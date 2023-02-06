ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, IL

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Volunteers pitch in to keep Chicago's Love Fridges fully stocked

CHICAGO - As thousands of Illinois families are facing hunger, a group of volunteers are pitching in to keep Chicago's Love Fridge fully stocked. The Love Fridge is a community refrigerator, that is available 24-7 to anyone in need of food. The concept was founded on the belief that being...
CHICAGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Orland Park denies vape shop license to open in mall

Windy City Vape will not be allowed to sell its wares at the Orland Square Mall. The village board voted 6-0, with Trustee Sean Kampas absent, Monday to deny increasing the numbers of Class B tobacco licenses from 10 to 11, which would have allowed Rubber Ducky LLC’s Windy City Vape to sell vape and vaping accessories out of a kiosk at the mall.
ORLAND PARK, IL
onekindesign.com

This beyond stunning Illinois house tour has dramatic living spaces

This transitional style house was beautifully designed by Box Studios together with Amy Storm & Company, located in Arlington Heights, a suburb of Chicago, Illinois. The exterior facade presents a gorgeous combination of materials and custom details. A unique metal screen provides privacy to an entry courtyard while also creating visual interest.
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
cstoredecisions.com

Ambitious C-Store Chain Opens Chicagoland Store

Thorntons opened its newest Chicagoland store — and the first in Riverwoods, Ill. — on Feb. 3 at 6 a.m. The company now operates a total of 88 stores in Illinois, 68 of which are in Chicagoland. This new 4,400-square-foot facility is set on 1.69 acres and features...
RIVERWOODS, IL
WGN News

Walmart closing 3 locations in Chicago suburbs

CHICAGO — Walmart plans to close three stores in the Chicago area by mid-March. The Walmart stores in Homewood and Plainfield will close to the public by Friday, March 10 and the Walmart Pickup location in Lincolnwood will close to the public by Friday, Feb. 17. The Homewood and Plainfield locations are closing due to […]
HOMEWOOD, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Wilmette school district auctioning off strange items to benefit students

WILMETTE, Ill. - It’s the "Ripley’s Believe It or Not" of auctions. A local school district is offering a strange collection of items to benefit students. "The weird and wacky, I just wanted people to keep checking to see what we might have next. [If] people are coming to the auction site, there's a good chance they're going to bid on something," said Ross Friedman, president of the Avoca parent-teacher council.
WILMETTE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Walmart closing stores in Cook, Will counties

CHICAGO - Walmart announced on Wednesday they are closing three stores across the Chicago area. The three locations shutting down are in Lincolnwood, Plainfield, and Homewood. "We are grateful to the customers who have given us the privilege of serving them at our Homewood, Lincolnwood, and Plainfield locations. We look forward to serving them at our other stores in the surrounding communities and on walmart.com," the company said in a statement.
HOMEWOOD, IL
CHICAGO READER

Boozy tiki drinks, Cantonese cuisine, and Elvis Live!

The parking lot is full, illuminated by a fading yellow sign adorned with a tiki drink and a palm tree. Unassumingly tucked away in North Riverside, just west of Chicago, Chef Shangri-La is preparing for a lively night—not uncommon for the suburban mainstay. The entire restaurant is bustling, packed with families that fill the festively decorated, tiki-inspired dining room. Specialty cocktails and massive portions of Cantonese classics line the tables as customers fill the restaurant with astonishing energy. And to keep the place running smoothly, the owners, Dr. Lisa and Irv Abrams, are fixed to the host stand, inviting customers into their 47-year-old restaurant.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Police investigate string of commercial burglaries in Cook County

LANSING, Ill. - Multiple police agencies are investigating a series of commercial burglaries in Lansing and Chicago. Lansing Police responded to Pelcher’s Shooters Supply at 18149 Henry Street, on Thursday morning for a burglar alarm and found the shop had been broken into. Investigators determined the suspects in the...
LANSING, IL
napervillelocal.com

Where To Buy Paczki In Naperville For Paczki Day 2023

NAPERVILLE, IL — It’s that time of year again: time to indulge in the deep-fried Polish pastries known as paczki. This year, Paczki Day falls on Feb. 21, 2023 and bakeries in and around Naperville are taking orders to help sate paczki cravings throughout the area. Here’s where...
NAPERVILLE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago pastor calls on city leaders to stopping Kia, Hyundai thefts

Insurance claims are skyrocketing among Kias and Hyundais nationwide after teens took to social media explaining how to break in and steal these types of cars. West Side pastor Robin Hood says this is a community and legislative issue. State representatives call on the manufactures to do more for car owners.
CHICAGO, IL
Mark Star

Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blind

Compared to other states in the United States, Illinois is relatively accessible. A large number of measures are taken to protect people and to help them get financial help. Of course, healthy people don’t face as many problems as disabled, aged, and blind individuals. The best thing is that people over here can use wheelchairs to go anywhere and that’s without any big issues.
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

Anti-carjacking effort hitting Chicago Auto Show

CHICAGO - An anti-carjacking effort is hitting the Chicago Auto Show. Cook County Sheriff’s police will be on hand to sign drivers up for an anti-theft program. Right now, an estimated ninety cars a day are stolen in the Chicago area. Last year, Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart launched...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy