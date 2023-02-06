Read full article on original website
Jennifer Harvey
3d ago
Good save us tax payers some money. He knew he did it but that doesn’t stop his lawyers from doing their job. He did the right thing this time . He won’t be free til he is 50-60 years old. His life is now over for sure .
Reply(1)
2
Related
Two South Florida men charged with mail theft in St. Johns County
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla — Two men from South Florida have been arrested on charges related to mail theft, fleeing and eluding and reckless driving, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office. The arrests were made as part of a joint investigation between the St. Johns County Sheriff’s...
News4Jax.com
Former state attorney says Fucci guilty plea timing was ‘unusual,’ may have been motivated by his mother
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The former state attorney of the Seventh Judicial Circuit, which includes St. Johns County, told News4JAX he thought the timing of Aiden Fucci’s guilty plea right before jury selection started was “unusual.”. Fucci, 16, pleaded guilty on Monday to first-degree murder in the stabbing...
Florida teen pleads guilty to fatally stabbing classmate 114 times
ST. AUGUSTINE - A Florida teenager faces a possible life sentence after he pleaded guilty Monday to fatally stabbing a 13-year-old classmate 114 times and leaving her body in a wooded area near their homes in 2021. The plea came as jury selection was scheduled to begin Monday morning in the first-degree murder trial of Aiden Fucci, who was 14 when Tristyn Bailey was killed, prosecutors said. "I just want to say I plead guilty and I'm sorry for the Bailey family and my family," Fucci, 16, told the judge in St. Augustine on Monday morning. The judge accepted the guilty...
villages-news.com
Villager allegedly attacks woman after him for his inheritance from parents
A Villager was arrested after allegedly attacking a woman he claimed is after him for his inheritance from his parents. Kelly Christian Jones, 54, was arrested last week on charges of battery and false imprisonment after an alleged attack on the woman at his home at 533 Rainbow Blvd. in the Village of Silver Lake on the Historic Side of The Villages.
Action News Jax
Two men arrested, found with gun and stolen mailbox key after high speed chase in St. Johns County
A high speed chase and pit maneuver in St. Johns County took down two men who now face several mail theft related charges.
Florida seeking death penalty for man accused of killing Okaloosa Co. deputy on Christmas Eve
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida State Attorney has announced that the state of Florida will be seeking the death penalty for the man who is accused of killing an Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Christmas Eve 2022. Timothy Price-Williams II is accused of shooting Corporal Ray Hamilton while he was responding to […]
californiaexaminer.net
Florida Woman Files Discrimination Lawsuit Against Bank After Arrest
According to the allegations made in the lawsuit, a retired teacher named Linda Stephens, who is now 70 years old, received a fractured nose while being arrested following an incident that occurred at the MidFlorida Credit Union. After being arrested in what is being referred to as yet another instance...
Action News Jax
St. Johns County Reentry Center made possible
Operation New Hope will now be offering nationally-recognized Ready4Work reentry training and support program to people prior to release from the St. Johns County Jail.
Trial begins Monday for accused teen killer Aiden Fucci: What to know
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast News will stream the Aiden Fucci trial on our website, as well as our YouTube channel and Roku app, gavel-to-gavel after jury selection is complete. Aiden Fucci, the 16-year-old accused of stabbing his 13-year-old classmate Tristyn Bailey 114 times, will go to trial Monday....
Aiden Fucci could be eligible for release in 25 years, regardless of sentencing
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video above is from a previous, related report. Aiden Fucci's trial for first-degree murder begins on Monday. The teen is accused of stabbing his classmate, 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey, to death. Because Fucci is a juvenile, you might wonder what his sentencing could look like if...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Assistance Locating Man Wanted for Violation of Protective Orders, Other Crimes
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Assistance Locating Man Wanted for Violation of Protective Orders, Other Crimes. Union Parish, Louisiana – The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that it is seeking the whereabouts of Joseph Christopher Corrent, 32. Corrent is described as 5’9” tall, and 158 lbs.
Family confirms missing 74-year-old Florida Lyft driver dead
A South Florida Lyft driver who went missing more than a week ago has died, his daughter confirmed Tuesday.
Lansing Daily
Aiden Fucci Issues Statement About Tristyn Bailey’s Brutal Murder
iden Fucci has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the death of his former schoolmate Tristyn Bailey, a 13-year-old cheerleader from St. Johns, Florida. On Monday, the 16-year-old boy changed his plea from not guilty to guilty ahead of jury selection in the high-profile case. “I just want to say I plead guilty and I’m … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
Arizona man who allegedly kidnapped Utah teen faces federal indictment
An Arizona man faces federal charges for allegedly kidnapping a 13-year-old boy he met through an online video game platform.
‘I’m Going to Get Arrested’: Trove of Prosecution Evidence Exhibits Released on Eve of Aiden Fucci Murder Trial
Law&Crime on Friday obtained dozens of evidentiary exhibits set to be used by the state in the upcoming murder trial of Aiden Fucci, 16, the Florida teenager accused of stabbing 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey 114 times on Mother’s Day weekend in 2021. He’s accused of one count of first-degree murder...
Judge rules against DeSantis' request for minors to undergo 'mental examinations' in transgender coverage lawsuit
DeSantis and his allies have taken a number of steps to curtail gender-affirming treatment.
Survey: Florida teens lack awareness about fentanyl dangers
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A recent survey of Florida high schoolers revealed 70% of students surveyed had not had anyone at their school discuss the dangers of fentanyl with them. The poison is being laced into all kinds of street drugs and fake pills, and it’s frequently sold on social...
Action News Jax Investigates: Odometer fraud on the rise in Jacksonville
There’s been a significant rise in odometer fraud, especially in Jacksonville. Action News Jax Investigates found it’s now cheaper and easier to do than ever before. And there is no trace of a crime left behind.
Car crashes into St. Augustine substation after reported burglaries, around 11,000 lose power
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A car crashed into a Florida Power & Light substation in St. Augustine early on Wednesday morning. St. Johns County deputies responded to a potential vehicle burglary in progress in the parking lot of Woodcrest Apartments. When they entered the parking lot of the reported burglary, two vehicles sped away and eventually crashed. One of the cars that fled smashed into the FPL substation after turning at S.R. 16 and Lewis Speedway around 4 a.m., police said.
First Coast News
Jacksonville, FL
30K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Jacksonville local newshttps://www.firstcoastnews.com/
Comments / 9