Another gigantic retail superstore closing in Illinois
A major retail superstore and food chain recently announced they would be closing another store location in Illinois early next month, according to local sources. Read on to learn more.
fox32chicago.com
Volunteers pitch in to keep Chicago's Love Fridges fully stocked
CHICAGO - As thousands of Illinois families are facing hunger, a group of volunteers are pitching in to keep Chicago's Love Fridge fully stocked. The Love Fridge is a community refrigerator, that is available 24-7 to anyone in need of food. The concept was founded on the belief that being...
Bad To Worse: Bed Bath & Beyond Closing Four More Illinois Stores
You've been paying attention to the straits that Bed Bath & Beyond has found themselves in, so it's probably no surprise to you that things are getting worse, not better for a company that's teetering on the edge of bankruptcy. That doesn't make it any easier to watch, although we...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Orland Park denies vape shop license to open in mall
Windy City Vape will not be allowed to sell its wares at the Orland Square Mall. The village board voted 6-0, with Trustee Sean Kampas absent, Monday to deny increasing the numbers of Class B tobacco licenses from 10 to 11, which would have allowed Rubber Ducky LLC’s Windy City Vape to sell vape and vaping accessories out of a kiosk at the mall.
onekindesign.com
This beyond stunning Illinois house tour has dramatic living spaces
This transitional style house was beautifully designed by Box Studios together with Amy Storm & Company, located in Arlington Heights, a suburb of Chicago, Illinois. The exterior facade presents a gorgeous combination of materials and custom details. A unique metal screen provides privacy to an entry courtyard while also creating visual interest.
cstoredecisions.com
Ambitious C-Store Chain Opens Chicagoland Store
Thorntons opened its newest Chicagoland store — and the first in Riverwoods, Ill. — on Feb. 3 at 6 a.m. The company now operates a total of 88 stores in Illinois, 68 of which are in Chicagoland. This new 4,400-square-foot facility is set on 1.69 acres and features...
Shoppers in Chicago Reeling After Walmart Announces Closure of Three Stores
Sad news for Walmart shoppers in Chicago today with the announcement that three stores in Chicago will be closing next week. It comes on the back of several stores closing across the United States due to underperformance.
Walmart closing 3 locations in Chicago suburbs
CHICAGO — Walmart plans to close three stores in the Chicago area by mid-March. The Walmart stores in Homewood and Plainfield will close to the public by Friday, March 10 and the Walmart Pickup location in Lincolnwood will close to the public by Friday, Feb. 17. The Homewood and Plainfield locations are closing due to […]
fox32chicago.com
Illinois preservation groups fight over fate of Will County Courthouse
WILL COUNTY, Ill. - Some call it a landmark while others say it is an eyesore. The fate of the former Will County Courthouse has been the center of many debates. It might be the world's ugliest courthouse, but those trying to save it say that's not the point. The...
Wilmette school district auctioning off strange items to benefit students
WILMETTE, Ill. - It’s the "Ripley’s Believe It or Not" of auctions. A local school district is offering a strange collection of items to benefit students. "The weird and wacky, I just wanted people to keep checking to see what we might have next. [If] people are coming to the auction site, there's a good chance they're going to bid on something," said Ross Friedman, president of the Avoca parent-teacher council.
fox32chicago.com
Walmart closing stores in Cook, Will counties
CHICAGO - Walmart announced on Wednesday they are closing three stores across the Chicago area. The three locations shutting down are in Lincolnwood, Plainfield, and Homewood. "We are grateful to the customers who have given us the privilege of serving them at our Homewood, Lincolnwood, and Plainfield locations. We look forward to serving them at our other stores in the surrounding communities and on walmart.com," the company said in a statement.
CHICAGO READER
Boozy tiki drinks, Cantonese cuisine, and Elvis Live!
The parking lot is full, illuminated by a fading yellow sign adorned with a tiki drink and a palm tree. Unassumingly tucked away in North Riverside, just west of Chicago, Chef Shangri-La is preparing for a lively night—not uncommon for the suburban mainstay. The entire restaurant is bustling, packed with families that fill the festively decorated, tiki-inspired dining room. Specialty cocktails and massive portions of Cantonese classics line the tables as customers fill the restaurant with astonishing energy. And to keep the place running smoothly, the owners, Dr. Lisa and Irv Abrams, are fixed to the host stand, inviting customers into their 47-year-old restaurant.
fox32chicago.com
Police investigate string of commercial burglaries in Cook County
LANSING, Ill. - Multiple police agencies are investigating a series of commercial burglaries in Lansing and Chicago. Lansing Police responded to Pelcher’s Shooters Supply at 18149 Henry Street, on Thursday morning for a burglar alarm and found the shop had been broken into. Investigators determined the suspects in the...
napervillelocal.com
Where To Buy Paczki In Naperville For Paczki Day 2023
NAPERVILLE, IL — It’s that time of year again: time to indulge in the deep-fried Polish pastries known as paczki. This year, Paczki Day falls on Feb. 21, 2023 and bakeries in and around Naperville are taking orders to help sate paczki cravings throughout the area. Here’s where...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago pastor calls on city leaders to stopping Kia, Hyundai thefts
Insurance claims are skyrocketing among Kias and Hyundais nationwide after teens took to social media explaining how to break in and steal these types of cars. West Side pastor Robin Hood says this is a community and legislative issue. State representatives call on the manufactures to do more for car owners.
Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blind
Compared to other states in the United States, Illinois is relatively accessible. A large number of measures are taken to protect people and to help them get financial help. Of course, healthy people don’t face as many problems as disabled, aged, and blind individuals. The best thing is that people over here can use wheelchairs to go anywhere and that’s without any big issues.
We Found This Classic Local Breakfast Diner In Chicago's Downtown, With a Side Order of Architectural Splendor
Visiting Chicago, we refuse to pay marked-up hotel prices for average breakfast offerings. Instead, we seek out unusual spots known to and patronized mostly by locals. And that's exactly what we found at the Pittsfield Cafe (plus lots more that we detail at our blog, which contains advertising links where we may receive payments.)
fox32chicago.com
Anti-carjacking effort hitting Chicago Auto Show
CHICAGO - An anti-carjacking effort is hitting the Chicago Auto Show. Cook County Sheriff’s police will be on hand to sign drivers up for an anti-theft program. Right now, an estimated ninety cars a day are stolen in the Chicago area. Last year, Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart launched...
fox32chicago.com
Toddler dies after accidently shooting herself in Indiana home: Portage police
CHICAGO - A 2-year-old girl died Tuesday after police say she accidently shot herself at a home in Portage, Indiana. Portage police and fire units responded to a home in the 100 block of Coral Avenue just after 11 a.m. for reports of a child with a gunshot wound. First...
