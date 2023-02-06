ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago woman arrested after 96-year-old mother’s body found in freezer

truecrimedaily
truecrimedaily
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KYQEr_0keWqMGz00

CHICAGO (TCD) -- A 69-year-old woman was arrested last week after her 96-year-old mother’s body was found in a freezer during a welfare check.

According to WLS-TV, Regina Michalski’s granddaughter, Sabrina Watson, called Chicago Police and asked them to conduct a welfare check on the 96-year-old even though the two hadn’t spoken in years. When police went to the apartment building on the 5500 block of West Melrose Street, they ultimately discovered Michalski’s body in a garage freezer.

Police arrested Michalski’s daughter and the building’s landlord, Eva Bratcher.

WGN-TV reports Bratcher is charged with concealing a death and possessing a fraudulent identification card. Court records cited by WGN report Michalski, a Polish immigrant and World War II survivor, died March 4, 2021. Bratcher allegedly bought the large freezer and put her mother’s body in it about a week later.

Bratcher reportedly collected rent from the other tenants in the building and allegedly said her mother was in a nursing home.

Cook County Assistant State’s Attorney Michael Pekara told WLS investigators executed a search warrant at the apartment and police found an ID with Michalski’s name but Bratcher’s photo on it.

WLS reports Bratcher was convicted of two counts of forgery in 2006 and again in 2010.

A judge set her bond at $200,000 and required her to be on electronic monitoring if she were released.

Michalski’s autopsy results are still pending.

TRUE CRIME DAILY: THE PODCAST covers high-profile and under-the-radar cases every week. Subscribe to our YouTube page for podcasts, exclusive videos, and more, and don’t forget to follow us on TikTok.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Horrific video shows man calling for his mom as gunman ambushes, kills him

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man screamed for his mom when a gunman ambushed him in the South Side's Avalon Park neighborhood him this week.The man, Keith Strange, was killed in the attack. On Wednesday night, his family was in agony and desperate for answers.The horrific shooting was caught on camera. As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported, Chicago Police were on the hunt Wednesday night for the suspected shooter who took off running.Strange was a lover of horses, his mom, and making people laugh. His family spoke with CBS 2 Wednesday night, calling for answers from police on why someone would...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Cook County man shot juvenile in gang-related shooting: police

MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. - A Des Plaines man has been charged in connection to a gang-related shooting that occurred last year in Mount Prospect. Christian Longsworth, 26, faces one count of attempted murder. On Oct. 18, 2022, Mount Prospect officers responded to the 1900 block of Seneca Lane for a...
MOUNT PROSPECT, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago man allegedly punched four nurses at Park Ridge hospital

PARK RIDGE, Ill. - A Chicago man allegedly punched four nurses at a Park Ridge hospital last week. Ehab Allababidi, 26, faces four counts of aggravated battery. At about 4:20 p.m. on Feb. 2, Allababidi was at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital. While in a hospital room, he allegedly became physically violent and punched the attending nurse multiple times with a closed fist, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago man catches suspected burglar in his home, as wife and child were inside

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Only on 2: A father detained a suspected burglar in his own garage.His wife and two-year-old daughter are inside the house as this all happened. He is speaking exclusively with CBS 2's Sabrina Franza, reporting from Wrigleyville."Went into the garage and I just followed him into the garage."Niko Kara was the only person standing between, he said, a suspected burglar and his family. His two-year-old daughter was sound asleep upstairs when Kara said a man broke into the garage."It happened quick. I just followed the guy. I didn't want him to cause anymore harm."Kara first learned the man...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

No charges expected for man who shot two dogs in Lakeview, Chicago police say

Chicago — No charges are expected to be filed against a man who shot two dogs in Lakeview, prompting a large Chicago police response on Tuesday afternoon. In a statement issued tonight, CPD said the 53-year-old man shot the dogs after they “continued to advance toward him in an aggressive manner” while off their leashes.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Police apprehend two suspects who bail from car wanted in homicide

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Unbelievable video Wednesday night showed the end of a chase involving Illinois State Police.Chicago Police Englewood District officers assisted in apprehending two suspects who had fled from a vehicle wanted in a homicide.Officers were seen running down the sidewalk near 54th and Bishop streets.Police late Wednesday said the two suspected offenders were in custody.Weapons and the vehicle were recovered, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged in Englewood shooting

CHICAGO - A man is facing charges after allegedly shooting another man Monday night in the Englewood neighborhood. Leydell Smith Jr., 24, was arrested just before midnight minutes after he allegedly shot a 24-year-old man in the 5900 block of South Elizabeth Street, police said. A weapon was also recovered...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Pair charged in deadly Park Manor shooting

CHICAGO - Two men are facing charges in connection with the shooting death of another man Sunday morning in the Park Manor neighborhood. Steven Coleman, 46, and Lawrence Williams Jr., 36, are accused of opening fire on a 45-year-old man around 3 a.m. in the 300 block of East 75th Street, according to police.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

West Chicago woman charged in deadly stabbing in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO - A woman allegedly targeting a romantic rival has been charged in a fatal knife attack that happened in broad daylight last month in Humboldt Park. Tyteanne Bell, 34, faces a count of first-degree murder in the Jan. 20 attack on 24-year-old Jamilah Brown, who was walking in the 3700 block of West Chicago Avenue with her 3-year-old son.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Aaliyah Fernandez: Missing Chicago teen last seen Monday on North Side

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 14-year-old girl. Aaliyah "Ashton" Fernandez was last seen on Monday in the 6700 block of N. Campbell Avenue in the West Ridge neighborhood. She's described as a Hispanic girl with black hair, brown eyes, standing 5-feet tall...
CHICAGO, IL
truecrimedaily

truecrimedaily

61K+
Followers
3K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

True Crime Daily covers in-depth investigations, real-life mysteries, and the stories behind crimes across America. True Crime Daily is the continuation of the broadcast television show Crime Watch Daily.

 https://truecrimedaily.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy