WDSU
Four sentenced in wide-ranging federal staged accidents probe
NEW ORLEANS — Four people have been sentenced in a wide-ranging federal staged accidents probe in New Orleans. More than 40 people have pled guilty to their involvement in the scheme. The investigation was revealed by WDSU Investigates back in 2018. David Brown, Gilda Henderson, Latrell Johnson, and Stacie...
houmatimes.com
Houma man arrested following ATV chase
On February 9th, 2023 at approximately 7:24 p.m. the Houma Police Department uniform patrol division responded to a report of a suspicious subject at a business on St. Charles Street. It was reported that there was a subject sitting on an ATV in the parking lot of the business, while in possession of a rifle and was alarming the customers.
WDSU
New Orleans police searching for man accused of being involved in Seventh Ward shooting
New Orleans police are searching for a man accused of being involved in a Seventh Ward shooting on Feb. 4. According to police, a victim was shot at the 2000 block of North Rocheblave Street around 4:10 p.m. · Interactive radar: See the forecast in your area. · Severe...
WDSU
St. Bernard sheriff searching for person of interest connected to shooting of Chalmette teen
CHALMETTE, La. — The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a person of interest in connection with a fatal shooting that happenedThursday night in Chalmette. According to the sheriff, Kelan Sartin, 18, of Lapace Street in Chalmette, is wanted and facing charges of possession with intent to distribute marijuana and illegal possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
fox8live.com
Witness wrestles gun from armed robbery suspect’s hands on Bourbon Street, police say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Good Samaritan who was witnessing an armed robbery in the French Quarter of New Orleans is being credited with wrestling a gun from the suspect’s hands. According to the New Orleans Police Department, an unknown suspect approached a man and woman, both 28 years...
NOLA.com
Ex-NOPD internal affairs chief slammed in report on botched officer probe; city starts review
Arlinda Westbrook, the former chief of the New Orleans Police Department’s embattled internal affairs bureau, would often tap a covert squad of investigators to run surveillance on officers accused of misconduct. The Public Integrity Bureau, which she led for 12 years, typically had four months to wrap up its...
WDSU
Jefferson Parish sheriff: 4 dead, including former St. Charles deputy, in Harvey murder-suicide
HARVEY, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a shooting near West Jefferson Medical Center in Harvey. According to JPSO, the shooting happened in the 1100 block of Curtis Street. Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said the incident appears to be a murder-suicide. Sources...
WDSU
St. Bernard Sheriff's Office investigates fatal shooting of teen in Chalmette
St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting in Chalmette. Deputies responded to calls of shots fired on E. Genie Street and Golden Drive around 7 p.m. Thursday. Early investigation shows the victim was a teenage boy, but they did not specify his age. He was taken to...
fox8live.com
ZURIK: Lopsided investigations and inconsistent punishment alleged within NOPD’s Public Integrity Bureau
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The public integrity bureau is the branch of the NOPD responsible for investigating complaints against officers. Some say the outcome of those investigations boils down to who you know. They say while some officers receive strict punishments for minor infractions, others have dozens of complaints against them, and only receive a slap on the wrist.
WDSU
Orleans Parish coroner identified two victims of shooting on Bullard Avenue
Two victims killed in a shooting in New Orleans East Wednesday night have been identified. The New Orleans Police Department began investigating after five people were shot in New Orleans East Wednesday night. The shooting happened around 6 p.m. at the intersection of Bullard Avenue and Chef Menteur Highway. According...
NOLA.com
Arrest made, victim ID'd in Gentilly Walmart bus stop killing
New Orleans police arrested a man Wednesday afternoon in the Gentilly bus shop killing that led to the lockdown of a nearby Walmart. Gregory Woods, 20, was arrested in New Orleans East at about 3 p.m. and booked with second-degree murder, after an almost 24-hour search by the Violent Offender Warrant Squad. Police had obtained a warrant for Woods on Tuesday at 7 p.m., less than eight hours after the killing.
NOPD seeking 5 persons of interest after altercation turns into robbery
The NOPD is asking for the public’s assistance in locating five persons of interest in connection to a robbery that occurred Sunday (Jan. 15) in the Warehouse District.
Chalmette man arrested after drug bust
CHALMETTE, La. (WGNO) — The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office has arrested 45-year-old Kawanas Hammond on narcotics charges after a home search. On Wednesday (Feb. 8th), deputies responded to a tip that Hammond was supposedly involved in illegal drug activity. After obtaining a search warrant, officers searched Hammond’s home recovering several plastic bags in heroin and […]
NOLA.com
16-year-old carjacking suspect shot by JPSO deputies charged as adult with armed robbery
A 16-year-old carjacking suspect who was shot in the leg after Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office deputies say he opened fire on them has been charged as an adult with armed robbery, according to court records. Cedric Payne, of Algiers, appeared in Jefferson Parish Magistrate Court Tuesday and pleaded not guilty...
lpso.net
Galliano Man Attempts to Avoid Traffic Stop Due to Drugs in Vehicle
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced a man was arrested after trying to evade a traffic stop due to drugs in his possession. Blake Guidry, 35, of Galliano faces several charges in the incident. At around 11:45 p.m. on February 7, 2023, deputies traveling on LA 1 in Golden Meadow...
WDSU
New Orleans mothers of slain youth talk candidly about causes of gun violence and possible solutions
NEW ORLEANS — The city of New Orleans is dealing with an ongoing violent crime wave. WDSU News Reporter Shay O'Connor spoke candidly with mothers of victims of gun violence about the root causes of crime in the city and possible solutions. These moms have all lost a child...
WDSU
IV Waste sues Kenner over contract disputes, city possibly suspending recycling, per lawsuit
KENNER, La. — A garbage company operating in Kenner is suing the city over its contract. IV Waste filed a lawsuit in court Friday alleging that the city was not upholding its end of the contract. The company claims that Kenner has not paid for work and says they...
houmatimes.com
Vehicle chase ends on Hollywood Road Extension
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is responding to the community concerning the events which led to an increased showing of Law Enforcement presence in the Southdown Mandalay and Hollywood Road Extension area, on the afternoon of February 6, 2023, shortly after 5pm. Deputies of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol...
