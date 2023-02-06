ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warner Robins, GA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgxa.tv

Warner Robins Police looking for two suspects said to rob a woman at gunpoint

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Police are looking for two male suspects who they say robbed a woman at gunpoint. According to statements from the Warner Robins Police Department, the two suspects pulled into the parking lot of a WalMart Neighborhood Market on North Houston Road and held the woman at gunpoint during the robbery, before fleeing in an older model, black, Chevrolet Suburban.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
41nbc.com

Deputies: Teen in critical condition after drive-by shooting in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an aggravated assault that happened in the 4200 block of Elkan Avenue just before 7 Thursday night. Witnesses told deputies a 16-year-old male was walking on Elkan Avenue when a vehicle drove by and multiple shots were...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

BOLO: Search underway for man that led GSP on high-speed chase

UPDATE: (7:17 P.M.) -- More details have emerged in the car chase between D'Quinta Hill and GSP. The Georgia Department of Public Safety reported that Troopers stopped a Dodge Charger that D'Quinta Hill, of Virginia, was driving on Interstate 75 North, in the Dooly County area. Troopers pulled Hill over...
DOOLY COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Macon teen in critical condition after drive-by shooting near Rocky Creek Road

MACON, Ga. — A 16-year-old is in critical condition after a drive-by shooting on Elkan Avenue in Macon on Thursday, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. The teen was walking in the 4200 block Elkan Avenue off Rocky Creek Road around 7 p.m. when a vehicle drove by and fired multiple shots. The victim was hit multiple times. He was taken to a local hospital where he is currently in critical condition.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Man shot in Putnam County when driving home from work

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga. — The Putnam county Sheriff’s Office says someone fired shots in the car of a man driving home from work Wednesday night,. They need your help in finding the shooter. Sheriff Howard Sills says it happened about 15 minutes before midnight near the intersection of...
PUTNAM COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

BSO brings home the bacon: Pot-bellied pig invades school bus stop

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Some students near John R. Lewis Elementary had their morning disrupted when a pot-bellied pig made it hard for the youngsters to get onto their bus. The pig, nicknamed Pepa by the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, had escaped from her home and was able to be recovered by BSO and BSO's Animal Services.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

A teenager is shot multiple times while walking home

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A teenager is in the hospital after being shot multiple times while walking home. On Thursday around 7:00 P.M., the 16-year-old and a group were walking on the 4200 block of Elkan Avenue at Adger Road when a vehicle drove by and started shooting. Deputies reported...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Man pleads guilty, sentenced to life for shooting death of Perry 77-year-old

PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man has pled guilty to malice murder and aggravated assault following the shooting death of 77-year-old Willie Jacox that happened in July of 2021. According to the District Attorney's Office, Cornelius Murray, who was 19 years old at the time, and Natajah Culpepper, who was 18, were arrested after residents on Mason Terrace called 911 about shots being fired and a male and female leaving the scene on foot. When officers arrived on the scene, they found Jacox dead in the driver seat of his parked car with multiple gunshot wounds.
PERRY, GA
wgxa.tv

A woman arrested for critically injuring a man during an argument

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A woman was arrested after having a physical altercation with a man. It was reported that Michaela Rhodenhiser and a male companion were both intoxicated when they got into an argument outside a home on Patterson Street Wednesday morning. The police and first responders were...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
WMAZ

Man in critical condition, 24-year-old woman arrested after fight at Macon home

MACON, Ga. — A man is in critical condition and a woman is in custody after a fight at home near Montpelier Avenue in Macon, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. The fight happened just before 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning at a home in the 1200 block of Patterson Street. The man and woman were both drunk and got into a verbal altercation that turned into a physical fight.
MACON, GA
The Georgia Sun

24-year-old woman charged with assaulting Macon man

MACON — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 24-year-old woman, Michaela Joy Rhodenhiser, in connection with an aggravated battery that took place in the 1200 block of Patterson Street in Macon. The incident was reported to the Macon-Bibb 911 Center at about 6:18 a.m. Wednesday morning. According...
MACON, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy