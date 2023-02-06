Police searching for 15-year-old wanted in connection with deadly double shooting in Atlanta

Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
New images of 'persons of interest' in deadly Atlanta shooting of 13-year-old boy
ATLANTA - Police have released a new series of photos asking the public’s help in identifying the people in them. Investigators call them persons of interest in the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy near the Cascade Family Skating rink on Jan. 21. Atlanta police released video showing the...
1 dead after shooting outside SW Atlanta fire station
A man was shot and killed outside of a southwest Atlanta fire station Thursday night, authorities said.
2 men shot during drug deal in Buckhead, police say; suspect arrested
A suspect was apprehended after two men were shot Thursday evening during a drug deal in Buckhead, authorities said.
2 Students from Same Atlanta High School Found Dead, Police Say Cases Are Unrelated
An Atlanta area high school is mourning the deaths of two students that were found dead as authorities say the cases are unrelated. The remains of 16-year-old Susana Morales were found by a passerby near Drowning Creek Road in Dacula, Georgia, on Monday, according to 11 Alive. Susana, a student at Meadowcreek High School in Norcross, Georgia, about 20 minutes from Atlanta, was first reported missing over the summer.
Police investigating shooting in southwest Atlanta
Police did not say if the shooting happened inside the store or outside or how many people were injured.
Bystander injured after argument escalates to gunfire in Atlanta, police say
ATLANTA - A man is recovering in the hospital after police say he was mistakenly hit during a gunfight in southeast Atlanta. Police say they were called to the 400 block of Cleveland Avenue SE at around 7:20 p.m. Wednesday after reports of a shooting. At the scene, officers found...
4-year-old boy remains in critical condition after finding gun, shooting himself in the head
Police are investigating a shooting involving a child in a South Fulton subdivision.
Former employee: Republic Lounge homicide suspect worked for the man he's accused of shooting, killing
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police need your help finding a man who they say is connected to the killing of a nightclub co-owner last weekend. Jonathan Soto, 39, is accused of killing Michael Gidewon. We're learning more about the victim and suspect were much closer than police reported. Atlanta Police...
GBI pushes back on 'friendly fire' allegations in shooting at Atlanta Public Safety Training Center site
ATLANTA - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is pushing back on claims on social media that a Georgia State Patrol officer was shot by his fellow law enforcement officers during a raid at the planned public safety training facility site in DeKalb County. Officials released body camera footage on Wednesday...
Deputies: Georgia motorist accidentally shoots himself during road rage incident
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - A road rage incident in Paulding County ended with a motorist accidentally shooting himself in the hand, deputies say. The Paulding County Sheriff's Office tells FOX 5 the shooting happened shortly before 7:45 a.m. Thursday on the 8000 block of Buchanan Drive. According to investigators, the...
Teen arrested less than 8 hours after fatal domestic-related shooting in Clayton
A fugitive accused of shooting a man to death in Clayton County last night was arrested by Thursday morning, authorities said.
Argument leads to shooting outside southwest Atlanta gas station, police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police say a person was shot outside a gas station along Lee Street SW Thursday afternoon. Officers responded around 11:35 a.m. to the Texaco gas station located at the corner of Lee Street SW and White Oak Avenue SW. Atlanta police say officers found a 35-year-old man...
Pedestrian killed in accident on Chamblee Tucker Road
CHAMBLEE, Ga. - The Chamblee Police Department is investigating an accident that killed a pedestrian Thursday night. Officials tell FOX 5 the deadly crash happened at around 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Chamblee Tucker Road and Peachtree Road. According to investigators, witnesses at the scene say the pedestrian...
15-year-old wanted in deadly double shooting in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA - A manhunt is underway for a 15-year-old murder suspect wanted in connection to a double shooting in a southwest Atlanta neighborhood Monday afternoon. Atlanta police say officers found a 25-year-old Collice Walton was found dead after a shooting the 3200 block of Saville Street SW near Tineley Way SW. A 40-year-old woman was injured in the gunfire.
Coweta County man gets 30 years for 2016 armed robbery of Waffle House
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Marcus Allen Daniels was sentenced to a total of 30 years to serve 25 years in prison for the 2016 armed robbery of the Waffle House in Sharpsburg. Authorities said Daniels was one of the three masked individuals who collected money from the register...
Woman seen pulling gun on store clerk
A woman was caught on camera pulling a gun on a store clerk during an argument. She did not shoot, but investigators want to know what sparked the violent incident at a corner mart on Ebenezer Road in Conyers.
Woman caught on camera pulling gun on Conyers store clerk
CONYERS, Ga. - The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office has identified a woman wanted for pulling a gun on a store clerk at a convenience store in Conyers. Surveillance cameras captured the frightening confrontation at the Corner Mart on Ebenezer Road the night of January 31. "The clerk reported the woman...
Bullet-ridden car crashes in Midtown Atlanta, police say
A bullet-ridden car was found on a busy Midtown Atlanta street on Wednesday afternoon, according to Channel 2′s Bryan Mims.
