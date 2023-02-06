Read full article on original website
Related
mycouriertribune.com
How Missouri’s Homelessness Problem Compares to the Nation
An estimated 582,462 people experienced homelessness on a single night in January 2022, according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The agency notes that the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic could have led to a far higher number, but with government outreach and programs to prevent eviction through rental assistance, the national homelessness rate rose only by 0.3% from 2020 to 2022.
mycouriertribune.com
Missouri executes Jennings man convicted of killing woman and three children
BONNE TERRE — Missouri on Tuesday executed 58-year-old Leonard Taylor, who was convicted of killing his girlfriend and her three children at their home in Jennings nearly two decades ago. A state executioner delivered a fatal dose of pentobarbital at 6:07 p.m., and Taylor was pronounced dead a short...
Comments / 0