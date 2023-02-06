Read full article on original website
Mets dump outfielder facing criminal charges for abuse, claim Phillies pitcher off waivers
One man’s trash is another man’s treasure. The New York Mets claimed right-hander Sam Coonrod off waivers Monday from the Philadelphia Phillies. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. To make room for Coonrod on the 40-man roster, the Mets designated outfielder Khalil Lee for assignment. Syracuse.com...
Dodgers News: Second Base is Miguel Vargas's to Lose
Dodgers manager shared his thoughts on placing the young prospect in a new position.
Los Angeles Angels' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup, Pitching Rotation, Bullpen
The Los Angeles Angels had a very active offseason, acquiring Tyler Anderson, Brandon Drury, Gio Urshela, Carlos Estevez and Tyler Anderson. Here's a look at our projected starting lineup, pitching rotation and bullpen for the Angels for the 2023 MLB season.
Former MLB GM proposes drastic realignment that would put Yankees, Mets in same division
Jim Bowden of The Athletic and a former MLB GM proposes the league do away with its current divisions and do a drastic geographical realignment after expansion.
Angels News: Perry Minasian Looking to Continue to Upgrade Roster This Offseason
He says the Angels have been in touch with some free agents.
Former Phillies reliever ends up with the Mets
Former Phillies reliever Sam Coonrod was claimed off waivers Monday by the Mets. Coonrod was designated for assignment last week when the Phillies officially signed utilityman Josh Harrison to a one-year deal. Coonrod spent two years with the Phillies and was re-signed earlier this offseason to a one-year, $775,000 contract....
This Day In Dodgers History: Longest-Running Infield Broken Up With Davey Lopes Trade
When the Los Angeles Dodgers traded Davey Lopes to the Oakland Athletics for Lance Hudson on Feb. 8, 1982, it marked the end of the longest-running infield in MLB history. That stretch began June 23, 1973, when the Dodgers lineup included Steve Garvey at first base, Lopes at second base, Ron Cey at third base and Bill Russell playing shortstop in the second game of a doubleheader against the Cincinnati Reds.
Angels owner offers clear Shohei Ohtani message
The biggest story in baseball in 2023 will be about the contract and team status of a player after the season ends- and perhaps even in-season if there’s a trade. Shohei Ohtani is a free agent after the 2023 Major League Baseball season, and he’s likely to get a record-breaking contract. After all, he’s essentially Read more... The post Angels owner offers clear Shohei Ohtani message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Coining one of the Mets’ most underrated signings this winter
In an off-season filled with thrilling splashes, most of the free-agent signings made by the New York Mets came with little to no surprise. The positions of need at various places across the roster were clear, and the Mets added players who had been linked to the team throughout the free-agency process. Most notably Justin Verlander and Kodai Senga.
Angels News: Two Halos Projected to be Among League’s Top Home Run Hitters
I'll give you a guess who they are.
Ex-Red Sox World Series Champ Named Dodgers Minor League Manager
Former Red Sox outfielder Daniel Nava, who was a part of Boston’s 2013 World Series title, will take the helm for the Los Angeles Dodgers’ High-A minor-league affiliate in 2023. Nava was named manager of the Great Lakes Loons on Tuesday while Los Angeles announced its 2023 coaching...
Astros Sign Garcia To Minor League Deal
Bryan Garcia has been added to the Houston Astros family with the signing of a Minor League deal.
Yankees have 3 players likely headed to injured list to start season
The New York Yankees are entering spring training relatively healthy, with DJ LeMahieu fending off a toe injury that should not be a problem to start the year. LeMahieu did miss the end of the 2022 campaign, including the playoffs, which was detrimental to the Yankees’ success. However, he should be ready to go, having worked diligently down in Tampa to rehabilitate this winter.
Dodgers: Dave Roberts Doesn't Plan On Making the Same Mistake He Did Last Year
Roberts still has expectations for Los Angeles, despite their postseason exit in 2022.
Dave Roberts Not Making Guarantee, But Still Expects Dodgers To Win 2023 World Series
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts made headlines during Spring Training last year when he guaranteed his team would win the 2022 World Series. The Dodgers went on to set a franchise record with 111 wins during the regular season and looked poised to fulfill Roberts’ prophecy, but suffered a heartbreaking loss to the San Diego Padres in the National League Division Series.
Los Angeles Lakers Could Trade Patrick Beverley And Lonnie Walker
There was a lot of frustration among Los Angeles Lakers fans when it was announced that Kyrie Irving was headed to the Dallas Mavericks. Trading for Kyrie was seen as the move which would help the Lakers to turn things around this season, but it wasn't meant to be. Still,...
Dodgers News: Coaching Roster for Minor League Teams Announced
The press release detailed the various managers, coaches, and trainers for each team.
New Phillies Spring Training Hat Has Just Been Unveiled
The Philadelphia Phillies 2023 Spring Training Hat from New Era has just been unveiled ahead of pitchers and catchers reporting.
SF Giants announce 37 non-roster invites to spring training
The SF Giants announced the 37 players not on the 40-man roster who will start the season at big-league spring training.
Ex-Red Sox Hurler Signing With Phillies After Six Seasons In Organization
The Boston Red Sox parted ways with a homegrown talent that never truly made his mark. He's reportedly joining the Philadelphia Phillies.
