BOSTON -- Over the last decade or so, Major League Baseball games have gotten -- for lack of a better phrase -- fairly boring. The most common complaints are that there's too much down time and not enough excitement on offense."The game has changed a lot over the last 20-30 years, in a way we wouldn't have designed it to had we set out to do so," Theo Epstein said of today's game.Epstein is best remembered for busting a couple of lengthy curses, first for his hometown Red Sox in 2004 and then again for the Chicago Cubs in 2016....

2 DAYS AGO