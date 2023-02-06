Read full article on original website
Dallas Hotspot: Crowds Line Up for Over an Hour for These Hot Dogs! Is it Worth it?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Texas Baptist Convention Receives $28 Million Estate GiftAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Enjoy a Chicken Fried Steak at Lucky's Cafe in DallasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Arlington chef is in the running to become Gordon Ramsay's Next Level ChefKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DArlington, TX
Popular hot chicken store adding four new locations in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Kyrie Has Been In Dallas One Day & Is Already Doing Kyrie Things
Kyrie Irving had just arrived in Dallas yesterday and immediately had an awkward press conference. He had deleted his apology on social media that he had posted earlier in the season for the promoting of a film that had antiemetic content. He was asked multiple questions about it by media...
FOX Sports
Kyrie Irving after Mavs debut: 'I'm just glad [Durant] got out of there'
Kyrie Irving had a dream debut for the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, scoring 24 points en route to a 110-104 win over the LA Clippers, but his impressive performance was quickly overshadowed by the earth-shattering news that the Brooklyn Nets had agreed to trade his former teammate Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns.
FOX Sports
Lillard and Gilgeous-Alexander clash in Portland-Oklahoma City matchup
Oklahoma City Thunder (26-28, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (27-28, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Two of the NBA's best scorers, Damian Lillard and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, meet when Portland and Oklahoma City take the court. Lillard ranks seventh in the NBA averaging 30.1 points per game and Gilgeous-Alexander is fourth in the league averaging 30.8 points per game.
FOX Sports
LeBron's journey 'is the greatest basketball career beginning to end' | THE HERD
LeBron James made history as he passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA's all-time scoring leader with his 38 points in the Los Angeles Lakers 133-130 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Colin Cowherd explains why this shows that LeBron's career 'is the greatest basketball career beginning to end.' He then gets into whether LeBron may move on from L.A. after saying that he is not done yet.
FOX Sports
AP source: Hornets send Plumlee to Clippers for Jackson
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets have traded center Mason Plumlee to the Los Angeles Clippers for point guard Reggie Jackson and a 2028 second-round draft pick, according to a person familiar with the situation. The Hornets also sent forward Jalen McDaniels to the Philadelphia 76ers as part...
FOX Sports
Eddie George bled Eagles Green: Hated the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants & Washington
Eddie George reveals to Shannon Sharpe that he grew up a Philadelphia Eagles fan. Eddie reveals that he hated the New York Giants, Dallas Cowboys and Washington football team growing up. Eddie also shares that he roots for all Philly teams including the Flyers and 76ers.
FOX Sports
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 'thrilled' LeBron James broke scoring record
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar said he is "thrilled" LeBron James has replaced him as the NBA's all-time leading scorer, comparing the experience to watching someone else win the lottery decades after he had done so, while also acknowledging the dedication that it took both men to reach such an accomplishment. "It’s not...
FOX Sports
2023 NBA Buyout Market Tracker: Where will Wall, Westbrook land?
The NBA trade deadline has officially passed, but teams still have one last opportunity to improve their rosters in the post-trade deadline buyout market. More often than not, the buyout market is a result of one of two things: teams not being able to find new homes for their disgruntled veterans before the trade deadline, or teams having to waive players to make room for a multiplayer trade.
FOX Sports
'We're behind the 8-ball': New-look Lakers need time they don't have
Right now, time is the biggest enemy for the Los Angeles Lakers. They overhauled their roster with six new players ahead of the trade deadline. In came: D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt, Mo Bamba, Davon Reed and Rui Hachimura. Out went: Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley, Thomas Bryant, Damian Jones,...
FOX Sports
AD on his bench reaction vs. OKC: 'Nothing that has to do with Bron' | UNDISPUTED
Anthony Davis responded to criticism around what was perceived as poor body language while LeBron James set the all-time scoring record. AD told reporters quote: 'I mean, we're losing to the Oklahoma City Thunder, a game we needed. And I was pissed off that we were losing. It's that simple. It's nothing that has to do with Bron.' Shannon Sharpe reacts to AD's comments.
FOX Sports
Pelicans' Zion Williamson out through NBA All-Star Game
The New Orleans Pelicans will continue to tread water without Zion Williamson. Pelicans head coach Willie Green said on Wednesday that Williamson (hamstring strain) will miss their next three games, as well as the 2023 NBA All-Star Game (Feb. 19). He'll be re-evaluated after the All-Star break. Williamson hasn't played...
FOX Sports
Westbrook trade should give LeBron James, Lakers new postseason life
The Los Angeles Lakers waited roughly 24 hours to give LeBron James his gift for becoming the NBA’s all-time scoring leader: They parted with both Russell Westbrook and one of their coveted remaining first-round draft picks. Westbrook and the team’s 2027 first-round draft pick are headed to the Utah...
FOX Sports
Anthony Davis on not celebrating LeBron James' record: Nothing 'to do with Bron'
As everyone was on their feet and cheering when LeBron James broke the NBA's all-time scoring record on Tuesday, star teammate Anthony Davis was seen in a viral video doing the opposite. The Lakers big man remained sitting down on the bench at Crypto.com Arena when James scored the bucket...
FOX Sports
NBA Trade Deadline: Five moves we would like to see
The NBA trade deadline is often when franchises choose to shoot for the stars or turn their attention to next season. Our NBA panel — Yaron Weitzman and Ric Bucher — is here to outline what a handful of franchises should do in order to boost themselves into title contention, or, remain there.
FOX Sports
How will Russell Wilson and Sean Payton fare together in Denver? | THE HERD
New Orleans Saints DE Cam Jordan joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to discuss how his former head coach Sean Payton will fare with Russell Wilson in Denver. Jordan believes the two pared together will have positive influences on each other.
FOX Sports
Los Angeles faces Golden State, looks to stop 3-game skid
Los Angeles Lakers (25-31, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (28-27, ninth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles heads into the matchup against Golden State as losers of three in a row. The Warriors are 4-4 against Pacific Division opponents. Golden State is the top...
FOX Sports
Patrick Mahomes is working on a trick throw that will one-up the no-look pass
PHOENIX — We've reached the point where Patrick Mahomes throws a no-look pass and no one takes note. It’s sort of like when pro skateboarder Tony Hawk pulled off the 900-degree aerial spin and, months later, there were other people doing it. And then skateboarders were doing it all the time. The magic was there, but the fanfare diminished.
