ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

Its going down…in the Owensboro mac and cheese throwdown!

By Jessica Jacoby
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EXP5e_0keWou3j00

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Owensboro’s Mac & Cheese throwdown is in full swing. Those who love the different cheesy noodles have a task in front of them.

During the week of February 5 to February 11, Mac & Cheese lovers can visit 17 different local participants to decide the ultimate winner.

You did WHAT with mac and cheese?! A menu of 2021’s odd foods

The following restaurants will be serving up their Mac Menus during their business hours.

  • Lure
  • Lure Smoke Shop
  • Mellow Mushroom
  • J’s Good Grub
  • Real Hacienda (Frederica)
  • Dee’s Diner
  • Sassafras
  • Niko’s Bakery
  • Carnival Cafe
  • Famous Bistro
  • Legends
  • Don Mario
  • Peezos Pizza
  • Jordys
  • Nikos
  • McHenry Events
  • Brashers
  • Brew Bridge

More information can be found here.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEHT/WTVW

Henderson Dunkin’ sets grand opening for Valentine’s Day

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — An old building in Henderson is receiving new life filled with coffee and donuts. Dunkin’ is opening their new coffee shop where the former New Tokyo Japanese restaurant used to sit on the Henderson strip. Crews have been working on the building for months leading up to its soon-to-be grand opening. […]
HENDERSON, KY
WBKR

One Kentucky Town Has A Tainted Past No One Speaks Of

There's a town in Kentucky known by most as a great place to raise a family but it has a deep dark past that not many speak of today. We have all the details. I can speak from experience when I say Owensboro is a wonderful place to live and work. The community is vibrant and there are lots of opportunities here. I have lived here for 30-plus years and I have watched it grow.
OWENSBORO, KY
WBKR

Indiana Flea Market Has Tons of Indoor Booths & You’re Gonna Love It

The cold might keep some people inside but thrifters love to shop. We found an Indiana Flea Market that's indoor with tons of booths and a little something for everyone. Going to flea markets and vendor malls is such a great pastime. You really and truly have no idea what you're going to find when you walk in the doors or step foot on the grounds of one whether it's indoors or outside.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Henderson bourbon bar set to open in June

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - New information has been unveiled for a new restaurant in Henderson. Cap and Cork owner Brian McDaniel spoke at Henderson Rotary on Thursday. McDaniel says state paperwork caused a delay in the development, but Cap and Cork is now scheduled to open in June. He says the restaurant on Water Street downtown will offer high-quality food with a bar and a cigar room.
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Next ‘Coffee with a Cop’ event happening in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Owensboro Police Department is taking part in a mission to break down the barriers between police officers and the citizens they serve. Officers are encouraging the public to join them Friday, February 17 at Kahawa Java for “Coffee with a Cop”. “Have you ever had questions about what’s going on […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

People pose with Dolly Parton cutout for a good cause

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — A restaurant in Newburgh is helping raise money for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. On Wednesday, Prime Time Pub & Grill gave customers the opportunity to donate to the program. The Imagination Library provides free books to children five and under and has gifted nearly 200,000,000 books across the world. The program […]
NEWBURGH, IN
hot96.com

Customers Of Owensboro Bar Claim Their Drinks Were Spiked

Patrons of an Owensboro bar say they might have been drugged while visiting the place. O-P-D is investigating the claims. The owners of Brashers’ Lil Nashville say they’ve invested heavily in patron safety, including looking at security video from cameras that cover the entire bar. They say the...
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

20th Annual ROMP Music Festival lineup released

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The full lineup for Bluegrass Music and Hall of Fame’s 20th Annual ROMP Music Festival has been released, and it features some big headliners! Old Crow Medicine Show, Greensky Bluegrass, Ricky Skaggs, Sam Bush, and many more musicians will be featured during this year’s event. Take a look at this year’s […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WTVW

Firefighters respond to late morning fire in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Owensboro Fire Department was busy Thursday morning with a house fire on the city’s southside. Crews were dispatched to the fire in the 3700 block of Winchester Drive shortly before 11:30 a.m. Officials arrived on scene and found smoke coming from the single-family home.
OWENSBORO, KY
wevv.com

Monthly Owensboro drag show receiving backlash

Those against the show held at the Ghostlight Lounge call it disrespectful and offensive. Officials with the RiverPark Center says it’s simply inclusive and growing in popularity each month. The RiverPark Center in Downtown Owensboro says it all started in June when the drag show was born as part...
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville family safe after tree falls on home

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – One Evansville family is grateful to be uninjured after strong winds sent a tree crashing right through their home. That incident happened Thursday morning in the 1700 block of Coker Avenue. Ava Jones, who was asleep at the time, says she was woken by something, but believed it was her children […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Owensboro lakes now brimming with Rainbow Trout

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — In Daviess County, lakes at Panther Creek Park and Yellow Creek Park were stocked with even more fish. Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources crews were at the lakes stocking them with 750 Rainbow Trout each. “It’s always a fun opportunity to catch a trout here at the park,” says […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Preparations continue as 2024 total solar eclipse approaches

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – With just over one year until the 2024 total solar eclipse, businesses and organizations are moving forward with their plans to make the most out of the experience. In 2017, Evansville experienced a partial solar eclipse. But on April 8, 2024, the city will be in darkness for 3 minutes. With […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

43K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy