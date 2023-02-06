ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blaine County, ID

Elk Are Getting Tangled in the Wood River Valley

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Wire tomato cages, plastic buckets, and a sled are some of the items removed from elk in the Wood River Valley in recent days. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game says since the beginning of February conservation officers have dealt with four instances where elk have gotten tangled in something from someone's backyard, typically garden items like tomato wire cages. Most of the calls have come from between Bellevue and Hailey.
Jerome Residents to Get Brand New Park Next Spring

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-The community of Jerome will have a brand new green space to enjoy by next spring when a new park will be completed. The City of Jerome announced construction on a new roughly 17 acre park on the south side of the city will start this spring and take roughly a year to finish.
Gov. Little, other Idaho officials raise concerns about Lava Ridge proposal

BOISE, Idaho — Following the release of a new draft environmental impact statement on a proposed large-scale wind-power project in south-central Idaho, Gov. Brad Little, Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke, Rep. Mike Simpson and Senators Mike Crapo and Jim Risch are expressing concerns. The Lava Ridge Wind Project, as proposed...
Travel Experts Name Stunning Idaho Town in Top 10 U.S. Must Visit Places in 2023

Idaho is stunning. Outside travelers are usually surprised at the incredible beauty that the gem state has. From mountains, to lakes, to rivers to forest, to desert, to grasslands and more, we have it all. Word is getting out about how majestic Idaho really is. A new travel study just came out suggesting the top 10 must visit travel destinations in the United States for 2023. A small and favorite Idaho town was among them, and I can't argue it at all. When I first visited this destination, just a few hours' drive from Boise, I was in awe.
A Lawless Idaho Future Is Ahead If Wind Farms Are Approved

Government agents explain that emotion isn’t an argument against southern Idaho’s proposed wind farms. I disagree. As many as 350 people turned out for a public meeting in Jerome. Not one spoke in favor of placing the massive wind turbines on 114 square miles of land along Lava Ridge controlled by the Bureau of Land Management. The overwhelming public opposition should carry some weight. It likely won’t have an impact. So should your emotions.
95.7 KEZJ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

