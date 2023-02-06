ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

All Wyoming Emergency Rental Assistance program payments to end in June

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The final rental and utility assistance payments from Wyoming’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program will be for the month of June. Households will continue to receive payments if they are eligible and approved and funding is available.No payments will be made to cover rent, utilities and housing stability services for the months after June.
Wyoming House effort to stay on Mountain Standard Time dies in committee

CASPER, Wyo. — Time and again, another effort this year by state lawmakers to get Wyoming on one set time has failed in the state House. This year’s bill, HB0246, was sponsored by Rep. Pepper Ottman (R), and on Tuesday, Feb. 7, it met the same fate as HB0071 in 2021. Both bills sought to end the annual “spring forward” and “fall back” switch between Mountain Standard Time and Mountain Daylight Time by making Mountain Standard Time the state’s sole time. HB0071 fell on the House Floor in March 2021. HB0246 died in committee on Tuesday.
Data Shows Medicaid Expansion is Good for Business

In 2015, I led the effort to pass Medicaid expansion in Montana because our state needed a new path forward. As a business owner, I know how expensive health care is for businesses and how important it is to have healthy employees. At the time, I also served on the board of my local hospital and knew the challenges of providing health care to people without insurance. Montana’s hospitals were awash in uncompensated costs.
Wyoming, 24 other states, NRA sue ATF regarding stabilizing braces

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Wyoming has joined a coalition of 25 states and the National Rifle Association suing the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, or ATF, ruling on stabilizing braces. The case, Firearms Regulatory Accountability Coalition, Inc., v. Merrick Garland, was filed in the United States District Court...
Wyoming is Growing, Where Are the New Residents Moving From?

“Employment opportunities have always been the driving factor for Wyoming’s migration trend, but the pandemic played a significant role in 2020. Many people chose to relocate to less populated, lower cost areas during the pandemic, and the increased availability of remote work made this possible.” ~ State of Wyoming Department of Administration & Information.
‘Stop Red Flags Act’ dies in Wyoming House

CASPER, Wyo. — A Wyoming House bill aimed at prohibiting law enforcement or family members from petitioning a court to intervene in someone’s firearm purchase or use based on a “red flag” died in committee on Tuesday, Feb. 7. House Bill 0250, known as the “Stop...
Wyoming Grows for You

Convenient. Local. Eat Wyoming. Back when, Wyoming cowboys suffered for locally grown fresh greens. Not anymore! Lake View Gardens produces microgreens, lettuces and other vegetables in hydroponic, geothermal greenhouses perched above Ocean Lake near Pavillion. Dirk and Sue Gosnell pay Wyoming winter no mind to grow fresh greens for Wyoming, and its cowboys, all year long.
HB1133 passes the South Dakota House

PIERRE, S.D.(HubCityRadio)- The South Dakota House passed HB1133 dealing with the issue of the definition of a commodity for the purpose of eminent domain. The bill’s prime sponsor, Representative Karla Lems of Canton talks about what the bill is about. District 22 Representative Roger Chase of Huron explains that...
UPDATE: I-80 Reopens in Wyoming After 9-Hour Closure

Interstate 80 between Laramie and Cheyenne is now open to all traffic in both directions. The eastbound lanes from Rawlins to Laramie remain closed due to rolling closure but should start opening back up shortly. 12:34 P.M. UPDATE. As of 12:30 p.m., the estimated opening time is in four to...
He had a stroke and sued for medical malpractice. A jury awarded millions — rare in Idaho.

A jury in Ada County last week decided that one of Idaho’s largest groups of emergency medicine providers must pay $13.5 million in a medical malpractice lawsuit that took nearly five years to make its way through the courts. The case against an Emergency Medicine of Idaho LLC physician and the company itself could be […] The post He had a stroke and sued for medical malpractice. A jury awarded millions — rare in Idaho. appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Wyoming troopers find woman involved in multi-state domestic disturbance

CASPER, Wyo. — On Feb. 4 at about 12:46 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to a possible domestic disturbance in the area of Bitter Creek Rest Area within Sweetwater County. The reporting party told the patrol dispatch they thought the driver of a grey Volvo semi-tractor trailer was dealing with a domestic disturbance with her ex-boyfriend.
Greater Idaho: Counties in Eastern Oregon push to secede

(NewsNation) — Conflicting views on crime and social policies are creating a bigger divide between big cities and rural America, sparking efforts to secede. Among the largest pushes across the country, counties in Eastern Oregon are looking to be annexed to Idaho as a part of the Greater Idaho movement.
Report: Idaho Teachers Not To Tell Parents About Gender Choices

According to a new national report, Idaho teachers are not required to inform parents of students transitioning from one gender to another. The policy that is in effect in some Idaho schools actually requires Idaho educators not to notify the parent if a student comes to school and identifies as a different gender. If a teacher does contact a parent, they could face disciplinary actions, including losing their job.
North Dakota prepares to sue Minnesota; no pending litigation yet

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Industrial Commission has positioned the state to enter a lawsuit against our neighbors to the east. Last week, the Democrat-controlled Minnesota State Legislature passed a bill aimed at promoting clean energy, which would require electric utilities to be generated by methods other than fossil fuels by 2040. Monday, a board made up of the Governor, the Attorney General, and the Ag Commissioner voted unanimously to prepare the state for a lawsuit, which includes allocating $1 million of coal research dollars toward litigation efforts.
Drought Threatens Century-Old Colorado River Agreement

In 1922, the governments of seven state — Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Wyoming, Nevada, Arizona and California — agreed to the Colorado River Compact, which established a framework of regulations known as the Law of the River. Now, with much of the southwestern United States grappling with drought conditions as a result of climate change, the Law of the River faces what could be described as an existential threat.
Over 40 Vehicles Involved in Deadly Interstate Pileup in Wyoming

One motorist died and several were injured Saturday in a horrific pileup involving 44 vehicles along Interstate 80 between Elk Mountain and Arlington in southern Wyoming. Officials responded to the scene around mileposts 266 and 261 in Carbon County, per Wyoming Highway Patrol. The crash occurred in two separate areas as the result of the brutal winter storm battering the state with feet of snow and roaring wind.
Rabid fox bites person in southern New Mexico county

SIERRA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico health officials say an aggressive fox found in Sierra County recently tested positive for rabies. Now, health officials are warning ranchers, farmers and pet owners to vaccinate their animals against the viral disease. The New Mexico Department of Health says the fox was found in a rural residential area in […]
