Photos and Official Update on Jerry Lawler’s Condition Following Stroke
As PWMania.com previously reported, Jerry “The King” Lawler was hospitalized following a “serious medical episode,” which was later determined to be a stroke. Lawler’s official Instagram account issued the following statement, along with photos, on Wednesday afternoon. “Update on Jerry: Jerry had a massive Stroke...
Cody Rhodes Believes Having Dustin Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania 39 Would Be Special
Cody Rhodes is set to face Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Title at WrestleMania 39. The exact night of the match has yet to be confirmed, but it is most likely the second night. Rhodes spoke with Alex McCarthy of Inside The Ropes about having his brother, AEW star...
Seth Rollins Addresses the Current Situation Between Becky Lynch and Ric Flair
Seth Rollins recently appeared on The Pat McAfee Show for an in-interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Rollins compared working fewer matches in the last year to wrestlers from years ago who worked 300 nights a week:. “We’re not sitting in headlocks for two hours out there....
Chris Jericho Reveals How His Surprise PWG Appearance at Battle of Los Angeles Happened
Last month at the Battle of Los Angeles event, Chris Jericho made his PWG debut when he unexpectedly made an appearance with the entire Jericho Appreciation Society faction to work a 10-man tag match. The former AEW World Heavyweight Champion teamed with Jonathan Gresham, Evil Uno, SB Kento, Michael Oku,...
Leaked Internal WWE List Reveals Top Female Babyfaces and Heels on SmackDown
According to a leaked internal list obtained by PWInsider, the top babyfaces and heels on WWE SmackDown are revealed. As of this writing, no information on tag teams is available, but we will keep you updated. Based on WWE’s internal list, here are the top five female SmackDown babyfaces and...
Carlito, Snitsky, and Matt Striker Among Former WWE Stars to Work Upcoming ISPW Shows in New Jersey
Thanks to our good friends at ISPW Wrestling for sending in the following:. THE POWERS OF PAIN RETURNING TO THE RING; TOMMY DREAMER, CARLITO, VAL VENIS, GANGREL, DIRTY DANGO, EUGENE, MAVEN, CROWBAR, NUNZIO, HEAD BANGERS, BRIAN KENDRICK, EARL HEBNER, SNITSKY, AFA JR, DAVEY BOY SMITH JR, MATT STRIKER AND MORE FOR UPCOMING ISPW SHOWS IN NEW JERSEY.
Jeff Jarrett Discusses TNA Not Being Able to Afford Wrestler Who Become a Top WWE Star
Jeff Jarrett recently spoke on his podcast, “My World with Jeff Jarrett.,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including working with current WWE star Drew McIntyre, who went by the ring name Drew Galloway in TNA Wrestling. This was when Jarrett returned along with his upstart promotion GCW.
AEW Dynamite Results – February 8, 2023
It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means …. All Elite Wrestling returns with the latest installment of their weekly two-hour television program on TBS, as AEW Dynamite emanates this evening from the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas. On tap for tonight’s show is another...
Kamille Reveals WWE Dream Match Opponent, Reflects On Training With Women’s Legend
Kamille recently spoke with our friends at SEScoops.com for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the women’s wrestling star reflected on training with Natalya, and revealed her WWE dream match opponent. Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she touches...
Spoilers: AEW Rampage Taping Results For 2/10/2023
After this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite went on air, the February 10 edition of AEW Rampage was taped Wednesday night from the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas. Full spoilers are below:. * Jon Moxley, ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta and ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli...
Title Match Announced for Friday’s AEW Rampage, Updated Card
A title match has been announced for Friday’s AEW Rampage on TNT. Orange Cassidy will defend the AEW All-American Championship against Lee Moriarty on Rampage, as announced by AEW. This will be the first time the two have met. AEW released post-Dynamite video of Cassidy and Danhausen interrupting Lexy...
