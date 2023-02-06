Read full article on original website
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police investigate deadly stabbing Friday at park in southwest valley
UPDATE - 4:20 P.M. In a briefing, police said they responded to the area at about 12:30 p.m. for a reported stabbing near the tennis courts. The suspect was taken into custody without incident while a man suffering from a stab wound was pronounced deceased at the scene. The victim...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police search for man wanted for battery
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is asking for the public's help locating a man wanted for battery. According to police, Cleveland Dale is wanted for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. He is described as a 41-year-old man, 5'7", 195 pounds, with black...
Police: Las Vegas teenager accused of shooting intoxicated 17-year-old after house party in east valley
A Las Vegas teenager is accused of shooting another teenager after an altercation in the southeast valley, according to a Declaration of Warrant filed by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Las Vegas police arrest man for murder in woman’s fentanyl overdose death
Las Vegas police arrested a Henderson man in connection with a woman’s overdose death last year, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned.
8newsnow.com
‘He fell into the knife,’ Las Vegas man accused of fatal stabbing claims self-defense
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas man accused of a fatal stabbing that happened Tuesday morning claimed the victim “fell into the knife,” according to the arrest report by the North Las Vegas Police Department. North Las Vegas police officers were called to a shopping center...
8newsnow.com
Police looking for suspects in 4 business robberies in the last week
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are hoping the public can help identify suspects that are accused of being armed with weapons and robbing employees at four different businesses across the Las Vegas valley. The businesses were located in Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, and in Henderson and...
‘I can’t give up on him,’ Missing endangered man was arrested, released by Las Vegas police, family was not notified
A Las Vegas mom is clinging to hope that her autistic and bipolar son who has been missing for nearly two weeks, is found safe.
17-year-old booked on count of open murder for shooting in east valley
Las Vegas police said they took a 17-year-old suspect into custody on one count of open murder for a shooting that happened in the east valley early February.
Fox5 KVVU
Teen accused in fatal shooting in southeast Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a 17-year-old boy was arrested after he was accused in a fatal shooting early Saturday in the southeast valley. According to police, the incident occurred at approximately 1:27 a.m. on Feb. 4 in the 4200 block of South...
2 pharmacies robbed minutes apart in Las Vegas, Henderson
Henderson police investigated a reported robbery at a CVS pharmacy just minutes before another robbery at a CVS in Las Vegas on Wednesday night. It happened in the 2500 block of Anthem Village Drive at about 7:20 p.m., according to police.
Las Vegas police investigate pharmacy robbery at west valley CVS
Las Vegas police are investigating a robbery at a CVS in the west Las Vegas valley.
Fox5 KVVU
Police say prescription drugs stolen during armed robbery of Henderson business
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Department says prescription drugs were stolen during an armed robbery of a business Wednesday night. According to police, at about 7:20 p.m. Wednesday, officers were dispatched to the 2500 block of Anthem Village Drive in reference to a reported robbery. The preliminary...
8newsnow.com
UPDATE: Man faces charges in North Las Vegas deadly stabbing
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police arrested a 39-year-old man who is accused of stabbing to death another man in front of a business on Tuesday. Yaroslan Granda Ruedas was booked into the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center on a charge of open murder. According to...
Man shot after funeral in suspected gang-related North Las Vegas shooting: sources
One person was injured Monday in a suspected gang-related shooting at a funeral in North Las Vegas, sources told the 8 News Now Investigators.
Las Vegas woman arrested for 7th DUI accepts deal sending her to treatment, avoiding prison time
A Las Vegas woman accused of her seventh DUI pleaded guilty last week and entered a felony DUI court program for treatment, records showed.
Physical altercation near north valley Walmart leaves one dead, police say
North Las Vegas police said one person has been sent to UMC Trauma after a physical altercation with another man in front of a business in the north valley.
pvtimes.com
Ex-lawyer who bilked clients now accused of stealing from Tonopah High rodeo club
A woman suspected of stealing from a high school rodeo club’s bank account in Nye County is a disbarred former Las Vegas attorney who did prison time for stealing tens of thousands of dollars from former clients. Jeanne Metzger was arrested Feb. 2 and released on bail the next...
North Las Vegas police search 2 crime scenes after man found shot
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person was shot and injured in North Las Vegas on Monday afternoon, police said. It happened at approximately 2:41 p.m. in the 1000 block of W Washburn Rd., near Washburn and Camino Al Norte. When officers arrived they found a man believed to be in his 30s who was suffering […]
Fox5 KVVU
Video shows CCSD officer shove student to ground, school district ‘concerned’ over interaction
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County School District and CCSD Police issued a joint statement Friday about an incident that occurred Thursday at Durango High School. Details are not verified but the incident is from an interaction between a police officer and a student, which was recorded. The...
North Las Vegas police on scene at two locations related to one shooting
North Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting at the 1000 block of W Washburn Road near Washburn and Camino Al Norte Monday afternoon.
