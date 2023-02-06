ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magnolia, TX

mocomotive.com

Texas County to Complete Buyout of 110 Flooded Homes

(TNS) – After back-to-back rain events in 2016 flooded dozens of homes, Montgomery County is hoping to wrap up the final buyout of some of those properties and permanently remove them from the flood plain. To date, 60 homes have been purchased and demolished between the county’s six federally funded…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

fox44news.com

Aquilla woman killed in Grimes County crash

Iola, Tx (FOX44) – A 37-year-old Aquilla woman has died in a head-on crash between two pickups near Iola in Grimes County. Kimberly Lynn Roberts, of Aquilla, was pronounced dead at the scene Thursday afternoon at the scene of the crash – which occurred 2.5 miles north of Iola, on FM-39.
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Crash involving horse trailer slows traffic on Highway 6

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A crash Wednesday afternoon involving a jack-knifed horse trailer slowed traffic on the southbound lanes of Highway 6 in College Station. It happened near Rock Prairie Road. It’s unclear what caused the wreck or if any other vehicles were involved but the roads were wet...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
mocomotive.com

Classes back in session at closed down school in Montgomery Co. while law enforcement officers uses campus as training facility

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – What more can be done to protect kids in schools?. It is a question that has been asked after school shootings across the nation in recent years. In the months following the deadly massacre at Robb Elementary in Uvalde last May, Montgomery County saw an opportunity in a place where others saw a closed-down school.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
scottjengle@aol.com

Montgomery Firefighter Killed In Crash

Just after 2:30 pm Thursday, February 9, 2023, Montgomery Fire Department was dispatched to a reported major accident on FM 149 near FM 1375 in far Northwest Montgomery County. While en route firefighters learned that is was a motorcycle crash and CPR was in progress. When word came it was one of their own. They arrived on the scene to find one of their own firefighters about 20 feet off the roadway with a friend and others performing CPR. They immediately went to work on him until MCHD arrived and took over. He was eventually pronounced deceased on the scene. The 24-year-old firefighter had been off work and was enjoying a ride on his 2017 Honda motorcycle through the Sam Houston National Forest. As he approached a curve between Osbourne Road and FM 1375 he lost control, leaving the roadway. He was ejected. DPS investigated the crash. Montgomery County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Wayne Mack ordered Eickenhorst Funeral Directors to transport the firefighter to the Montgomery County Forensic Center on Carl Pickering Memorial Drive. His body was escorted by both law enforcement and fire trucks from Montgomery. They were met at the Forensic Center by many other departments, both law enforcement, EMS, and fire who formed a wall of honor as he was taken into the Forensic Center. Please keep Montgomery Firefighters and this young man's family in your prayers. FM 149 is known by motorcycle riders as a beautiful road with many curves through the beautiful Sam Houston National Forest.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

WASHINGTON CO. RESIDENTS WARNING OF POSSIBLE SCAM

Residents in Washington County are taking to social media to warn others of a possible scam. A Facebook post from one resident says he was approached Wednesday afternoon by a “foreign man” of unknown nationality who waved him down at 6th Street and Market Street. The man said he needed gas for his vehicle and was willing to sell jewelry as collateral. The post also claims that the man “does a show with a magnet.”
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Deadly 3-vehicle crash shut down US-59 near Highway 90, police say

SUGAR LAND – One person is dead after a three-vehicle crash in Sugar Land Wednesday afternoon, according to officers. Sugar Land police responded to the crash located on the southbound mainlanes of U.S. Highway 59 between U.S. High 90 and Dairy Ashford around 4 p.m. Officers said two vehicles...
SUGAR LAND, TX
coveringkaty.com

Gordon Food Service stores opening in Katy and Houston

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The wholesale food supplier Gordon Food Service is opening several retail stores in the Houston area, including a location in Katy. Like a wholesale club, Gordon offers fresh and packaged bulk grocery items, but there is no membership fee. Its selection is smaller than a traditional grocery store and is listed online.
KATY, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County finalizes court interpreter pay schedule

The Montgomery County Commissioners Court memorialized the court interpreter pay at its Feb. 7 meeting. (Jessica Shorten/Community Impact) The Montgomery County Commissioners Court voted to memorialize, or agree on record, to the pay schedule for a new level of contract pay for court interpreters at its Feb. 7 meeting. Several…
The Center Square

Texas officers break up major Houston fentanyl operation; suspects released day later

(The Center Square) – Texas Department of Public Safety working through Gov. Greg Abbott’s border security mission, Operation Lone Star, broke up a major fentanyl lab in Houston. Houston is a major destination and distribution center for human and drug smuggling and trafficking coming from the southern border, law enforcement officers told The Center Square. Several task forces have been established at the border and along Highway 59 to interdict cartel-related activity. Despite their efforts, traffickers have set up operations in Houston. ...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Montgomery County woman paralyzed in crash wants Conroe police investigated

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - A Montgomery County woman paralyzed in a horrific crash is demanding an investigation into the Conroe police over their investigation of the incident. 41-year-old Teneille Handy from The Woodlands was reportedly found folded in half on the floor in the passenger seat of a Jeep three...
CONROE, TX

