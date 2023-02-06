Read full article on original website
Drone video high above southwest Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — The NBC Montana Sky Team took to the skies high above southwest Montana. Watch all of our drone videos https://nbcmontana.com/news/sky-team.
Montana Race to the Sky takes place this weekend
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Race to the Sky begins Friday in Lincoln with veterinary check ins, and official start of all races at 2 p.m. Saturday. According to the race's website, four mushers will compete in the 300-mile race:. Clayton Perry - Power, Montana. Charmayne Morrison - Bozeman,...
Sugar beet factory closes in eastern Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — An eastern Montana sugar beet refinery is shutting down production after nearly a century in business. The Billings Gazette reported the factory in Sidney will close in April due to a drop in sugar beet farming. Rep. Matt Rosendale responded to the recent report and said...
Montana Historical Society encourages nominations for history teacher of the year
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Historical Society announced it’s time to send in nominations for history teacher of the year. Montana principals, superintendents, teachers or librarians from public and private schools are encouraged to nominate a fourth, fifth or sixth grade history teacher for the 2022-23 school year.
Bed Bath & Beyond announces another Montana store closure
MISSOULA, Mont. — Bed, Bath and Beyond is set to close another 150 stores on top of the 87 announced last week, and another Montana store is on the list. The latest round of closures includes the store in Helena. A previous announcement in January listed Great Falls among...
Humane Society of Western Montana reports missing mail-in donations
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Humane Society of Western Montana announced its patrons have reported missing mail-in donations. The nonprofit said several patrons called about the issue over the past few months. Shelter organizers reported an unusual amount of lost mail to its post office box and physical address since...
If new divorce law passes, Montana is going to have a lot more felons
If Montana lawmakers are worried about felons and crime rates, just wait till they make it even easier to become one. Rep. Bob Phalen, R-Lindsay, believes that adultery in marriage should be a felony. “Any unfaithful person should not get half in my humble opinion. Or anything,” he said while contemplating a bill that would […] The post If new divorce law passes, Montana is going to have a lot more felons appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Montana’s tax-exempt hospitals oppose increased oversight by state officials
MISSOULA, Mont. — Nonprofit hospitals are fighting Montana’s attempt to boost oversight of the ways they claim they provide benefits to their communities in exchange for millions of dollars in tax breaks. It’s the latest clash in a national struggle between policymakers and the industry over whether hospitals’...
Homicide, arson arrests made following Fallon fire
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation agents arrested two individuals after a fire in Fallon during January, according to Attorney General Austin Knudsen. Agents arrested Sterling Brown Wednesday in Camp Crook, South Dakota. Brown was charged with deliberate homicide for the death of...
M&M reopens in Butte less than 2 years after fire
BUTTE, Mont. — As spectacular as uptown Butte is, for the last 21 months, it’s been missing one of the things that provides its heart and soul. After nearly 2 long years, and countless roadblocks, the M&M on Main Street reopened Friday, in a location adjacent to the original business, which burned down in a devastating fire in May 2021.
More time for sleep: Bill would make Maine high schools start after 8:30 a.m.
PORTLAND (WGME) — Some Democratic lawmakers are proposing pushing back high school start times across Maine. They say it’s a serious issue involving teenage health. The bill, An Act to Provide for a Later Starting Time for High Schools, is very simple. If approved, high schools in Maine wouldn't be allowed to start before 8:30 a.m.
Weekend outlook; snow showers early next week
It's been a beautiful afternoon across much of western Montana! Cloud cover is on the increase, along with a few light showers in the higher terrain of northwest Montana. Marias and Lookout passes could see just a light accumulation of snow at times over the weekend with a few isolated snow showers possible. Highs will top off in the 30s.
Residents voice concerns about hazards along Old Yellowstone Trail
Bozeman, Mont — One road in Three Forks is causing a stir -- conditions along Old Yellowstone Trail between Three Forks and Willow Creek prompted a warning from the sheriff’s office. The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office recently warned drivers about a drop in the speed limit there due...
Tech men, Carroll women clinch conference titles
BUTTE, Mont. — There was plenty to play for in Butte on Thursday evening as the Orediggers and Saints faced off for the final time in the regular season. The night got off to a great start with the women of Tech and Carroll trading baskets all throughout the first quarter.
3D Weather: Temperature's effect on snowflake shape
MISSOULA, Mont. — We see them all the time during winter -- snowflakes. They come in all shapes and sizes, and it is said no two snowflakes are alike. Meteorologist Mitchel Coombs breaks down temperature’s role in shaping snowflakes in the video above. Snow is a remarkable feat...
Washington state woman with tuberculosis could face jail time for refusing treatment
TACOMA, Wash. (KOMO) — Health officials in Washington state have been obtaining court orders for more than a year in an attempt to get a Tacoma woman to get treatment for her active tuberculosis. The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department said on Jan. 30 that it was monitoring the woman...
Suspect in high-speed pursuit near Rocker arrested
BUTTE, Mont. — Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement arrested Sonny Reese, 33, after a high speed pursuit in a stolen vehicle near Rocker. Reese is charged with a warrant out of Powell County, criminal endangerment, obstructing a peace officer, possession of stolen property, and reckless driving while eluding the police, and eluding the police.
Scattered showers & breezy conditions; fog develops tonight
Scattered snow showers and breezy conditions will continue through this evening, gradually waning and giving way to a quiet and calm night. Briefly, a ridge of high pressure will build across the Northern Rockies heading into tomorrow. Tomorrow morning will feature patchy freezing fog and lows in the single digits and teens, warming into the 30s tomorrow afternoon for highs.
Patchy areas of fog, isolated showers this weekend
High pressure will bring a break from the unsettled weather today. Partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to low 30s can be expected. Patchy areas of freezing fog will be possible again Friday morning. Clouds will be on the increase during the day. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s.