Arn Anderson Comments on Bryan Danielson vs. MJF Iron Man Match at AEW Revolution
Bryan Danielson will face Rush in tonight’s Championship Fight Night edition of AEW Dynamite. If Danielson wins his fifth straight match tonight, he will face AEW World Champion MJF in the Iron Man Match at AEW Revolution on March 5 in San Francisco. Arn Anderson of AEW recently discussed...
Former WWE Writer Says Rhea Ripley Should “Get Rid of All That Goth Stuff”
Former WWE writer Vince Russo discussed Rhea Ripley ahead of WrestleMania 39 on his Sportskeeda.com podcast. He said, “I believe Rhea Ripley can beat Charlotte Flair. Rhea Ripley is a beast. She is a big woman. I’d believe that if she beats Charlotte, I believe it. But my problem really is, bro, so now would you have Rhea Ripley as a heel champion, and then because she is bigger and just more impressive than the other girls? You know, we’ve got the Candice LeRaes, and we’ve got the Alexa Blisses, we’ve got these girls that are like… Rhea Ripley would kill them! So now, you’re getting into that Roman Reigns area again. I would do it, bro, if the plans were to slowly but surely turn Rhea Ripley babyface. Get rid of all that goth stuff; let’s really see what a beautiful woman she is if that were the plan. If she is the heel WWE Women’s Champion, I mean, what are we going to do, have Becky beat her? Like, how many times are we going to go back to that well? And if it’s not Becky, then who is it?”
Dax Harwood Discusses How Important Jon Moxley Is to AEW, Wanting Match With Moxley
On the latest episode of his “FTR” podcast, Harwood discussed Moxley’s importance to AEW, saying that while they don’t have much in common, he respects the hell out of Moxley. Harwood also revealed how he pleaded with AEW President Tony Khan for a match against Moxley. Harwood made the following statement:
AEW Star Rants About MJF Getting So Much TV Time on Dynamite
Eddie Kingston expressed his displeasure on Twitter about MJF getting so much time on AEW Dynamite this week. AEW world champion MJF cut a backstage promo and told a story about a girl he knew in high school that he named “Liv” for legal purposes. MJF said the following about them getting into a car accident:
WWE NXT Matches, Segments Announced For Next Week’s Show (2/14/2023)
You can officially pencil in some matches for next week’s NXT on USA show. During this week’s post-Vengeance Day episode of the show, it was announced that Wes Lee will host an open challenge putting his NXT North American Championship on-the-line. It was also announced that NXT World...
Bianca Belair Reveals She Was “Freaking Out” Before Her First Ladder Match
Bianca Belair defended her RAW Women’s Championship against Bayley in a Ladder Match at the 2022 WWE Extreme Rules event. This was Belair’s first Ladder Match. Belair spoke with Fightful Select for a future interview and revealed that she was “freaking out” before the Ladder Match because she couldn’t find her title belt. While Belair was upset about the missing title, she was informed that it was already hanging high above the ring for the match with Bayley.
Details on Bronson Reed’s Conversation With Triple H About Returning to WWE
Bronson Reed recently appeared on Corey Graves “After The Bell” podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Reed gave his thoughts on his WWE release in 2021:. “I was actually more angry than anything, I wasn’t so much sad or anything like...
Video: AEW Dynamite: El Paso Pre-Show With Dasha Gonzalez
It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means …. All Elite Wrestling returns to TBS at 8/7c for this week’s installment of their weekly two-hour AEW on TBS television program, AEW Dynamite. Ahead of tonight’s show, which emanates from El Paso, Texas, Dasha Gonzalez checks-in with the...
Samu Addresses If He Was Supposed to Be a Part of the Tribal Chief Acknowledgement Ceremony
This week’s guest on The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling was WWE legend Samu. Samu discussed his wrestling career, being a member of the Anoa’i family, Vince McMahon, Paul Heyman, The Bloodline, Roman Reigns, and other topics. When Samu returned to the WWF in 1992, he stated...
