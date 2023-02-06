ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Isle, LA

Comments / 0

Related
WDSU

Four sentenced in wide-ranging federal staged accidents probe

NEW ORLEANS — Four people have been sentenced in a wide-ranging federal staged accidents probe in New Orleans. More than 40 people have pled guilty to their involvement in the scheme. The investigation was revealed by WDSU Investigates back in 2018. David Brown, Gilda Henderson, Latrell Johnson, and Stacie...
houmatimes.com

Houma man arrested following ATV chase

On February 9th, 2023 at approximately 7:24 p.m. the Houma Police Department uniform patrol division responded to a report of a suspicious subject at a business on St. Charles Street. It was reported that there was a subject sitting on an ATV in the parking lot of the business, while in possession of a rifle and was alarming the customers.
HOUMA, LA
WDSU

St. Bernard sheriff searching for person of interest connected to shooting of Chalmette teen

CHALMETTE, La. — The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a person of interest in connection with a fatal shooting that happenedThursday night in Chalmette. According to the sheriff, Kelan Sartin, 18, of Lapace Street in Chalmette, is wanted and facing charges of possession with intent to distribute marijuana and illegal possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
CHALMETTE, LA
fox8live.com

ZURIK: Lopsided investigations and inconsistent punishment alleged within NOPD’s Public Integrity Bureau

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The public integrity bureau is the branch of the NOPD responsible for investigating complaints against officers. Some say the outcome of those investigations boils down to who you know. They say while some officers receive strict punishments for minor infractions, others have dozens of complaints against them, and only receive a slap on the wrist.
WWL

Harvey family of four dead in apparent murder-suicide

HARVEY, La. — Four members of a family were found shot to death inside of a home in what investigators are describing as a murder-suicide in Harvey on Thursday morning. Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto said deputies were dispatched to the 1100 block of Curtis Street around 7:50 a.m. after receiving a 911 call from an adult man who said deputies would find four bodies at the home.
HARVEY, LA
NOLA.com

Arrest made, victim ID'd in Gentilly Walmart bus stop killing

New Orleans police arrested a man Wednesday afternoon in the Gentilly bus shop killing that led to the lockdown of a nearby Walmart. Gregory Woods, 20, was arrested in New Orleans East at about 3 p.m. and booked with second-degree murder, after an almost 24-hour search by the Violent Offender Warrant Squad. Police had obtained a warrant for Woods on Tuesday at 7 p.m., less than eight hours after the killing.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

Chalmette man arrested after drug bust

CHALMETTE, La. (WGNO) — The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office has arrested 45-year-old Kawanas Hammond on narcotics charges after a home search. On Wednesday (Feb. 8th), deputies responded to a tip that Hammond was supposedly involved in illegal drug activity. After obtaining a search warrant, officers searched Hammond’s home recovering several plastic bags in heroin and […]
CHALMETTE, LA
lpso.net

Galliano Man Attempts to Avoid Traffic Stop Due to Drugs in Vehicle

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced a man was arrested after trying to evade a traffic stop due to drugs in his possession. Blake Guidry, 35, of Galliano faces several charges in the incident. At around 11:45 p.m. on February 7, 2023, deputies traveling on LA 1 in Golden Meadow...
GALLIANO, LA
WWL

NOPD arrests suspect in Gentilly shooting near Walmart

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD announced the arrest of a suspect in the Tuesday shooting in Gentilly that resulted in a Walmart being locked down for a couple of hours. NOPD Homicide Division Capt. Kevin Burns said that NOPD detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Gregory Woods for second-degree murder and were able to apprehend him without incident in New Orleans East on Wednesday afternoon.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

Vehicle chase ends on Hollywood Road Extension

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is responding to the community concerning the events which led to an increased showing of Law Enforcement presence in the Southdown Mandalay and Hollywood Road Extension area, on the afternoon of February 6, 2023, shortly after 5pm. Deputies of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy