Police searching for 15-year-old wanted in connection with deadly double shooting in Atlanta

An Atlanta area high school is mourning the deaths of two students that were found dead as authorities say the cases are unrelated. The remains of 16-year-old Susana Morales were found by a passerby near Drowning Creek Road in Dacula, Georgia, on Monday, according to 11 Alive. Susana, a student at Meadowcreek High School in Norcross, Georgia, about 20 minutes from Atlanta, was first reported missing over the summer.

DACULA, GA ・ 21 HOURS AGO