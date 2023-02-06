Read full article on original website
KAAL-TV
Olmsted County accuses Rochester woman of swinging lead pipe at student, orders John Marshall to submit security footage of alleged incident
(ABC 6 News) – Olmsted County Court ordered Rochester Public Schools Thursday to provide footage of an incident from May 2022, where the mother of a student allegedly tried to hit another student with a lead pipe during a fight. According to court documents, Rochester police reported to John...
KAAL-TV
How did a Grand Meadow man convicted of violent crimes obtain a Mower County gun permit?
(ABC 6 News) – Earlier this week, ABC 6 News reported on a Grand Meadow man’s pending court cases in Mower County. According to Mower County law enforcement, Nicholas Sneed was initially charged with illegally owning firearms and ammunition, based on several previous felony convictions. The Mower County...
Phone Call from Inmate Leads to Major Rochester Drug Bust
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A phone call from the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center has led to prosecutors filing several felony drug charges against two Rochester residents. The charges, filed in Olmsted County Court Wednesday, indicate a detainee at the Olmsted County jail called his girlfriend on Saturday and asked...
KAAL-TV
Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office welcomes new K9
(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) has welcomed their newest K9, Bruno. In a Facebook post on Friday, the OCSO said Bruno is a 13-month-old Belgian Malinois from Hungary. Bruno will be paired with the sheriff’s office newest K9 handler, Deputy Nathan Heeren.
KIMT
Possible threat sends law enforcement to Albert Lea schools
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Law enforcement responded Wednesday to a possible threat to Albert Lea Area Schools. After a call that referred to a possible threat, law enforcement was sent to district buildings as a precaution. The school district says after it was determined there was no threat to student safety, classes resumed with minimal disruption.
KIMT
Austin woman sentenced for dealing cocaine
AUSTIN, Minn. – A Mower County woman is sentenced for selling cocaine to a police informant. Kayla Esperanza Irlas, 24 of Austin, pleaded guilty to third-degree sale of drugs. The Austin Police Department and the South Central Task Force say Irlas sold 13 ounces of cocaine to a confidential...
KAAL-TV
Rochester man accused of molesting 15-year-old
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man appeared in Olmsted County Court Thursday, Feb. 9, after allegedly molesting a 15-year-old girl in the spring of 2022. Ricardo Jovanny Garcia, 38, faces two counts of 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of 4th-degree criminal sexual conduct. According to court...
SE Minnesota Woman Charged with 4th DWI in Last 7 years
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Winona woman is facing a DWI charge for the fourth time in seven years. The criminal complaint filed in Olmsted County Court Monday indicated the woman was pulled over on I-90 in Olmsted County after a State Trooper spotted her traveling 83 mph in a 70m mph zone. Traffic stop occurred around 9:45 p.m. on Friday.
KAAL-TV
New details about drug arrest at Austin restaurant: fear of drug-contaminated flour, nearly 60 grams of cocaine allegedly located
(ABC 6 News) – A drug bust at an Austin restaurant led to concerns that controlled substances could contaminate the restaurant’s food, according to court documents. APD arrested 39-year-old Terry Izeal Heggs of Austin in connection with a drug bust at Austin restaurant Wing Bazaar in mid-January. Heggs...
Mental Health Crisis Leads to Minnesota Explosives Investigation
John Sherwin, Faribault Police Chief, reported today (February 6, 2023) his department continues to investigate a family disturbance call that led to calling a bomb squad. Sherwin says at approximately 5:15 p.m. on Friday, February 3, 2023 officers were dispatched to a residence in the 500 block of 1st. St. NW.
Rochester Man to Admit to Drug Charge Following Traffic Stop Bust
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man has agreed to enter into a plea agreement with Olmsted County prosecutors to settle a drug case that was initiated by a traffic stop last August. The charges say a Rochester police officer checking license plates pulled over a vehicle that showed its...
KIMT
Not guilty plea to knifepoint robbery in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Minneapolis man arrested for a Rochester mugging is pleading not guilty. Brandon Vandell Carmichael, 41, is charged with first-degree aggravated robbery and simple robbery, both felonies. The Rochester Police Department says a man reported being robbed on the afternoon of January 4 in at the...
news8000.com
Winona County Sheriff's Office seeks public's help with shooting investigation
WINONA COUNTY, Minn. (WKBT) -- The Winona County Sheriff's announced they are seeking the public's help in a shooting investigation. According to a Facebook post, a resident came back to their home near County Road 12 and County Road 7 Thursday and discovered a bullet hole in the side of their home and located a bullet inside their house.
KAAL-TV
RPD: Woman tried to run over man, per report
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police confirmed that they received a report that a woman in a black car tried to run a man over near the Dairy Queen on Frontage Road. According to public information officer Amanda Grayson, RPD received the call around 4:24 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9.
KAAL-TV
Two Austin Auto Zone employees charged with theft of around $30K in merchandise
(ABC 6 News) – Two Austin Auto Zone employees appeared in Mower County Court after being accused of working together to steal and sell around $30,000 worth of merchandise from their employer. Auto Zone staffer Jerimiah Coal Beaman, 24, and Auto Zone store manager Christopher David Simmons, 40, each...
fox9.com
Legalizing marijuana in Minnesota: Explosive risks tied to home THC extraction labs
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - It comes in edibles, candy, and other concentrated forms – but extracting cannabis oil under the wrong conditions can be disastrous. As part of the DFL-backed effort to legalize marijuana in Minnesota, the current proposal would not only allow you to grow your own plants, but you’d also be allowed to set up your own home lab to extract cannabis oil, but only using certain limited methods.
Fillmore County Man Charged With Alleged Attack on State Trooper
Preston, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Fillmore County man is facing over a dozen charges, three of them felonies, in connection with a traffic stop last week that led to a violent struggle with a State Trooper. 30-year-old Jacob Erickson of Canton was arraigned today in Fillmore County Court on...
KAAL-TV
ABC & Toy Zone signs returned after store posted photo of suspects
(ABC 6 News) – UPDATE: ABC & Toy Zone confirmed early Friday that the group of teenagers suspected of stealing their “sale” signs from in front of the store have been identified and will return them later in the day. (ABC 6 News) – A Rochester toy...
KAAL-TV
Faribault man arrested, charged with theft of firearm
(ABC 6 News) – The Owatonna Police Department arrested and charged a Faribault man in connection to a complaint regarding a stolen firearm from an area retailer. Donald Pepin, 68, was arrested and charged with theft of firearm which is a felony. According to Owatonna Police, on the afternoon...
KAAL-TV
“Task Force” assembled to identify issues in response to pandemic impacts on downtown Rochester
(ABC 6 News) – A task force is being assembled to identify and address priority issues in response to the long-term impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on downtown Rochester. The Downtown Rochester Task Force includes members from the City of Rochester, Destination Medical Center, Diversity Council, Experience Rochester, Mayo Clinic, Rochester Area Economic Development Agency, Inc., Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce, and Rochester Downtown Alliance.
