Augusta Free Press
Business training program looks to fill vacant spaces in village of Lovingston
If you have an entrepreneurial spirit, Location Lovingston might provide the education and guidance for you to launch a new business in the village of Lovingston. The new program, presented by Nelson County and the Central Virginia Small Business Development Center, is a competition program designed to encourage and develop business ideas through education, mentorships and participant guidance.
Augusta Free Press
MBU to upgrade auditorium, music and film equipment with $150,000 grant
Thanks to an unexpected phone call in 2016, Mary Baldwin University’s main public events forum, James D. Francis Auditorium, is getting an upgrade. A trust executor “called out-of-the-blue saying they had some extra funds to disperse and encouraged us to apply [for a grant],” MBU’s Music Department Chair and Professor Lise Keiter said of the Rea Trust.
This Beautiful Virginia City has Recently Been Named Among the Best Places to Live in the U.S.
Every year, Livability compiles a list of the best places to live in the United States. They look at data from 2,300 different metropolitan areas and analyze key points to determine which towns and cities are desirable.
Augusta Free Press
United Methodist foundation awards more than $56,000 to Virginia church projects
Twenty-two projects have been awarded a total of $56,250 in grant funding from the Virginia United Methodist Foundation. Since 2015, the foundation, based in Glen Allen, Va., has awarded nearly $400,000 in grants to nonprofits and initiatives throughout the Virginia United Methodist Conference. The foundation funds a variety of church-related projects affiliated with the conference.
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering Mexican Food In Virginia Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
When you’re craving authentic tacos, burritos, or sopes, the options can seem somewhat limited. Fortunately, there are plenty of places to find delicious and authentic Mexican food in Virginia. One such place is tucked away in central Virginia in a rather unassuming location. It’s situated right next to a gas station, but don’t let that dissuade you — the food inside is an absolute delight! Here’s more on why you’ll want to plan your visit to the family-run Taqueria El Comalito at your next chance.
Augusta Free Press
Laurie’s Chocolates comes full circle in Staunton with popularity of ‘Harry Potter’
Local chocolatier Laurie Douglass has turned a hobby into a full-time business with Laurie’s Chocolates. When AFP chatted with Douglass by Zoom on Thursday morning, Douglass was taking a break from prepping 80 bags of sea salt toffee for delivery to Afton Mountain Vineyards. In her home chocolate workshop...
Virginia suspends COVID-19 emergency allotment SNAP benefits
By Hollyann Purvis / Capital News Service RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia residents will soon lose Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program COVID-19 emergency allotments, something community organizers say will impact food security for thousands. Enrollment increased from 330,000 state participants when the program launched in March 2020 to 470,000 current participants, according to the U.S. Department of […] The post Virginia suspends COVID-19 emergency allotment SNAP benefits appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Augusta Free Press
City of Staunton prepares for 2024 budget season, public invited to participate in process
A joint work session of Staunton City Council and School Board on January 26 included discussion of the fiscal year 2024 school budget. Renovations and new construction proposed at Shelburne Middle School and a new maintenance facility are included in the new budget. “We plan to come with a balanced...
Augusta Free Press
Six Virginia localities receive Infrastructure Act funding to improve traffic safety
The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed into law by President Joe Biden in November 2021 is making road safety improvements possible in several Virginia localities. Through the United States Department of Transportation’s Safe Streets For All initiative, the town of Culpeper will receive $160,000. According to U.S. Rep....
Augusta Free Press
‘Magnitude of increase is unprecedented’: Waynesboro property value up 29.5 percent
Notices of the 2023 general reassessment of real property in Waynesboro were mailed Tuesday. Along with the rest of the Commonwealth, property values increased significantly in the River City, seeing an average increase of 29.5 percent. “The magnitude of increase is unprecedented,” Waynesboro City Manager Mike Hamp said in a...
The gray, hazy future of recreational marijuana in Virginia
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — More than 20 months after legalizing marijuana in Virginia, lawmakers are grappling with a gray area when it comes to cannabis. A person can have, grow, possess, and share up to one ounce of marijuana, but the state has not established a legal means of acquiring the product for non-medical uses.
Huge store chain opening another new Virginia location
A major store chain with hundreds of locations throughout the country recently announced that it would be opening another new location in Virginia this week. Read on to learn more.
OnlyInYourState
The Oldest Town In Virginia That’s Loaded With Fascinating History
When you think of the oldest town in Virginia, do you pictures Jamestown? Perhaps Williamsburg? Both of these destinations are rooted in history, but the title of the oldest continuously-chartered town in Virginia belongs to none other than Dumfries. If you’ve never heard of it, you’re not alone; this town tends to fly under the radar. But, as you can imagine, it’s also loaded with history. Here’s more on why the town of Dumfries makes for an excellent and underrated day trip destination in Virginia.
Augusta Free Press
Limited elk hunting licenses available for 2023-2024 season in Virginia
The inaugural elk hunt was in October 2022 and six hunters harvested bulls. The largest elk was 8×9 weighing 852 pounds and scoring Boone and Crockett Club non-typical 413 & 7/8 inches net and 433 & 5/8 inches gross. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) is offering another...
theriver953.com
Local citizens win big in Virginia Lottery
Virginia Lottery announced some big local winners in the Shenandoah Valley. The Feb. 6 Powerball drawing had both a $100,000 and 3 local $50,000 winners check your tickets closely. A $100,000 winning ticket was sold at the Speedway on Seminole Lane in Charlottesville. Bo’s Belly Barn on East Main Street...
What to know about the expiration of Virginia's emergency SNAP allotments
NORFOLK, Va. — A years-long expansion in helping feed many Virginia families will soon come to an end. Next week on Feb. 16 will be the last emergency allotment of benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP. The COVID-19 pandemic spurred the initial emergency allotments nationwide through...
Augusta Free Press
$4.5M in grants available to support veteran suicide prevention, addiction
The Virginia Department of Veterans Services will award $4.5 million in grants to support veteran suicide prevention and opioid addiction services. The Suicide Prevention and Opioid Addiction Services, or SOS program of DVS, aims to enhance the understanding of suicide prevention and opioid addiction among service members, veterans, and their families and build community support capacity to ensure the right help is available for military-connected citizens and families.
Augusta Free Press
Out of the ashes: Spirit of Staunton community will renovate Davis family home
At 6:48 a.m. on January 10, Staunton fire fighters responded to a call on Orchard Lane off of Spring Hill Road. The second floor of a family’s home was engulfed in flames. A candle in an upstairs bathroom had set fire to the curtains and destroyed the second floor. What wasn’t destroyed by fire was destroyed by water.
Virginia Department of Forestry recommends killing Invasive Spotted Lantern Butterflies to stop them from reproducing
Invasive Spotted Lantern Butterflies are a problem again. Last summer the Virginia Department of Forestry warned citizens in the Commonwealth about the spotted invasive lantern butterflies and residents of Bedford Virginia were specifically told to be aware. Now the VDF is offering tips on how to destroy this species and keep it from reproducing. Things have gotten so bad that residents in Central and Southwest Virginia are being encouraged by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services to destroy any flies they encounterby “stomping it, smashing it, or scraping it.”
Virginia ABC bourbon lottery opening soon
RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – Over 1,000 bottles of exclusive bourbons and whiskies are about to hit the market in Virginia, but only a select few will get the chance to buy them. The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) is opening an entry form for multiple different offerings on Feb. 15: The Van Winkle line […]
