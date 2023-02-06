ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recent wrecks have Glenwood Canyon under scrutiny from Colorado Department of Transportation

By Cassandra Ballard, Post Independent
Steamboat Pilot & Today
 4 days ago
KJCT8

Cement truck crash cleared, I-70 reopened

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Department of Transportation reports that I-70 has been reopened in both direction as of 4 p.m. Wednesday. This is an update to a developing story. The previous coverage is below. GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Department of Transportation announced Wednesday morning...
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

Snow closes several major roadways in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Some major roadways in Colorado are back open Thursday after they were shut down earlier in the morning for poor conditions. Highway 24 from Falcon to Limon and I-70 to Kansas are both back open as of 9 a.m. To stay on top of the...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Blame Gov. Polis for energy poverty | Colorado Springs Gazette

Irate customers complained about soaring energy costs at a recent meeting of the Colorado Public Utility Commission. Gov. Jared Polis responded, directing state agencies to do something — to fix a problem he caused. “The Governor has directed the Public Utilities Commission (PUC), which regulates state utilities, and the...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

4 more Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close in Colorado

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — Bed, Bath & Beyond is closing 149 more of its stores as its financial struggle continue. The new list of closures includes Colorado locations in Dillon, Northglenn, Glenwood Springs and Grand Junction. Thursday's list of closures comes one week after Bed, Bath & Beyond announced it...
COLORADO STATE
coloradosun.com

Colorado libraries keep closing for meth contamination. Is it their problem to solve?

Librarians will tell you the role of public libraries hasn’t changed — they’ve always been a community space open to all, with a mission to educate and serve. What changes is the world outside, and whatever is going on in society, will go on in the library. The rise in homelessness, untreated mental illness and drug use have forced libraries to adapt, from extensive staff training in how to de-escalate outbursts to hiring social workers and security guards.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Here's what forecasters have to say about Colorado's next big snowstorm

After a snowy night in Colorado – and multiple road closures and travel concerns as a result – it should be several more days before significant snow hits the state. According to the National Weather Service, the next big storm system will likely move into the area on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. This storm was previously listed on the NWS' experimental 'risk of heavy snow' map, which called for deepest totals on the western half of the state. The uptick in precipitation can now be seen on the 7-day outlook provided by the service, shifting to show the highest likelihood of snow on the eastern side of the state.
COLORADO STATE
ksut.org

Coloradans weigh in on state's wolf reintroduction plan

"Nearly two years after Colorado voters narrowly passed Proposition 114 tasking Colorado Parks and Wildlife with reintroducing wolves on the Western Slope, the agency has a plan. CPW has been holding meetings around the state to gather public comments on the draft before voting on a final version in May.
COLORADO STATE
95 Rock KKNN

Huge Abandoned Colorado Mine is Practically an Underground City

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Colorado has a rich history and much of the earliest of which involved mining in some way. Many of these mines that began being built in the late 1800s to early 1900s, have since closed shop, and are now abandoned.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Cold front set to arrive Wednesday evening causing limited snow and intense wind chills

A cold front will reach the Front Range Wednesday evening causing a brief burst of snow and wind gusts up to 40 mph in the metro area. For many areas there will be more wind than snow.The cold front was in Idaho early Wednesday morning and should move across the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas between 4-6 p.m. Once the front arrives, chilly northwest winds will quickly develop. Prior to the front, temperatures will be relatively mild with lower 50s along most of the urban corridor. It will be the warmest afternoon of the week in Denver followed by...
DENVER, CO
Laramie Live

UPDATE: I-80 Reopens in Wyoming After 9-Hour Closure

Interstate 80 between Laramie and Cheyenne is now open to all traffic in both directions. The eastbound lanes from Rawlins to Laramie remain closed due to rolling closure but should start opening back up shortly. 12:34 P.M. UPDATE. As of 12:30 p.m., the estimated opening time is in four to...
LARAMIE, WY

