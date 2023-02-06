ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Kyrie Has Been In Dallas One Day & Is Already Doing Kyrie Things

Kyrie Irving had just arrived in Dallas yesterday and immediately had an awkward press conference. He had deleted his apology on social media that he had posted earlier in the season for the promoting of a film that had antiemetic content. He was asked multiple questions about it by media...
FOX Sports

Kyrie Irving after Mavs debut: 'I'm just glad [Durant] got out of there'

Kyrie Irving had a dream debut for the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, scoring 24 points en route to a 110-104 win over the LA Clippers, but his impressive performance was quickly overshadowed by the earth-shattering news that the Brooklyn Nets had agreed to trade his former teammate Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns.
Lillard and Gilgeous-Alexander clash in Portland-Oklahoma City matchup

Oklahoma City Thunder (26-28, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (27-28, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Two of the NBA's best scorers, Damian Lillard and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, meet when Portland and Oklahoma City take the court. Lillard ranks seventh in the NBA averaging 30.1 points per game and Gilgeous-Alexander is fourth in the league averaging 30.8 points per game.
LeBron's journey 'is the greatest basketball career beginning to end' | THE HERD

LeBron James made history as he passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA's all-time scoring leader with his 38 points in the Los Angeles Lakers 133-130 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Colin Cowherd explains why this shows that LeBron's career 'is the greatest basketball career beginning to end.' He then gets into whether LeBron may move on from L.A. after saying that he is not done yet.
AP source: Hornets send Plumlee to Clippers for Jackson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets have traded center Mason Plumlee to the Los Angeles Clippers for point guard Reggie Jackson and a 2028 second-round draft pick, according to a person familiar with the situation. The Hornets also sent forward Jalen McDaniels to the Philadelphia 76ers as part...
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 'thrilled' LeBron James broke scoring record

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar said he is "thrilled" LeBron James has replaced him as the NBA's all-time leading scorer, comparing the experience to watching someone else win the lottery decades after he had done so, while also acknowledging the dedication that it took both men to reach such an accomplishment. "It’s not...
2023 NBA Buyout Market Tracker: Where will Wall, Westbrook land?

The NBA trade deadline has officially passed, but teams still have one last opportunity to improve their rosters in the post-trade deadline buyout market. More often than not, the buyout market is a result of one of two things: teams not being able to find new homes for their disgruntled veterans before the trade deadline, or teams having to waive players to make room for a multiplayer trade.
'We're behind the 8-ball': New-look Lakers need time they don't have

Right now, time is the biggest enemy for the Los Angeles Lakers. They overhauled their roster with six new players ahead of the trade deadline. In came: D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt, Mo Bamba, Davon Reed and Rui Hachimura. Out went: Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley, Thomas Bryant, Damian Jones,...
AD on his bench reaction vs. OKC: 'Nothing that has to do with Bron' | UNDISPUTED

Anthony Davis responded to criticism around what was perceived as poor body language while LeBron James set the all-time scoring record. AD told reporters quote: 'I mean, we're losing to the Oklahoma City Thunder, a game we needed. And I was pissed off that we were losing. It's that simple. It's nothing that has to do with Bron.' Shannon Sharpe reacts to AD's comments.
Pelicans' Zion Williamson out through NBA All-Star Game

The New Orleans Pelicans will continue to tread water without Zion Williamson. Pelicans head coach Willie Green said on Wednesday that Williamson (hamstring strain) will miss their next three games, as well as the 2023 NBA All-Star Game (Feb. 19). He'll be re-evaluated after the All-Star break. Williamson hasn't played...
Westbrook trade should give LeBron James, Lakers new postseason life

The Los Angeles Lakers waited roughly 24 hours to give LeBron James his gift for becoming the NBA’s all-time scoring leader: They parted with both Russell Westbrook and one of their coveted remaining first-round draft picks. Westbrook and the team’s 2027 first-round draft pick are headed to the Utah...
NBA Trade Deadline: Five moves we would like to see

The NBA trade deadline is often when franchises choose to shoot for the stars or turn their attention to next season. Our NBA panel — Yaron Weitzman and Ric Bucher — is here to outline what a handful of franchises should do in order to boost themselves into title contention, or, remain there.
Los Angeles faces Golden State, looks to stop 3-game skid

Los Angeles Lakers (25-31, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (28-27, ninth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles heads into the matchup against Golden State as losers of three in a row. The Warriors are 4-4 against Pacific Division opponents. Golden State is the top...
Patrick Mahomes is working on a trick throw that will one-up the no-look pass

PHOENIX — We've reached the point where Patrick Mahomes throws a no-look pass and no one takes note. It’s sort of like when pro skateboarder Tony Hawk pulled off the 900-degree aerial spin and, months later, there were other people doing it. And then skateboarders were doing it all the time. The magic was there, but the fanfare diminished.
