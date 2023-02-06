Recent wrecks have Glenwood Canyon under scrutiny from Colorado Department of Transportation

Read full article on original website
You Definitely Can’t Take These Items Through Colorado’s Eisenhower Tunnels
It goes without saying there are some things you wouldn't want to take through Colorado's Eisenhower Tunnels. In fact, there are a number of things you cannot take through the tunnels at any time. Would you be surprised to learn you're not allowed to transport hand grenades through Eisenhower Tunnel?...
KJCT8
Cement truck crash cleared, I-70 reopened
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Department of Transportation reports that I-70 has been reopened in both direction as of 4 p.m. Wednesday. This is an update to a developing story. The previous coverage is below. GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Department of Transportation announced Wednesday morning...
KKTV
Snow closes several major roadways in Colorado
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Some major roadways in Colorado are back open Thursday after they were shut down earlier in the morning for poor conditions. Highway 24 from Falcon to Limon and I-70 to Kansas are both back open as of 9 a.m. To stay on top of the...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Report details Steamboat chief’s exit, surgeon resigns: Top stories of the week at SteamboatPilot.com
1. Former Steamboat police chief would have been fired if she had not resigned, documents show. Former Steamboat Springs Police Chief Sherry Burlingame resigned Jan. 27 after an internal investigation found she violated the city’s code of ethics and police policy. According to documents obtained by Steamboat Pilot &...
weather5280.com
Colorado weather: Tracking the potential for an impactful winter storm across the region next week
We discussed next week's storm(s) with Insiders yesterday, and we were hoping to let more data come in before discussing the 'elephant in the room,' however, we've received quite a few inbounds asking for updates, and social media is abuzz today, so... here goes!. There are a couple of features...
coloradopolitics.com
Blame Gov. Polis for energy poverty | Colorado Springs Gazette
Irate customers complained about soaring energy costs at a recent meeting of the Colorado Public Utility Commission. Gov. Jared Polis responded, directing state agencies to do something — to fix a problem he caused. “The Governor has directed the Public Utilities Commission (PUC), which regulates state utilities, and the...
Enjoy the Amazing Hike to Colorado’s Only Active Volcano at Dotsero
Colorado is full of so many incredible adventures that it is hard to sit still for very long. Each year presents an opportunity to visit everything from the highest peaks to the smallest and most remote ghost towns. Here's one more thing you can add to your Colorado outdoors bucket...
kunc.org
The Rockies are having a snowy winter, but not all of that water will make it to the Colorado River
New data show a snowy start to 2023 for the Colorado River basin. Inflows into Lake Powell, the nation’s second largest reservoir, are currently projected to be 117% of average during spring runoff thanks to heavy winter precipitation in the Rocky Mountains. The beleaguered river is shrinking due to...
Colorado meteorologist warns of 3-to-5-foot snow drifts ahead of incoming storm
In case you haven't heard yet, it's looking like the next big storm to hit Colorado will start rolling into the state on Tuesday afternoon. While the National Weather Service hasn't released their official snowfall forecast yet, some local meteorologists are already releasing their predictions. In one of the more...
Blizzard likely for some, high-impact storm likely for all
School and road closures are likely next Wednesday with a major winter storm set to bring dangerous travel to the region.
4 more Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close in Colorado
NORTHGLENN, Colo. — Bed, Bath & Beyond is closing 149 more of its stores as its financial struggle continue. The new list of closures includes Colorado locations in Dillon, Northglenn, Glenwood Springs and Grand Junction. Thursday's list of closures comes one week after Bed, Bath & Beyond announced it...
coloradosun.com
Colorado libraries keep closing for meth contamination. Is it their problem to solve?
Librarians will tell you the role of public libraries hasn’t changed — they’ve always been a community space open to all, with a mission to educate and serve. What changes is the world outside, and whatever is going on in society, will go on in the library. The rise in homelessness, untreated mental illness and drug use have forced libraries to adapt, from extensive staff training in how to de-escalate outbursts to hiring social workers and security guards.
Here's what forecasters have to say about Colorado's next big snowstorm
After a snowy night in Colorado – and multiple road closures and travel concerns as a result – it should be several more days before significant snow hits the state. According to the National Weather Service, the next big storm system will likely move into the area on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. This storm was previously listed on the NWS' experimental 'risk of heavy snow' map, which called for deepest totals on the western half of the state. The uptick in precipitation can now be seen on the 7-day outlook provided by the service, shifting to show the highest likelihood of snow on the eastern side of the state.
ksut.org
Coloradans weigh in on state's wolf reintroduction plan
"Nearly two years after Colorado voters narrowly passed Proposition 114 tasking Colorado Parks and Wildlife with reintroducing wolves on the Western Slope, the agency has a plan. CPW has been holding meetings around the state to gather public comments on the draft before voting on a final version in May.
What’s known about next week’s snowstorm in Denver
After finally having a break from frigid temperatures and snowy weather, Denver has a decent chance of a snowstorm moving in next Wednesday.
Big development plans in the works at Colorado's 'most remote' resort
A new ski lift is coming to Colorado's most remote slopesport destination. Silverton Mountain has announced that they'll be building a second chairlift as early as this summer, also noting that the possibility of more development could be on the way. This second lift is one of two additional lifts...
Huge Abandoned Colorado Mine is Practically an Underground City
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Colorado has a rich history and much of the earliest of which involved mining in some way. Many of these mines that began being built in the late 1800s to early 1900s, have since closed shop, and are now abandoned.
Cold front set to arrive Wednesday evening causing limited snow and intense wind chills
A cold front will reach the Front Range Wednesday evening causing a brief burst of snow and wind gusts up to 40 mph in the metro area. For many areas there will be more wind than snow.The cold front was in Idaho early Wednesday morning and should move across the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas between 4-6 p.m. Once the front arrives, chilly northwest winds will quickly develop. Prior to the front, temperatures will be relatively mild with lower 50s along most of the urban corridor. It will be the warmest afternoon of the week in Denver followed by...
UPDATE: I-80 Reopens in Wyoming After 9-Hour Closure
Interstate 80 between Laramie and Cheyenne is now open to all traffic in both directions. The eastbound lanes from Rawlins to Laramie remain closed due to rolling closure but should start opening back up shortly. 12:34 P.M. UPDATE. As of 12:30 p.m., the estimated opening time is in four to...
Can you turn left at a red light in Colorado?
Have you ever been stuck in traffic at a red light and noticed cars turning left? It is actually legal to turn left on red in certain circumstances.
