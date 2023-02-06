Read full article on original website
Award Winning BBQ Restaurant Closing After 14 YearsGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Rising restaurant chain opening new location in ArizonaKristen WaltersChandler, AZ
Gay dads told to "Stay Away" from daughter's Queen Creek schoolTimothy RawlesQueen Creek, AZ
"Pro-life Spider-Man" arrested after climbing the 483-foot Chase Tower without a harness for a Super Bowl stuntJalyn SmootPhoenix, AZ
Scottsdale shopwner disrupts ESPN taping with a "hateful tirade"Timothy RawlesScottsdale, AZ
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
'We're going to make his job easy': Phoenix Suns coach, players excited about Mat Ishbia as team owner
ATLANTA – Cam Johnson wasn’t sure he was going to watch Mat Ishbia’s introductory press conference Wednesday on some digital platform. The Suns (30-26) didn’t practice Wednesday as they face the Hawks (27-28) Thursday at State Farm Arena. “Maybe, I might take a peek at it,...
Report: Brittney Griner's Feelings On Team USA Revealed
Diana Taurasi began preparing to pursue her sixth Olympic gold medal at a Team USA training camp Tuesday. Along with the recently retired Sue Bird, the team is currently missing another mainstay. Brittney Griner, who participated in the last two Olympics, returned home two months ago after ...
What's next for new Phoenix Suns majority owner Mat Ishbia?
ATLANTA — Mat Ishbia didn’t stay stationary Wednesday afternoon in Phoenix. “I’m not much of a stand at the podium guy,” he said. He moved around. A lot. Side to side. Here to there. Communicated with his hands and eyes just as much as with his...
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
How Much Does It Cost to Play TPC Scottsdale?
First opened in 1986, the Stadium Course at TPC Scottsdale has served as the venue for the tournament currently known as the WM Phoenix Open, annually the PGA Tour‘s highest-attended event, since 1987. But what some may not know about TPC Scottsdale is that the 7,266-yard Stadium Course, which...
How to watch PGA Tour's WM Phoenix Open on ESPN+
The 2023 PGA Tour's next event is in Scottsdale, Arizona, for the WM Phoenix Open. Here is how you can watch all of the action.
Mat Ishbia introduced as new owner of the Phoenix Suns, Mercury franchises
The Mat Ishbia era for the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury officially has begun. His inaugural press conference at the Footprint Center on Wednesday was held after the NBA Board of Governors approved the $4 billion sale of the Suns to the Ishbia, CEO of Michigan-based United Wholesale Mortgages, two days prior. Ishbia,...
Even at a Premium Price, Playing TPC Scottsdale Near WM Phoenix Open Time Is a Must
You’ve been watching TPC Scottsdale on TV for years, including the famous 16th hole. Gary Van Sickle suggests playing it while the tournament infrastructure is there.
What time do the gates open at TPC Scottsdale for the 2023 WM Phoenix Open?
The 2023 WM Phoenix Open is the first full-field designated event of a new era of the PGA Tour schedule, with 38 of the world top 50 competing at TPC Scottsdale in the days leading up to Super Bowl LXII in neighboring Phoenix. Hundreds of thousands of fans will attend...
Phoenix prepared to welcome, protect huge Super Bowl LVII crowds
Phoenix already welcomed near-record crowds this week, and the desert flood likely will continue leading up to Sunday's Super Bowl LVII. The NFL and law enforcement planned for 22 months to entertain and protect fans.
Scottsdale Shop Owner Mocks Native Americans During ESPN SB Promo Shoot
5:50 AM PT -- Scottsdale PD officials just released a statement, saying they have completed their investigation and charged shop owner Gilbert Ortega with 3 counts of disorderly conduct. Police noted that misdemeanor disorderly conduct does not qualify as a hate crime under the FBI's guidelines. A local Arizona shop...
Photos: 2023 WM Phoenix Open Monday qualifier at McCormick Ranch
The 2023 WM Phoenix Open Monday qualifier at McCormick Ranch featured 96 golfers bidding to nab one of three spots, the final three spots, in the “People’s Open.”. The Monday qualifier for the Phoenix Open has become a stacked event, with a slew of veteran PGA Tour golfers bidding to get into what this year is a $20 million designated event.
Phoenix Open kicks off Super Bowl week in Valley of the Sun
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The WM Phoenix Open has a huge new purse and star-packed field as golf’s biggest party kicks off Super Bowl week in the Valley of the Sun. “This week is a party for everyone except us,” fifth-ranked Patrick Cantlay said Wednesday, a day before the start of play at TPC Scottsdale. “It would be weird if every event was like this, but it’s great that we have events like this and there’s so many people in the area that come out and support the event.” In response to the Saudi-funded LIV Golf league, the tournament is an elevated PGA Tour event with a purse of $20 million and a winner’s share of $3.6 million — up from $8.2 million and $1.476 million in 2022. “It was already a huge event, but made even bigger,” top-ranked Rory McIlroy said. “Happy to be here and looking forward to the week.”
Andy Reid's first successful coaching work in Arizona came 37 years ago in Flagstaff
The offensive linemen who gathered in a meeting room at Northern Arizona University’s business college in 1986 won’t defy logic and ask you to believe they knew the new position coach they met that day would go on to accomplish such things as leading the Chiefs to three Super Bowls, including the one Sunday at State Farm Stadium. ...
Photos: Check out the celebrities at the 2023 WM Phoenix Open Pro-Am
There’s no shortage of big names in Phoenix this week. First, the 2023 WM Phoenix Open is in town, and being the first full-field designated event of the PGA Tour’s 2022-23 season, most of the biggest names in golf are at TPC Scottsdale to compete for a $20 million purse.
