La Vergne, TN

La Vergne mayor grilled by city leaders, residents amid scandal

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WZTV) — City leaders and residents in La Vergne met for the first time Wednesday since the police chief was fired amid a sex scandal investigation—and things got heated. Words like anger, frustration, confusion are just some of the feelings expressed at the La Vergne...
LA VERGNE, TN
Second suspect arrested in Green Hills shooting that left med student critical

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A second suspect has been arrested in the Jan. 30 shooting of a medical student out for a walk in the Green Hills area. Metro Police say 22-year-old Desmond Tyler was taken into custody Thursday. He's charged with attempted criminal homicide, attempted aggravated kidnapping, and attempted aggravated robbery. He's being held on a $915,000 bond.
NASHVILLE, TN
Convicted felon accused of various Cowan Street vehicle break-ins arrested

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A convicted felon was arrested Wednesday night for more than 20 vehicle break-ins that primarily took place at a business on Cowan Street. Metro Police report 21-year-old Robert McWilliams III was arrested in January for the car break-ins, but was out on bond when another motor vehicle burglary warrant was issued.
NASHVILLE, TN
La Vergne Middle School student charged for bringing gun on campus

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A student in Middle Tennessee has been charged for allegedly bringing an unloaded gun to school on Friday. Rutherford County Schools sent a message to La Vergne Middle School parents informing them of the situation. The district says all students are safe and no threat was made towards the school.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Two victims life-flighted after Murfreesboro crash involving truck

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two people have been transported to the hospital by helicopter after a serious injury crash in Murfreesboro. The crash involved a car and a box truck, Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) reports. Investigators say speed may have been a factor that led to the crash. The...
MURFREESBORO, TN
One sought, three captured in 21-year-old's Hendersonville murder

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn.--The Hendersonville Police Department (HPD) is investigating the murder of a 21-year-old found in the front yard of a Cole Court Home on Wednesday. Police say Mark McCord Jr. was found in the front yard of a home on the 100 block of Cole Court Wednesday afternoon suffering from gunshot wounds.
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
Nashville man, convicted felon arrested on drug and gun charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Nashville man and convicted felon on probation was arrested Monday night on various drug and gun charges. Metro Police report 23-year-old Corey Lewis was wanted for drug and gun crimes in Sumner County. He was convicted of attempted especially aggravated robbery in 2019, and was given an eight-year probated sentence.
NASHVILLE, TN
Victim of Green Hills shooting is home, healing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A victim was left in critical condition after being shot three times while walking in the Green Hills area and now a second suspect is in custody. FOX 17 News’ Kaitlin Miller spoke with the victim's family Friday, and they told us their daughter is finally at home recovering.
NASHVILLE, TN
Short-term rental property burglar arrested in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Police say they arrested a convicted man for four break-ins of short-term rental properties in late January. 29-year-old Charles Ellison was arrested for the following break-ins, according to police:. January 26 in the 900 block of 19th Avenue North (first break-in at property);. January 18...
NASHVILLE, TN
Dickson County Humane Society cuts ties with sheriff's department

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Dickson County Humane Society said it will no longer work with the county's animal control run by the sheriff's office. The Humane Society of Dickson County said they’re doing all the work without getting enough funding from county leaders. They said about 75%...
DICKSON COUNTY, TN
Murfreesboro woman missing with extensive medical history

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — A woman is missing out of Murfreesboro with an extensive medical history. The missing woman, 57-year-old Wendy Lane Jensen, was reported missing by a family member on Feb. 5, according to Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD). Jensen's's family has not heard from her since she was...
MURFREESBORO, TN
One person, three pets die in Middle Tennessee house fire

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A resident and their three pets died in a house fire Thursday night in Rutherford County. It happened in the 3700 block of Snell Road. The fire marshal's office says crews arrived and found heavy smoke and flames coming from the home. After the blaze was contained, one person and three pets were found dead inside the house.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
TN lawmakers considering limiting community oversight of police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — New restrictions could be coming to Nashville’s Community Oversight Board (COB). State lawmakers are considering a bill that would alter the board and limit its ability to investigate police misconduct. COB is responsible for holding police officers accountable, including investigating officer shootings and citizen...
NASHVILLE, TN
Planned blast at Franklin quarry was 'larger than expected,' fire department says

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — An elementary school in Franklin had to shelter in place Wednesday afternoon after a nearby explosion, FOX 17 News has confirmed. The Franklin Fire Department says the "boom" many people felt was from a planned explosion at the Williamson County quarry which was "much larger than expected." It could be felt through the downtown area and Cool Springs.
FRANKLIN, TN
Plane heading from Milwaukee to Orlando diverted to Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Southwest flight heading to south Florida from Milwaukee Thursday morning was diverted to Nashville. Flight 1169 was scheduled to arrive in Orlando just before 10 a.m. The plane had just crossed the border into Georgia when it turned around and headed for BNA. A...
ORLANDO, FL
BJ's coming to Tennessee with first store in Nashville area

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Tennessee is getting another wholesale retailer with the announcement BJ's Wholesale Club is expanding into the midstate area. The company announced on Thursday it will open the first Tennessee location in La Vergne in the first half of the year. "The opening of our club in La Vergne represents...
NASHVILLE, TN

