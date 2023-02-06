ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, AL

FOUND: Madison County Sheriff searching for elderly man they say has memory issues

By Taylor Mitchell
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

FOUND: In a social media update, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office said Albert had been located and reunited with his family.

TONEY, Ala (WHNT) — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is asking for the public’s help in locating an elderly man the say suffers from severe memory loss and possible Alzheimer’s.

MCSO said it is looking for 72-year-old Winston Albert who it believed walked away from a residence on Old Eli Road in Toney. The Sherriff’s Office said Albert was last seen at his sister’s residence at around 4 a.m. Monday morning. MCSO said Albert has not been diagnosed with any medical conditions but suffers from severe memory loss and possible Alzheimer’s.

Albert is described as a 5’6″ man weighing around 130 Ibs with brown hair and eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt with blue writing, black jeans. a black leather jacket and beige shoes. Albert may also have a black shoulder bag.

MCSO said Albert is a resident of New York and flew down Sunday to stay with his sister in Toney.

Anyone with any information about Albert’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 722-7100 or call 9-1-1.

