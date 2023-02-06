Read full article on original website
wgxa.tv
Warner Robins Police looking for two suspects said to rob a woman at gunpoint
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Police are looking for two male suspects who they say robbed a woman at gunpoint. According to statements from the Warner Robins Police Department, the two suspects pulled into the parking lot of a WalMart Neighborhood Market on North Houston Road and held the woman at gunpoint during the robbery, before fleeing in an older model, black, Chevrolet Suburban.
WMAZ
'I did everything I could do': Parents of Macon homicide victim and suspect share their stories
The parents of Kymelo Earley and Ja'Kobe Archie discuss their talks they had with their kids before May 9, 2022. "They had a good loving relationship." In 2022, 15 teens died from gun violence in Macon-Bibb County--more than double what it was in 2021. One of the teens shot and...
41nbc.com
Deputies: Teen in critical condition after drive-by shooting in Macon
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an aggravated assault that happened in the 4200 block of Elkan Avenue just before 7 Thursday night. Witnesses told deputies a 16-year-old male was walking on Elkan Avenue when a vehicle drove by and multiple shots were...
WMAZ
Baldwin Sheriff's Office used Flock cameras to make arrests in home invasion shooting
BALDWIN COUNTY, Georgia — A man was arrested in the Baldwin County home invasion on Feb. 2 using the Flock cameras, according to a release from Flock Safety. 18-year-old Syee Deon Havior was shot and killed inside his home in Milledgeville. In the days after the shooting, multiple arrests...
'A track of every vehicle': Bibb County sheriff plans to bring tag-reading FLOCK cameras to town
MACON, Ga. — Bibb County Sheriff David Davis announced this week he wants to bring technology to Macon-Bibb that may help his deputies find cars linked to crimes and their owners. Davis says his office applied for a state grant to install 150 FLOCK cameras around the county. It...
wgxa.tv
A Forsyth man drives himself to the hospital while a gunman shoots at him
PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man drove himself to the hospital as someone continued to shoot at his car. A 67-year-old man from Forsyth was returning home from work when a white car pulled up behind him and then navigated alongside his car as someone inside the car started shooting.
wgxa.tv
BOLO: Search underway for man that led GSP on high-speed chase
UPDATE: (7:17 P.M.) -- More details have emerged in the car chase between D'Quinta Hill and GSP. The Georgia Department of Public Safety reported that Troopers stopped a Dodge Charger that D'Quinta Hill, of Virginia, was driving on Interstate 75 North, in the Dooly County area. Troopers pulled Hill over...
Macon teen in critical condition after drive-by shooting near Rocky Creek Road
MACON, Ga. — A 16-year-old is in critical condition after a drive-by shooting on Elkan Avenue in Macon on Thursday, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. The teen was walking in the 4200 block Elkan Avenue off Rocky Creek Road around 7 p.m. when a vehicle drove by and fired multiple shots. The victim was hit multiple times. He was taken to a local hospital where he is currently in critical condition.
Man shot in Putnam County when driving home from work
PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga. — The Putnam county Sheriff’s Office says someone fired shots in the car of a man driving home from work Wednesday night,. They need your help in finding the shooter. Sheriff Howard Sills says it happened about 15 minutes before midnight near the intersection of...
wgxa.tv
BSO brings home the bacon: Pot-bellied pig invades school bus stop
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Some students near John R. Lewis Elementary had their morning disrupted when a pot-bellied pig made it hard for the youngsters to get onto their bus. The pig, nicknamed Pepa by the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, had escaped from her home and was able to be recovered by BSO and BSO's Animal Services.
wgxa.tv
A teenager is shot multiple times while walking home
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A teenager is in the hospital after being shot multiple times while walking home. On Thursday around 7:00 P.M., the 16-year-old and a group were walking on the 4200 block of Elkan Avenue at Adger Road when a vehicle drove by and started shooting. Deputies reported...
Cochran man wanted in shooting turns himself in to Bleckley County Sheriff's Office
HAWKINSVILLE, Ga. — A man wanted in an early February shooting is in custody after turning himself in to the Bleckley County Police Sheriff's Office on Wednesday. The GBI was looking for 24-year-old James Ian Spires after he allegedly shot 68-year-old man in Hawksinville, according to a press release.
wgxa.tv
Man pleads guilty, sentenced to life for shooting death of Perry 77-year-old
PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man has pled guilty to malice murder and aggravated assault following the shooting death of 77-year-old Willie Jacox that happened in July of 2021. According to the District Attorney's Office, Cornelius Murray, who was 19 years old at the time, and Natajah Culpepper, who was 18, were arrested after residents on Mason Terrace called 911 about shots being fired and a male and female leaving the scene on foot. When officers arrived on the scene, they found Jacox dead in the driver seat of his parked car with multiple gunshot wounds.
WALB 10
Same car thieves hitting several South Ga. counties; suspects likely from Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Police Chief Michael Persley says they are finding a lot of the stolen vehicles that are from other places throughout South Georgia. Earlier in February, the agency investigated an incident in the central part of Albany and discovered a vehicle that was linked to Riverdale, Georgia.
wgxa.tv
A woman arrested for critically injuring a man during an argument
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A woman was arrested after having a physical altercation with a man. It was reported that Michaela Rhodenhiser and a male companion were both intoxicated when they got into an argument outside a home on Patterson Street Wednesday morning. The police and first responders were...
WMAZ
Man in critical condition, 24-year-old woman arrested after fight at Macon home
MACON, Ga. — A man is in critical condition and a woman is in custody after a fight at home near Montpelier Avenue in Macon, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. The fight happened just before 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning at a home in the 1200 block of Patterson Street. The man and woman were both drunk and got into a verbal altercation that turned into a physical fight.
24-year-old woman charged with assaulting Macon man
MACON — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 24-year-old woman, Michaela Joy Rhodenhiser, in connection with an aggravated battery that took place in the 1200 block of Patterson Street in Macon. The incident was reported to the Macon-Bibb 911 Center at about 6:18 a.m. Wednesday morning. According...
Officials in Central Georgia warn of 'financial sextortion' scam targeting juveniles
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Federal and local investigators are seeing an alarming and disturbing online trend. More young people are being targeted in what's known as "financial sextortion" scams. "Someone contacts a juvenile on social media. Instagram and Snapchat are usually the ones we see, and then they also...
Griffin pastor, wife accused of false imprisonment file new lawsuit against city, police department
GRIFFIN, Ga. — Editor's note: The video in this story is from a previous report. A Griffin Pastor and his wife filed a lawsuit Thursday against the city – one year after being arrested on false imprisonment charges. Curtis Bankston and his wife Sophia Bankston are accused of...
87-year-old Macon grandfather still recovering after home invasion attack
MACON, Ga. — On Saturday, a family got an unthinkable call. Someone had invaded their home, and their 87-year-old grandfather was inside. "We were fighting here. I was swinging with a cane, and he was swinging with his fist and a pistol," Gayland Jensen said. Jensen describes the moments...
