ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

New data suggests Denver affordable housing ordinance scaring away development

By Russell Haythorn
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14OqQx_0keWxNuF00

DENVER — According to the Apartment Association of Metro Denver, applications for new apartment development declined by a dramatic 88% in the three months following the passage of a new affordable housing ordinance.

Many experts warned about the blowback.

“What it does is – it kills investment in new housing,” said Drew Hamrick, in-house counsel for the Apartment Association of Metro Denver.

Last year, Denver's city council approved a plan called expanding housing affordability , an ordinance that now requires new residential developments of 10 units or more to designate eight to 12 percent of the units as affordable to those making 60% of AMI, area median income.

That's regardless of whether the units are for rent or for sale. The ordinance still has many vocal critics.

“We don’t want to disincentivize apartment construction because apartments are the affordable option,” said housing and apartment expert Scott Rathbun.

According to new numbers from the Apartment Association of Metro Denver, those predictions were correct.

In the three months before the effective date of the new ordinance, April, May and June of 2022, there were 12,800 applications for new multi-family units.

In the three months after it took effect on July 1, including July, August and September, applications for new development dropped to 1,500.

“It’s 88% in terms of the decline,” Hamrick said. “It’s almost immeasurable it’s so dramatic. It is even greater than I think most of us predicted.”

What the new figures suggest is that new apartments – like the Jayne in Denver’s Baker neighborhood – got in just in the nick of time, but you will now likely see less of this kind of construction and housing in the future.

New data suggests Denver affordable housing ordinance scaring away development

The Jayne just opened on December 1 and is already 50% full. The city has suggested it’s not a crisis.

“Every time we talk about a developer requirement, developers have told us they will stop building in Denver,” said councilwoman Robin Kniech. “Well, guess what? Do you still see some cranes out there? I bet you do. Development is still happening in Denver.”

Hamrick says while that may be true, the cranes you see today are putting up buildings that were permitted months if not years ago. He says they will soon go away.

“Today’s cranes are the applications from three years ago,” Hamrick said.

New data also suggests applications for new construction have increased in most, if not all Denver suburbs in recent months, suggesting developers are still here, just shifting their focus outside Denver proper because of the new ordinance.

“But that’s not a good thing either,” said Hamrick. “The reason our roads are so crowded is because people must live somewhere they don’t want to. Anytime you artificially force people to live where they don’t want to, you increase traffic problems.

Some experts suggest what Denver really needs is more housing for those making 80-100% of the median income. A group of people often referred to as the "missing middle."

Those are middle-income earners who don’t qualify for many affordable housing programs but also don’t make enough to rent or buy under current market conditions.

“Where we’re off the charts low is in housing stock for people making 80-100% of area median income,” Hamrick said. “And that’s the working middle; your entry-level teachers, your entry-level police officers, your entry-level firefighters, your entry-level nurses. All the people who most agree are really getting pinched by this. Yet those are the people you want living in the community where they work.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JYgLc_0keWxNuF00
The Follow Up What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject (What is this follow-up idea about? Please be specific) Body Security Check

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KDVR.com

Black-footed ferret kits born

More of the endangered black-footed ferret have been born in Colorado. More of the endangered black-footed ferret have been born in Colorado. Denver will see pleasant weather this weekend before another snow chance moves in mid-week. Here's Dave Fraser's forecast. Former cop in rough arrest could leave prison early. The...
COLORADO STATE
David Heitz

Committee approves homeless hotel for families at Comfort Inn

(Denver, Colo.) A Denver City Council committee agreed Tuesday to spend $5.8 million to lease for one year the Comfort Inn on Quebec for families experiencing homelessness. The Finance and Governance Committee approved a contract Tuesday with Quebec Hospitality LLC doing business as Comfort Inn. The hotel has 138 rooms.
99.9 The Point

Four More Big Colorado Retail Stores Closing For Good

It was announced this week that another major retail chain in Colorado is closing down four more local locations, including one close to the Northern Colorado area. Another Colorado Retail Store Closing Four More Locations For Good. Big things happening around Colorado as we say goodbye to yet another longtime...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

4 more Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close in Colorado

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — Bed, Bath & Beyond is closing 149 more of its stores as its financial struggle continue. The new list of closures includes Colorado locations in Dillon, Northglenn, Glenwood Springs and Grand Junction. Thursday's list of closures comes one week after Bed, Bath & Beyond announced it...
COLORADO STATE
Power 102.9 NoCo

Another Annoying Roundabout Is Coming To Northern Colorado. Where?

The roundabouts around Colorado are becoming more of the normal, and now another is on the way to Northern Colorado. Where will this new circle of fun land?. Not to date myself, but I remember taking the driver's test when I was 15, and being asked about a roundabout scenario. How they work, who has the right of way etc. but I'd never gone through one or even seen one so I'm pretty sure I got it wrong. Back in the early 2000s, there was only one roundabout in the Northglenn, Colorado area where I grew up. I'm pretty sure that one might have been the only one anywhere close at the time. It was over by the Northglenn Market Place (the old Northglenn Mall), but I wasn't really a frequent driver of that area so I just didn't know the drill on this "new" traffic flow design.
EATON, CO
Retro 102.5

Cliff Divers Can’t Change These 5 Terrible Reviews of Casa Bonita

The hype is enormous. It's not every day that the creators of a very popular adult cartoon buy an iconic restaurant in Denver and vow to bring it back to life. The creators of South Park have put around $12 million into the remodel and are hiring 550 people. The reopening of Casa Bonita in May 2023 is being added to the family calendar of thousands in Colorado, or so I assume, because it's on mine.
DENVER, CO
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

38K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

 https://denver7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy