PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man has pled guilty to malice murder and aggravated assault following the shooting death of 77-year-old Willie Jacox that happened in July of 2021. According to the District Attorney's Office, Cornelius Murray, who was 19 years old at the time, and Natajah Culpepper, who was 18, were arrested after residents on Mason Terrace called 911 about shots being fired and a male and female leaving the scene on foot. When officers arrived on the scene, they found Jacox dead in the driver seat of his parked car with multiple gunshot wounds.

PERRY, GA ・ 9 HOURS AGO