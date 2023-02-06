Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
8 Nashville Apartments Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyNashville, TN
What to Eat in Nashville2foodtrippersNashville, TN
7 of Our Favorite Restaurants in NashvilleEast Coast TravelerNashville, TN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Willie Nelson's Christmas Day HeartacheHerbie J PilatoNashville, TN
Related
fox17.com
Metro Police detectives searching for serial burglar suspect wanted for aggravated crimes
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police detectives are searching for a serial residential burglary suspect who is wanted on nine aggravated warrants. Ronald L. McKnight, 41, is wanted for the following break-ins:. On Jan. 23 in the 4400 block of Georgia Avenue. On Oct. 28 at a Lealand Lane...
fox17.com
La Vergne mayor grilled by city leaders, residents amid scandal
LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WZTV) — City leaders and residents in La Vergne met for the first time Wednesday since the police chief was fired amid a sex scandal investigation—and things got heated. Words like anger, frustration, confusion are just some of the feelings expressed at the La Vergne...
fox17.com
Second suspect arrested in Green Hills shooting that left med student critical
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A second suspect has been arrested in the Jan. 30 shooting of a medical student out for a walk in the Green Hills area. Metro Police say 22-year-old Desmond Tyler was taken into custody Thursday. He's charged with attempted criminal homicide, attempted aggravated kidnapping, and attempted aggravated robbery. He's being held on a $915,000 bond.
fox17.com
Convicted felon accused of various Cowan Street vehicle break-ins arrested
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A convicted felon was arrested Wednesday night for more than 20 vehicle break-ins that primarily took place at a business on Cowan Street. Metro Police report 21-year-old Robert McWilliams III was arrested in January for the car break-ins, but was out on bond when another motor vehicle burglary warrant was issued.
fox17.com
La Vergne Middle School student charged for bringing gun on campus
LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A student in Middle Tennessee has been charged for allegedly bringing an unloaded gun to school on Friday. Rutherford County Schools sent a message to La Vergne Middle School parents informing them of the situation. The district says all students are safe and no threat was made towards the school.
fox17.com
Two victims life-flighted after Murfreesboro crash involving truck
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two people have been transported to the hospital by helicopter after a serious injury crash in Murfreesboro. The crash involved a car and a box truck, Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) reports. Investigators say speed may have been a factor that led to the crash. The...
fox17.com
One sought, three captured in 21-year-old's Hendersonville murder
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn.--The Hendersonville Police Department (HPD) is investigating the murder of a 21-year-old found in the front yard of a Cole Court Home on Wednesday. Police say Mark McCord Jr. was found in the front yard of a home on the 100 block of Cole Court Wednesday afternoon suffering from gunshot wounds.
fox17.com
Nashville man, convicted felon arrested on drug and gun charges
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Nashville man and convicted felon on probation was arrested Monday night on various drug and gun charges. Metro Police report 23-year-old Corey Lewis was wanted for drug and gun crimes in Sumner County. He was convicted of attempted especially aggravated robbery in 2019, and was given an eight-year probated sentence.
fox17.com
Victim of Green Hills shooting is home, healing
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A victim was left in critical condition after being shot three times while walking in the Green Hills area and now a second suspect is in custody. FOX 17 News’ Kaitlin Miller spoke with the victim's family Friday, and they told us their daughter is finally at home recovering.
fox17.com
Short-term rental property burglar arrested in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Police say they arrested a convicted man for four break-ins of short-term rental properties in late January. 29-year-old Charles Ellison was arrested for the following break-ins, according to police:. January 26 in the 900 block of 19th Avenue North (first break-in at property);. January 18...
fox17.com
Dickson County Humane Society cuts ties with sheriff's department
DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Dickson County Humane Society said it will no longer work with the county's animal control run by the sheriff's office. The Humane Society of Dickson County said they’re doing all the work without getting enough funding from county leaders. They said about 75%...
fox17.com
Murfreesboro woman missing with extensive medical history
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — A woman is missing out of Murfreesboro with an extensive medical history. The missing woman, 57-year-old Wendy Lane Jensen, was reported missing by a family member on Feb. 5, according to Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD). Jensen's's family has not heard from her since she was...
fox17.com
West Nashville homeowner says man was trying to get inside her home in broad daylight
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A homeowner says a man tried to get inside her West Nashville home in broad daylight. Neighbors say the area surrounding Love Circle Park is usually very quiet, but after neighbors saw a video on Nextdoor, they say they are going to add more security.
fox17.com
One person, three pets die in Middle Tennessee house fire
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A resident and their three pets died in a house fire Thursday night in Rutherford County. It happened in the 3700 block of Snell Road. The fire marshal's office says crews arrived and found heavy smoke and flames coming from the home. After the blaze was contained, one person and three pets were found dead inside the house.
fox17.com
TN lawmakers considering limiting community oversight of police
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — New restrictions could be coming to Nashville’s Community Oversight Board (COB). State lawmakers are considering a bill that would alter the board and limit its ability to investigate police misconduct. COB is responsible for holding police officers accountable, including investigating officer shootings and citizen...
fox17.com
Planned blast at Franklin quarry was 'larger than expected,' fire department says
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — An elementary school in Franklin had to shelter in place Wednesday afternoon after a nearby explosion, FOX 17 News has confirmed. The Franklin Fire Department says the "boom" many people felt was from a planned explosion at the Williamson County quarry which was "much larger than expected." It could be felt through the downtown area and Cool Springs.
fox17.com
Plane heading from Milwaukee to Orlando diverted to Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Southwest flight heading to south Florida from Milwaukee Thursday morning was diverted to Nashville. Flight 1169 was scheduled to arrive in Orlando just before 10 a.m. The plane had just crossed the border into Georgia when it turned around and headed for BNA. A...
fox17.com
Taxpayers fired up after proposed law to cut Metro Council size moves forward
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Some taxpayers FOX 17 News spoke with Tuesday say their district council members are easily accessible, but they are worried this will change if the council size is much smaller. Sam McCullough says he is older than Metro government and he emphasizes to cut it...
fox17.com
Conservative author has heated exchange with Tennessee lawmakers on trans youth
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — How old do you have to be to determine if you are male or female?. That question seems to be at the center of a heated debate between a popular blogger and a lawmaker from Nashville after Tennessee legislators advanced a handful of proposals that would ban gender-affirming care for transgender youth.
fox17.com
BJ's coming to Tennessee with first store in Nashville area
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Tennessee is getting another wholesale retailer with the announcement BJ's Wholesale Club is expanding into the midstate area. The company announced on Thursday it will open the first Tennessee location in La Vergne in the first half of the year. "The opening of our club in La Vergne represents...
Comments / 0