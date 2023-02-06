SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The WM Phoenix Open has a huge new purse and star-packed field as golf’s biggest party kicks off Super Bowl week in the Valley of the Sun. “This week is a party for everyone except us,” fifth-ranked Patrick Cantlay said Wednesday, a day before the start of play at TPC Scottsdale. “It would be weird if every event was like this, but it’s great that we have events like this and there’s so many people in the area that come out and support the event.” In response to the Saudi-funded LIV Golf league, the tournament is an elevated PGA Tour event with a purse of $20 million and a winner’s share of $3.6 million — up from $8.2 million and $1.476 million in 2022. “It was already a huge event, but made even bigger,” top-ranked Rory McIlroy said. “Happy to be here and looking forward to the week.”

SCOTTSDALE, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO