ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record

Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Report: Brittney Griner's Feelings On Team USA Revealed

Diana Taurasi began preparing to pursue her sixth Olympic gold medal at a Team USA training camp Tuesday.  Along with the recently retired Sue Bird, the team is currently missing another mainstay. Brittney Griner, who participated in the last two Olympics, returned home two months ago after ...
PHOENIX, AZ
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
Sportscasting

How Much Does It Cost to Play TPC Scottsdale?

First opened in 1986, the Stadium Course at TPC Scottsdale has served as the venue for the tournament currently known as the WM Phoenix Open, annually the PGA Tour‘s highest-attended event, since 1987. But what some may not know about TPC Scottsdale is that the 7,266-yard Stadium Course, which...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
TMZ.com

Scottsdale Shop Owner Mocks Native Americans During ESPN SB Promo Shoot

5:50 AM PT -- Scottsdale PD officials just released a statement, saying they have completed their investigation and charged shop owner Gilbert Ortega with 3 counts of disorderly conduct. Police noted that misdemeanor disorderly conduct does not qualify as a hate crime under the FBI's guidelines. A local Arizona shop...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
The Associated Press

Phoenix Open kicks off Super Bowl week in Valley of the Sun

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The WM Phoenix Open has a huge new purse and star-packed field as golf’s biggest party kicks off Super Bowl week in the Valley of the Sun. “This week is a party for everyone except us,” fifth-ranked Patrick Cantlay said Wednesday, a day before the start of play at TPC Scottsdale. “It would be weird if every event was like this, but it’s great that we have events like this and there’s so many people in the area that come out and support the event.” In response to the Saudi-funded LIV Golf league, the tournament is an elevated PGA Tour event with a purse of $20 million and a winner’s share of $3.6 million — up from $8.2 million and $1.476 million in 2022. “It was already a huge event, but made even bigger,” top-ranked Rory McIlroy said. “Happy to be here and looking forward to the week.”
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy