raven Yates, who is now wanted for abandon/endanger child without intent to return. Officials…
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County finalizes court interpreter pay schedule
The Montgomery County Commissioners Court memorialized the court interpreter pay at its Feb. 7 meeting. (Jessica Shorten/Community Impact) The Montgomery County Commissioners Court voted to memorialize, or agree on record, to the pay schedule for a new level of contract pay for court interpreters at its Feb. 7 meeting. Several…
Texas officers break up major Houston fentanyl operation; suspects released day later
(The Center Square) – Texas Department of Public Safety working through Gov. Greg Abbott’s border security mission, Operation Lone Star, broke up a major fentanyl lab in Houston. Houston is a major destination and distribution center for human and drug smuggling and trafficking coming from the southern border, law enforcement officers told The Center Square. Several task forces have been established at the border and along Highway 59 to interdict cartel-related activity. Despite their efforts, traffickers have set up operations in Houston. ...
fox26houston.com
Montgomery County woman paralyzed in crash wants Conroe police investigated
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - A Montgomery County woman paralyzed in a horrific crash is demanding an investigation into the Conroe police over their investigation of the incident. 41-year-old Teneille Handy from The Woodlands was reportedly found folded in half on the floor in the passenger seat of a Jeep three...
