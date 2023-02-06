Recent wrecks have Glenwood Canyon under scrutiny from Colorado Department of Transportation

After a snowy night in Colorado – and multiple road closures and travel concerns as a result – it should be several more days before significant snow hits the state. According to the National Weather Service, the next big storm system will likely move into the area on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. This storm was previously listed on the NWS' experimental 'risk of heavy snow' map, which called for deepest totals on the western half of the state. The uptick in precipitation can now be seen on the 7-day outlook provided by the service, shifting to show the highest likelihood of snow on the eastern side of the state.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO