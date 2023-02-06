ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBCMontana

Abortion ordinance fails after Town Council meeting in Manhattan

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Manhattan Town Council voted down a controversial abortion ordinance in a meeting Thursday night. Residents packed the room while council members considered the measure that called for a ban on shipping and receiving any instrument, substance or drug used to produce an abortion. Several community...
MANHATTAN, MT
NBCMontana

Residents voice concerns about hazards along Old Yellowstone Trail

Bozeman, Mont — One road in Three Forks is causing a stir -- conditions along Old Yellowstone Trail between Three Forks and Willow Creek prompted a warning from the sheriff’s office. The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office recently warned drivers about a drop in the speed limit there due...
THREE FORKS, MT
NBCMontana

Bozeman restaurant under new ownership by notable singer-songwriters

BOZEMAN, Mont. — The Open Range restaurant in Bozeman is under new ownership by singer-songwriters Joey and Gavin DeGraw. NBC Montana confirmed Thursday the DeGraw brothers became the owners of the establishment in November. Previously, Open Range was only open a few days a week. Now the restaurant is...
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

MSU women's basketball knocks off Weber State

BOZEMAN, Mont. — On Thursday, Montana State women's basketball beat conference foe Weber State 75-60 in Brick Breeden Fieldhouse. The Bobcats will turn their attention to a matchup with Idaho State on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. in Brick Breeden Fieldhouse. The following is a press release from MSU Athletics:
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Manhattan council member wants to make abortion pills illegal

BOZEMAN, Mont. — A Manhattan council member requests an ordinance to make abortion pills illegal in town. Councilman Josh Powell is proposing the ordinance. The ordinance states federal law imposes felony criminal liability on every person who ships or receives abortion pills or abortion related paraphernalia. The constitution and...
MANHATTAN, MT

