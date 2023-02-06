ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

KROC News

Phone Call from Inmate Leads to Major Rochester Drug Bust

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A phone call from the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center has led to prosecutors filing several felony drug charges against two Rochester residents. The charges, filed in Olmsted County Court Wednesday, indicate a detainee at the Olmsted County jail called his girlfriend on Saturday and asked...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office welcomes new K9

(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) has welcomed their newest K9, Bruno. In a Facebook post on Friday, the OCSO said Bruno is a 13-month-old Belgian Malinois from Hungary. Bruno will be paired with the sheriff’s office newest K9 handler, Deputy Nathan Heeren.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Possible threat sends law enforcement to Albert Lea schools

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Law enforcement responded Wednesday to a possible threat to Albert Lea Area Schools. After a call that referred to a possible threat, law enforcement was sent to district buildings as a precaution. The school district says after it was determined there was no threat to student safety, classes resumed with minimal disruption.
ALBERT LEA, MN
KIMT

Austin woman sentenced for dealing cocaine

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Mower County woman is sentenced for selling cocaine to a police informant. Kayla Esperanza Irlas, 24 of Austin, pleaded guilty to third-degree sale of drugs. The Austin Police Department and the South Central Task Force say Irlas sold 13 ounces of cocaine to a confidential...
AUSTIN, MN
KAAL-TV

Rochester man accused of molesting 15-year-old

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man appeared in Olmsted County Court Thursday, Feb. 9, after allegedly molesting a 15-year-old girl in the spring of 2022. Ricardo Jovanny Garcia, 38, faces two counts of 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of 4th-degree criminal sexual conduct. According to court...
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

SE Minnesota Woman Charged with 4th DWI in Last 7 years

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Winona woman is facing a DWI charge for the fourth time in seven years. The criminal complaint filed in Olmsted County Court Monday indicated the woman was pulled over on I-90 in Olmsted County after a State Trooper spotted her traveling 83 mph in a 70m mph zone. Traffic stop occurred around 9:45 p.m. on Friday.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Not guilty plea to knifepoint robbery in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Minneapolis man arrested for a Rochester mugging is pleading not guilty. Brandon Vandell Carmichael, 41, is charged with first-degree aggravated robbery and simple robbery, both felonies. The Rochester Police Department says a man reported being robbed on the afternoon of January 4 in at the...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

RPD: Woman tried to run over man, per report

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police confirmed that they received a report that a woman in a black car tried to run a man over near the Dairy Queen on Frontage Road. According to public information officer Amanda Grayson, RPD received the call around 4:24 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9.
ROCHESTER, MN
fox9.com

Legalizing marijuana in Minnesota: Explosive risks tied to home THC extraction labs

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - It comes in edibles, candy, and other concentrated forms – but extracting cannabis oil under the wrong conditions can be disastrous. As part of the DFL-backed effort to legalize marijuana in Minnesota, the current proposal would not only allow you to grow your own plants, but you’d also be allowed to set up your own home lab to extract cannabis oil, but only using certain limited methods.
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

Faribault man arrested, charged with theft of firearm

(ABC 6 News) – The Owatonna Police Department arrested and charged a Faribault man in connection to a complaint regarding a stolen firearm from an area retailer. Donald Pepin, 68, was arrested and charged with theft of firearm which is a felony. According to Owatonna Police, on the afternoon...
FARIBAULT, MN
KAAL-TV

“Task Force” assembled to identify issues in response to pandemic impacts on downtown Rochester

(ABC 6 News) – A task force is being assembled to identify and address priority issues in response to the long-term impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on downtown Rochester. The Downtown Rochester Task Force includes members from the City of Rochester, Destination Medical Center, Diversity Council, Experience Rochester, Mayo Clinic, Rochester Area Economic Development Agency, Inc., Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce, and Rochester Downtown Alliance.
ROCHESTER, MN

