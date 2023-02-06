ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jupiter, FL

FHP searching for 2nd person responsible for fatal hit-and-run in Jupiter

By Todd Wilson
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03aBru_0keWwhgY00

A deadly investigation in the front of a Jupiter home.

"I don't know if he was trying to cross the street and then the body was thrown," Juliana Dominguez said.

Dominguez is still processing just what happened late Friday yards from her front door.

"They just hit him. He landed on the windshield. And the person just reversed and left like a hit and run," she said.

According to Jupiter police, officers were trying to make a traffic stop when a driver made an illegal U-turn and, in the process, hit and killed a man at the intersection of Loxahatchee Drive and Center Street.

Police said the driver never stopped. Moments later, two people jumped out of the car running. One was caught but the second got away.

Larry Figaro lives across the street from Dominguez. He said he had just gotten home when he saw the blue lights flashing.

"I went out and looked, traffic on both ends was blocked off," he said. "It was probably five police cars here and two down this end."

Figaro said Jupiter police were out on Center Street for hours but he did not learn what happened until the next day.

"I turned the news on at noon and there was a little thing about it," he said. "A pedestrian had been killed out here."

While the search continues for the second subject, Dominguez said her family is pretty shaken up from it all.

"It was really hard to see that, and no one could honestly sleep," she said.

If anyone knows anything about this case, please give the Florida Highway Patrol a call.

