Downtown Monroe hosting Mardi Gras Bash before Krewe of Janus parade
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Are you looking for ways to celebrate Mardi Gras ahead of Saturday’s big parade? Look no further!. Downtown Monroe will be having a Mardi Gras Bash on Saturday, Feb. 11, from 3-6 p.m. ahead of the Krewe of Janus parade. Food trucks, mask-making with Masur...
racer holstead story
Community leaders hold forum in Bastrop to reduce crime in Morehouse Parish. "Our people are killing one another," said Pastor Morell Smith. "What can we do about it?".
City of Monroe accepting applications from artists for outdoor murals
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe and the NELA Art Council is accepting applications from local artists or arts organizations to paint murals or abstract design on the outdoor basketball courts and backboards. They also say the mural can be on a surface similar in scale to the...
tow sterlington
Community leaders hold forum in Bastrop to reduce crime in Morehouse Parish. "Our people are killing one another," said Pastor Morell Smith. "What can we do about it?".
NELA colleges and universities making it easier for parents to attend classes
Lawmaker re-introduces bill to prevent third graders from moving to fourth grade if they score at the lowest reading level. AT&T gives Louisiana Tech Foundation $20,000 to teach courses in...
Celebrating 40 Years with the Krewe of Janus!
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Krewe of Janus is celebrating 40 years in the Twin Cities! This year’s theme is “Flash Back to the 70s” and the impact they’ve made over the last 40 years. They’ll roll at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11. through the twin...
Valentine’s in the Garden
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Valentine’s Day is approaching, and there is an event that may add some extra sparkle to the day for you and your significant other. Ralph Calhoun, the executive director of the Biedenharn Museum and Gardens, joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk about an upcoming fundraiser.
City of Monroe offers safety tips and guidance ahead Krewe of Janus parade day
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe is preparing to let the good times roll with the Krewe of Janus on Saturday, Feb. 11, but would first like to remind the community of some safety tips and reminders. Safety tips:. Do not leave children unattended! Designate a meeting place...
Former teachers react to latest Arkansas education proposal in Lincoln Parish
Ready to celebrate Valentine's Day? The Krewe of Janus is!
Community leaders hold forum in Bastrop to reduce crime in Morehouse Parish
Ready to celebrate Valentine's Day? The Krewe of Janus is!.
Louisiana Tech women’s basketball beats FIU
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Tech women’s basketball beat FIU inside the Thomas Assembly Center, 76-65. Keiunna Walker led the Lady Techsters with 17 points and nine rebounds. In her first game back since January 21st, Anna Larr Roberson added 16 points.
St. Francis Medical Center addressing the nursing shortage
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The nursing shortage is impacting hospitals across the country, including here in Northeast Louisiana. St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe says they’ve got 62 nurse openings right now. “This results in having to close beds that could be used to provide care to patients within...
Sterlington prepares for 3rd Annual Cajun Collision Tournament
Roxanne Smith from OPAS joins us on Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk about pet adoptions and the annual Paws pet parade.
KNOE Wednesday Evening Forecast with Meteorologists Margo Altshuler
NELA colleges and universities making it easier for parents to attend classes. ULM, Louisiana Tech, and Louisiana Delta Community College have child development centers on campus. Lawmaker re-introduces bill to prevent third graders from moving to fourth grade if they score at the lowest reading level.
Two Ruston men sentenced to combined 25 years, 2 months in prison for trafficking methamphetamine
SHREVEPORT, La. (KNOE) - Two Ruston men have been sentenced to a combined 25 years and two months in prison for trafficking methamphetamine, according to a press release from United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown. Law enforcement agents with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) began an investigation into the...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Notice of Death – February 7, 2023
Service: Saturday, February 11 at 10 am at First Baptist Church in Natchitoches. Service: Saturday, February 11 at 10 am at Blanchard-St. Denis Funeral Home. Natchitoches Parish Journal publishes paid obituaries – unlimited words and a photo, as well as unlimited access – $80. Contact your funeral provider or npjnatla@gmail.com . Must be paid in advance of publication. (Notice of Death shown above are FREE of charge. You may email them to npjnatla@gmail.com)
Magnolia School District considering change to when certain curriculum is taught
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ark. (KNOE) - Magnolia School District officials are considering moving Arkansas history from middle school into high school. In an article from the Magnolia Reporter, Magnolia Middle School principal Gwen Carter and high school principal Jessica Aryee described the changes in Monday’s school board meeting. If the...
Winn Parish woman accused of stealing items from Dillard’s in Monroe; also arrested for drug offenses
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Winn Parish woman has been arrested for allegedly possessing illegal narcotics and attempting to steal items from the Dillard’s shopping store in Monroe, La. On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 8:53 PM, officers of the Monroe Police Department observed 34-year-old Katie M. […]
Aaron’s Aces: Cooper Smith, Cardez Norman and Cooper Nelson
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Sterlington is known as a football powerhouse but this Panthers squad is flipping the script. Right now, Sterlington boys basketball is 22-7 and currently ranked 9th in non-select division III. Coming off huge wins over Richwood and Union Parish. The Panthers glue comes from the big three of seniors Cooper Smith, Cardez Norman and freshman Cooper Nelson. Their electric play that has lead Sterlington to four straight wins earns them this week’s Aaron’s Aces honors.
MISSING PERSON: Missing Ouachita Parish 15-year-old juvenile has been located, deputies confirm
UPDATE: As of February 10, 2023, at 1:54 PM, Toriano Hogg Jr. has been located by authorities. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for 15-year-old Toriano Hogg Jr., who was last seen at his residence in Monroe, La. on February 9, 2023. Hogg is described as a Black male […]
