Grambling, LA

KNOE TV8

Downtown Monroe hosting Mardi Gras Bash before Krewe of Janus parade

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Are you looking for ways to celebrate Mardi Gras ahead of Saturday’s big parade? Look no further!. Downtown Monroe will be having a Mardi Gras Bash on Saturday, Feb. 11, from 3-6 p.m. ahead of the Krewe of Janus parade. Food trucks, mask-making with Masur...
KNOE TV8

racer holstead story

Community leaders hold forum in Bastrop to reduce crime in Morehouse Parish. “Our people are killing one another,” said Pastor Morell Smith. “What can we do about it?”. NELA colleges and universities making it easier for parents to attend classes. Updated: 14 hours ago. ULM, Louisiana Tech, and...
KNOE TV8

City of Monroe accepting applications from artists for outdoor murals

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe and the NELA Art Council is accepting applications from local artists or arts organizations to paint murals or abstract design on the outdoor basketball courts and backboards. They also say the mural can be on a surface similar in scale to the...
KNOE TV8

tow sterlington

KNOE TV8

NELA colleges and universities making it easier for parents to attend classes

Lawmaker re-introduces bill to prevent third graders from moving to fourth grade if they score at the lowest reading level. Lawmaker re-introduces bill to prevent third graders from moving to fourth grade if they score at the lowest reading level. AT&T gives Louisiana Tech Foundation $20,000 to teach courses in...
KNOE TV8

Celebrating 40 Years with the Krewe of Janus!

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Krewe of Janus is celebrating 40 years in the Twin Cities! This year’s theme is “Flash Back to the 70s” and the impact they’ve made over the last 40 years. They’ll roll at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11. through the twin...
KNOE TV8

Valentine’s in the Garden

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Valentine’s Day is approaching, and there is an event that may add some extra sparkle to the day for you and your significant other. Ralph Calhoun, the executive director of the Biedenharn Museum and Gardens, joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk about an upcoming fundraiser.
KNOE TV8

Louisiana Tech women’s basketball beats FIU

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Tech women’s basketball beat FIU inside the Thomas Assembly Center, 76-65. Keiunna Walker led the Lady Techsters with 17 points and nine rebounds. In her first game back since January 21st, Anna Larr Roberson added 16 points.
KNOE TV8

St. Francis Medical Center addressing the nursing shortage

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The nursing shortage is impacting hospitals across the country, including here in Northeast Louisiana. St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe says they’ve got 62 nurse openings right now. “This results in having to close beds that could be used to provide care to patients within...
KNOE TV8

Sterlington prepares for 3rd Annual Cajun Collision Tournament

Roxanne Smith from OPAS joins us on Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk about pet adoptions and the annual Paws pet parade. Ready to celebrate Valentine's Day? The Krewe of Janus is!. Updated: 10 hours ago. A recurring recording of Good Morning ArkLaMiss. The Krewe of Janus Celebrates 40 Years!. Updated:...
KNOE TV8

KNOE Wednesday Evening Forecast with Meteorologists Margo Altshuler

NELA colleges and universities making it easier for parents to attend classes. ULM, Louisiana Tech, and Louisiana Delta Community College have child development centers on campus. Lawmaker re-introduces bill to prevent third graders from moving to fourth grade if they score at the lowest reading level. Updated: 3 hours ago.
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Notice of Death – February 7, 2023

Service: Saturday, February 11 at 10 am at First Baptist Church in Natchitoches. Service: Saturday, February 11 at 10 am at Blanchard-St. Denis Funeral Home. Natchitoches Parish Journal publishes paid obituaries – unlimited words and a photo, as well as unlimited access – $80. Contact your funeral provider or npjnatla@gmail.com . Must be paid in advance of publication. (Notice of Death shown above are FREE of charge. You may email them to npjnatla@gmail.com)
KNOE TV8

Magnolia School District considering change to when certain curriculum is taught

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ark. (KNOE) - Magnolia School District officials are considering moving Arkansas history from middle school into high school. In an article from the Magnolia Reporter, Magnolia Middle School principal Gwen Carter and high school principal Jessica Aryee described the changes in Monday’s school board meeting. If the...
MyArkLaMiss

Winn Parish woman accused of stealing items from Dillard’s in Monroe; also arrested for drug offenses

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Winn Parish woman has been arrested for allegedly possessing illegal narcotics and attempting to steal items from the Dillard’s shopping store in Monroe, La. On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 8:53 PM, officers of the Monroe Police Department observed 34-year-old Katie M. […]
KNOE TV8

Aaron’s Aces: Cooper Smith, Cardez Norman and Cooper Nelson

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Sterlington is known as a football powerhouse but this Panthers squad is flipping the script. Right now, Sterlington boys basketball is 22-7 and currently ranked 9th in non-select division III. Coming off huge wins over Richwood and Union Parish. The Panthers glue comes from the big three of seniors Cooper Smith, Cardez Norman and freshman Cooper Nelson. Their electric play that has lead Sterlington to four straight wins earns them this week’s Aaron’s Aces honors.
