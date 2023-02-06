Its going down…in the Owensboro mac and cheese throwdown!
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Owensboro’s Mac & Cheese throwdown is in full swing. Those who love the different cheesy noodles have a task in front of them.
During the week of February 5 to February 11, Mac & Cheese lovers can visit 17 different local participants to decide the ultimate winner.You did WHAT with mac and cheese?! A menu of 2021’s odd foods
The following restaurants will be serving up their Mac Menus during their business hours.
- Lure
- Lure Smoke Shop
- Mellow Mushroom
- J’s Good Grub
- Real Hacienda (Frederica)
- Dee’s Diner
- Sassafras
- Niko’s Bakery
- Carnival Cafe
- Famous Bistro
- Legends
- Don Mario
- Peezos Pizza
- Jordys
- Nikos
- McHenry Events
- Brashers
- Brew Bridge
