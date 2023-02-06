Read full article on original website
WRAL
On cam: Footage shows arrest of Darryl Williams, who died in police custody
The video of a man's chase and arrest by Raleigh police outside a sweepstakes parlor in January was released Friday afternoon, providing insight into the final moments of his life before he died in police custody. The video of a man's chase and arrest by Raleigh police outside a sweepstakes...
1 dead, 1 arrested after Moore County altercation leads to shooting: sheriff
The shooting happened after an altercation between two men who both resided at the residence, according to a press release from the Sheriff Ronnie Fields.
WITN
Officers need your help to find this missing Goldsboro teen
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Officers are looking for a missing teen last seen Monday night. Ke’Mora Harris, 14, stands 5′4″ and weighs 90 pounds. Her last known location was in the 900 block of Popular Street. If you have any information on her whereabouts, call Goldsboro Police...
cbs17
Durham County deputies ID 2nd suspect in weekend road-rage shooting at gas station
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities in Durham County are looking for a second person involved in a road-rage shooting at a gas station. The Durham County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that Tiffany R. Carr is at large and is wanted on two counts of child abuse and two counts of storage of firearms to protect minors.
2nd suspect identified in Durham County road-rage shooting incident
The Durham County Sheriff's Office said it has identified a woman as the second suspect in the road rage incident at a Durham convenience store.
North Carolina woman accused of stealing financial cards from 2 in assisted living facility
An employee of an assisted living facility in Burlington is facing fraud charges, according to the Alamance County Sheriff's Office.
cbs17
Teen wanted in Rocky Mount motel robbery attempt arrested in Halifax County
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A teen has been arrested in a robbery attempt Sunday at a Rocky Mount motel that turned deadly. Shamoral Williams, 18, is one of two suspects who were on the run, Rocky Mount police said. He was arrested in Enfield on Wednesday night. Police...
cbs17
WANTED: Durham man fired gun during fight, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A suspect in Durham is wanted for firing a gun during a verbal argument, according to the Durham Police Department. Police said shortly before 3 a.m. on Jan. 29, the suspect and another person became involved in a verbal altercation in the parking lot of a business in the 4300 block of Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard near Highway 15-501.
Raleigh Police release body cam video of night Darryl Williams died in custody
Williams was the man who died last month in police custody after being tased three times.
WRAL
Hillside principal mourns lost potential of student killed in shooting
Principal William Logan of Hillside High School in Durham, NC, reflects on the recent shooting of two students, one of whom died, on American Tobacco Trail near the school. He knew both boys personally and speaks of their potential. Principal William Logan of Hillside High School in Durham, NC, reflects...
cbs17
Chapel Hill man charged in January killing of Durham man; police say he knew victim
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — A Chapel Hill man has been charged in the Jan. 12 killing of a Durham man. Asim Salah McKenzie, 23, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 24-year-old Marcus Anthony Smith, Chapel Hill police said Thursday. Police told CBS 17 that McKenzie and...
Armed bank robberies in Raleigh, Greenville lead to 15-year sentence for Vance County man
A 27-year-old has been sentenced to more than a decade in prison following two armed bank robberies in 2019, a release from the USDOJ said on Friday.
cbs17
Do you know her? Woman used stolen card at Best Buy in Fayetteville, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are asking the public to help them identify a woman who is suspected of theft and fraud. Officers said the woman was involved in two separate incidents in January. Both times, police said she used a stolen credit or debit card to buy...
cbs17
Teen arrested after assault behind UNC residence hall, police say
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested after an UNC student was assaulted on Wednesday evening, according to police. Officials said the student reported the assault around 8:55 p.m. Wednesday night. The student said they were assaulted by a man near Craige Residence Hall on Skipper Bowls Drive.
cbs17
Franklin County man charged after gun pointed at water corporation workers, police say
LAKE ROYALE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man has been charged after Lake Royale Company police said he pointed a gun at water corporation employees. Police were dispatched Monday to a disturbance on Mahto Drive where water corporation employees were attempting to shut off service to a home. That’s when...
cbs17
7 men involved in Rocky Mount man’s hotel death, robbery; police confirm 3 at-large
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – The Rocky Mount Police Department is shedding more light on an incident that left a 20-year-old dead at a city hotel on Sunday night. Police responded to the Executive Inn on North Wesleyan Boulevard around 10:30 p.m. in reference to two men that were injured by gunfire. But now, the police department is saying three men forced themselves inside one of the hotel rooms to commit a robbery.
cbs17
Student who died in American Tobacco Trail shooting was 17, other victim, 15, Durham police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police told CBS 17 on Thursday that the victim who died in the double shooting on the American Tobacco Trail on Wednesday was a 17-year-old male student at Hillside High School. The other victim who was transported to a nearby hospital, is a 15-year-old...
'Disgusting! Awful!' Hit-and-run damages Wilson's oldest African-American cemetery
Wilson Police Department is looking for the people responsible for a Saturday hit-and-run at the Rest Haven Cemetery.
Surveillance video offers clues to 2 people found shot dead in car in Henderson
HENDERSON, N.C. — Police are looking at surveillance video from Gholson Avenue in Henderson as they investigate a shooting that took place there on Tuesday morning. Two men were found shot dead in a car around 8 a.m. The video shows two people running from the scene. Richard Clark...
cbs17
Sunday deadly shooting victim identified as Durham man
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The victim in a Sunday shooting has been identified, Durham police said Wednesday. Gregory Newsome, 38, of Durham, was shot and killed just before 8 p.m. near the intersection of Fay and Juniper streets, police said. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.
