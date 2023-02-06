One dead after head-on crash with semi-truck near Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — One person has died after a two-vehicle crash in Union Township Monday morning.

At about 7:15 a.m., the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to reports of a crash on County Road 608, known locally as Veterans Parkway, near Anderson Station Road. A 2013 light green Chevrolet Spark was traveling southbound on CR 608 when it veered to the left side of the road, hitting a 2011 white Peterbilt 357 semi-truck head-on before spinning off the right side of the road, according to OSHP.

The driver of the Chevrolet, 56-year-old Karl Brown of Chillicothe, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was treated at the scene for minor injuries, according to OSHP.

The crash is under investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.