ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cary, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WITN

Officers need your help to find this missing Goldsboro teen

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Officers are looking for a missing teen last seen Monday night. Ke’Mora Harris, 14, stands 5′4″ and weighs 90 pounds. Her last known location was in the 900 block of Popular Street. If you have any information on her whereabouts, call Goldsboro Police...
GOLDSBORO, NC
cbs17

WANTED: Durham man fired gun during fight, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A suspect in Durham is wanted for firing a gun during a verbal argument, according to the Durham Police Department. Police said shortly before 3 a.m. on Jan. 29, the suspect and another person became involved in a verbal altercation in the parking lot of a business in the 4300 block of Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard near Highway 15-501.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Hillside principal mourns lost potential of student killed in shooting

Principal William Logan of Hillside High School in Durham, NC, reflects on the recent shooting of two students, one of whom died, on American Tobacco Trail near the school. He knew both boys personally and speaks of their potential. Principal William Logan of Hillside High School in Durham, NC, reflects...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Teen arrested after assault behind UNC residence hall, police say

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested after an UNC student was assaulted on Wednesday evening, according to police. Officials said the student reported the assault around 8:55 p.m. Wednesday night. The student said they were assaulted by a man near Craige Residence Hall on Skipper Bowls Drive.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
cbs17

7 men involved in Rocky Mount man’s hotel death, robbery; police confirm 3 at-large

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – The Rocky Mount Police Department is shedding more light on an incident that left a 20-year-old dead at a city hotel on Sunday night. Police responded to the Executive Inn on North Wesleyan Boulevard around 10:30 p.m. in reference to two men that were injured by gunfire. But now, the police department is saying three men forced themselves inside one of the hotel rooms to commit a robbery.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
cbs17

Sunday deadly shooting victim identified as Durham man

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The victim in a Sunday shooting has been identified, Durham police said Wednesday. Gregory Newsome, 38, of Durham, was shot and killed just before 8 p.m. near the intersection of Fay and Juniper streets, police said. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.
DURHAM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy