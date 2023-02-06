ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chillicothe, OH

One dead after head-on crash with semi-truck near Chillicothe

By Sarah Szilagy
 4 days ago

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — One person has died after a two-vehicle crash in Union Township Monday morning.

At about 7:15 a.m., the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to reports of a crash on County Road 608, known locally as Veterans Parkway, near Anderson Station Road. A 2013 light green Chevrolet Spark was traveling southbound on CR 608 when it veered to the left side of the road, hitting a 2011 white Peterbilt 357 semi-truck head-on before spinning off the right side of the road, according to OSHP.

The driver of the Chevrolet, 56-year-old Karl Brown of Chillicothe, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was treated at the scene for minor injuries, according to OSHP.

The crash is under investigation.

