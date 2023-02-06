ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Cat that was ‘too affectionate’ to owner finds forever family thanks to viral TikTok video

By Dylan Abad
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y1rAR_0keWqzFy00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A cat surrendered to a Florida animal shelter for being “too affectionate” has found his forever home thanks in part to a TikTok video shared by the Humane Society of Broward County .

The 4-year-old black-and-white cat, known as Jerry, was surrendered to the shelter on December 20, 2022.

“We were surprised to have a cat surrendered due to being too affectionate,” the shelter told News Channel 8. “Jerry was both heartbroken and confused to be at the shelter. He became fearful and would hide if he was brought into a room with an adopter, but he loved getting attention and pets from the staff and volunteers here at the shelter.”

When he wasn’t adopted, the shelter took matters into its own hands, writing a letter on behalf of Jerry, and sharing his story on social media. Their video , titled “TOO AFFECTIONATE!” collected millions of views and 1.6 million likes.

Scientists are reincarnating the woolly mammoth to return within 5 years

“Yup, that’s the reason my owner turned me in,” Jerry’s letter read. “She said that I annoyed her with how sweet and affectionate I was. It was too much for her. She said I waited at the door for her and talked too much. I loved her, but she didn’t love me back. I’m hoping somebody will love me for who I am.”

The video was enough for several hopeful adopters to show up at the kennel the very next morning in hopes of giving Jerry a new forever home.

On Jan. 27, Jerry went home with a new loving family who had another adult cat at home.

“They saw Jerry’s video on TikTok and ran to the shelter first thing in the morning to adopt him,” the humane society said. “They were first in a line of people that had seen Jerry’s video and were hoping to adopt him that morning.”

“Jerry’s video was seen by just the right person and she ran to the shelter first thing this morning to adopt him,” the humane society wrote in a follow-up video . “We couldn’t have done this without all of you!”

Those looking to adopt from the Humane Society of Broward County can do so by clicking here .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
People

'Vibrant and Fierce' Florida Mother of 3 Killed in Apparent Murder-Suicide: 'The Best Mom'

Brittany Carter, a 34-year-old realtor and mom of three, was found shot to death at her home in Wellington, Fla., authorities say A beloved Florida mom of three is dead in what authorities allege to be an apparent murder-suicide perpetrated at the hands of her estranged husband. Citing the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, WPTV-TV and WPBF-TV report Brittany Carter, a realtor, was found shot to death at her home in Wellington, Fla., on Jan. 20. Her estranged husband, Stephen Smith, was also found dead from an apparent self-inflicted...
WELLINGTON, FL
WFLA

Florida woman claims $1M Powerball prize

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman is $1 million richer after claiming a winning ticket from a Powerball drawing in Oct. 2022. Joana Marcelle, 50, of Coconut Creek, won the third place prize in the Oct. 10, 2022 drawing, according to the Florida Lottery. Marcelle bought a ticket that matched all five white ball […]
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

Police: 2 killed when high-speed commuter train hits SUV in Florida

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Two people are dead after their SUV was struck by a high-speed commuter train in South Florida, authorities said. The crash occurred Wednesday night in Delray Beach, south of West Palm Beach. Witnesses told police the vehicle was on the tracks when it was hit by the southbound Brightline train, officials said. […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Lyft driver, malnutrition, and stabbing: Top stories in photos

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories from this week in photos. Car belonging to missing Lyft driver found in North Carolina, family says. The car belonging to a missing 74-year-old Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens has been found following a high-speed chase in North Carolina.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Lyft driver found dead after murder suspect found with vehicle, family confirms

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – A South Florida Lyft driver who was reported missing last week has been found dead, his daughter confirmed on social media Tuesday. “My dad was truly a one of kind person, if you knew him or even met him once you know exactly what I mean when I say that,” Lindsay DiBetta wrote on Facebook. “The stories I have received about him from friends, family and complete strangers over the last week have lifted me up more than you can ever realize.”
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
850wftl.com

Developing crime scene on quiet street in Riviera Beach

(RIVIERA BEACH)– The sound of a police helicopter and lights on police cars startled residents of a small street in Riviera Beach Wednesday morning. Palm Beach police set up a crime scene at a house on Lake Shore Drive, and residents of the neighborhood witnessed stretchers carrying body bags from the house to ambulances.
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
Lansing Daily

17-year-old girl dies after being shot in face inside Pompano Beach motel room

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A 17-year-old twin girl, a student at Coconut Creek High School, is dead after someone shot into the window of the motel where she was inside with family members. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to Room 123 at the Travelodge By Wyndham motel on Northwest 31st Ave., shortly before 2 a.m. … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Deerfield News

ALBERTO CAPONE PEDESTRIAN DIES IN POMPANO CAR CRASH

Intersection of Northeast Seventh Place and North Riverside Drive, Pompano Beach. Alberto Capone, 76, 6/24/1946, male, 301 N. Ocean Blvd., Pompano Beach (DECEASED) The Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian crash that left a man dead in Pompano Beach. According to investigators, at...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
WFLA

WFLA

138K+
Followers
29K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy