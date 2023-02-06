ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Police searching for 15-year-old wanted in connection with deadly double shooting in Atlanta

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
fox5atlanta.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

2 Students from Same Atlanta High School Found Dead, Police Say Cases Are Unrelated

An Atlanta area high school is mourning the deaths of two students that were found dead as authorities say the cases are unrelated. The remains of 16-year-old Susana Morales were found by a passerby near Drowning Creek Road in Dacula, Georgia, on Monday, according to 11 Alive. Susana, a student at Meadowcreek High School in Norcross, Georgia, about 20 minutes from Atlanta, was first reported missing over the summer.
DACULA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Pedestrian killed in accident on Chamblee Tucker Road

CHAMBLEE, Ga. - The Chamblee Police Department is investigating an accident that killed a pedestrian Thursday night. Officials tell FOX 5 the deadly crash happened at around 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Chamblee Tucker Road and Peachtree Road. According to investigators, witnesses at the scene say the pedestrian...
CHAMBLEE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

15-year-old wanted in deadly double shooting in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA - A manhunt is underway for a 15-year-old murder suspect wanted in connection to a double shooting in a southwest Atlanta neighborhood Monday afternoon. Atlanta police say officers found a 25-year-old Collice Walton was found dead after a shooting the 3200 block of Saville Street SW near Tineley Way SW. A 40-year-old woman was injured in the gunfire.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Coweta County man gets 30 years for 2016 armed robbery of Waffle House

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Marcus Allen Daniels was sentenced to a total of 30 years to serve 25 years in prison for the 2016 armed robbery of the Waffle House in Sharpsburg. Authorities said Daniels was one of the three masked individuals who collected money from the register...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Woman seen pulling gun on store clerk

A woman was caught on camera pulling a gun on a store clerk during an argument. She did not shoot, but investigators want to know what sparked the violent incident at a corner mart on Ebenezer Road in Conyers.
CONYERS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Woman caught on camera pulling gun on Conyers store clerk

CONYERS, Ga. - The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office has identified a woman wanted for pulling a gun on a store clerk at a convenience store in Conyers. Surveillance cameras captured the frightening confrontation at the Corner Mart on Ebenezer Road the night of January 31. "The clerk reported the woman...
CONYERS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy