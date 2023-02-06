ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Sports

Former Phillies reliever ends up with the Mets

Former Phillies reliever Sam Coonrod was claimed off waivers Monday by the Mets. Coonrod was designated for assignment last week when the Phillies officially signed utilityman Josh Harrison to a one-year deal. Coonrod spent two years with the Phillies and was re-signed earlier this offseason to a one-year, $775,000 contract....
Yardbarker

This Day In Dodgers History: Longest-Running Infield Broken Up With Davey Lopes Trade

When the Los Angeles Dodgers traded Davey Lopes to the Oakland Athletics for Lance Hudson on Feb. 8, 1982, it marked the end of the longest-running infield in MLB history. That stretch began June 23, 1973, when the Dodgers lineup included Steve Garvey at first base, Lopes at second base, Ron Cey at third base and Bill Russell playing shortstop in the second game of a doubleheader against the Cincinnati Reds.
The Comeback

Angels owner offers clear Shohei Ohtani message

The biggest story in baseball in 2023 will be about the contract and team status of a player after the season ends- and perhaps even in-season if there’s a trade. Shohei Ohtani is a free agent after the 2023 Major League Baseball season, and he’s likely to get a record-breaking contract. After all, he’s essentially Read more... The post Angels owner offers clear Shohei Ohtani message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker

Coining one of the Mets’ most underrated signings this winter

In an off-season filled with thrilling splashes, most of the free-agent signings made by the New York Mets came with little to no surprise. The positions of need at various places across the roster were clear, and the Mets added players who had been linked to the team throughout the free-agency process. Most notably Justin Verlander and Kodai Senga.
NESN

Ex-Red Sox World Series Champ Named Dodgers Minor League Manager

Former Red Sox outfielder Daniel Nava, who was a part of Boston’s 2013 World Series title, will take the helm for the Los Angeles Dodgers’ High-A minor-league affiliate in 2023. Nava was named manager of the Great Lakes Loons on Tuesday while Los Angeles announced its 2023 coaching...
Yardbarker

Yankees have 3 players likely headed to injured list to start season

The New York Yankees are entering spring training relatively healthy, with DJ LeMahieu fending off a toe injury that should not be a problem to start the year. LeMahieu did miss the end of the 2022 campaign, including the playoffs, which was detrimental to the Yankees’ success. However, he should be ready to go, having worked diligently down in Tampa to rehabilitate this winter.
Yardbarker

Dave Roberts Not Making Guarantee, But Still Expects Dodgers To Win 2023 World Series

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts made headlines during Spring Training last year when he guaranteed his team would win the 2022 World Series. The Dodgers went on to set a franchise record with 111 wins during the regular season and looked poised to fulfill Roberts’ prophecy, but suffered a heartbreaking loss to the San Diego Padres in the National League Division Series.
