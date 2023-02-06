ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Johns County, FL

Jennifer Harvey
3d ago

Good save us tax payers some money. He knew he did it but that doesn’t stop his lawyers from doing their job. He did the right thing this time . He won’t be free til he is 50-60 years old. His life is now over for sure .

CBS Miami

Florida teen pleads guilty to fatally stabbing classmate 114 times

ST. AUGUSTINE - A Florida teenager faces a possible life sentence after he pleaded guilty Monday to fatally stabbing a 13-year-old classmate 114 times and leaving her body in a wooded area near their homes in 2021. The plea came as jury selection was scheduled to begin Monday morning in the first-degree murder trial of Aiden Fucci, who was 14 when Tristyn Bailey was killed, prosecutors said. "I just want to say I plead guilty and I'm sorry for the Bailey family and my family," Fucci, 16, told the judge in St. Augustine on Monday morning. The judge accepted the guilty...
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
villages-news.com

Villager allegedly attacks woman after him for his inheritance from parents

A Villager was arrested after allegedly attacking a woman he claimed is after him for his inheritance from his parents. Kelly Christian Jones, 54, was arrested last week on charges of battery and false imprisonment after an alleged attack on the woman at his home at 533 Rainbow Blvd. in the Village of Silver Lake on the Historic Side of The Villages.
LADY LAKE, FL
californiaexaminer.net

Florida Woman Files Discrimination Lawsuit Against Bank After Arrest

According to the allegations made in the lawsuit, a retired teacher named Linda Stephens, who is now 70 years old, received a fractured nose while being arrested following an incident that occurred at the MidFlorida Credit Union. After being arrested in what is being referred to as yet another instance...
BARTOW, FL
Lansing Daily

Aiden Fucci Issues Statement About Tristyn Bailey’s Brutal Murder

Aiden Fucci has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the death of his former schoolmate Tristyn Bailey, a 13-year-old cheerleader from St. Johns, Florida. On Monday, the 16-year-old boy changed his plea from not guilty to guilty ahead of jury selection in the high-profile case. "I just want to say I plead guilty and I'm …"
SAINT JOHNS, FL
First Coast News

Car crashes into St. Augustine substation after reported burglaries, around 11,000 lose power

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A car crashed into a Florida Power & Light substation in St. Augustine early on Wednesday morning. St. Johns County deputies responded to a potential vehicle burglary in progress in the parking lot of Woodcrest Apartments. When they entered the parking lot of the reported burglary, two vehicles sped away and eventually crashed. One of the cars that fled smashed into the FPL substation after turning at S.R. 16 and Lewis Speedway around 4 a.m., police said.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
