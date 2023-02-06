Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Suspect arrested in San Jose fatal weekend shooting
SAN JOSE -- A 30-year-old suspect has been arrested in a fatal shooting last weekend inside an East San Jose home.San Jose police said Anthony Samaro of San Jose was arrested without incident on Feb. 4.According to investigators, officers responded to the emergency room at Regional Medical Center on a report of an adult male beginning treated for a gunshot wound at approximately 10:55 p.m. on Feb. 3rd.The victim was self-transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.During the course of the investigation, it was revealed that the victim was shot at a residence in the 2000 block of Pepper Way....
Arrest made in October 2022 shooting
SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — The San Mateo Police Department made an arrest connected to a shooting that occurred on Oct. 3, 2022. Police learned the suspect in the shooting, identified as 19-year-old Leimarion Johnson of Richmond, was bailing out of the Contra Costa County Jail on Wednesday. Officers met Johnson and arrested him after […]
Elderly woman's Palo Alto home burglarized overnight
PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — The home of an elderly Palo Alto woman was burglarized Wednesday overnight, the city’s police department said. The burglar took a cell phone, tablet computer and purse, according to police. Police were called to the home on the 2600 block of Cowper Street Thursday morning. The victim, a woman in […]
SJPD arrests 2 for alleged firearm, narcotics possession
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Wednesday evening, officers with the San Jose Police Department arrested two men for allegedly possessing a firearm and narcotics, according to officials. Police said they tried to conduct a traffic stop around 6:45 p.m. in the area of Hearn Avenue and Victoria Drive. During the stop, officers said they developed […]
Police searching Walnut Creek high school after unconfirmed shooter report
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — The Walnut Creek Police Department conducted a search at Las Lomas High School in Walnut Creek after unconfirmed reports of an active shooter on campus Friday afternoon. Police said they found no evidence of a shooter at the school. Police are on scene on the 1400 block of South Main […]
Bakery Owner Dies After Violent Attack in Oakland
A bakery owner died Thursday, days after being violently robbed in Oakland, her family confirmed. Angel Cakes owner Jennifer Angel was backing out of a parking spot when a car blocked her. Her fiancé said thieves jumped out, smashed her window and stole something out of the car. The...
Man accused of intentionally driving family off Devil's Slide cliff pleads not guilty to charges
The San Mateo District Attorney's Office says evidence will show that the suspect intentionally drove his family off a Devil's Slide cliff "with the intent to kill them."
Husband accused of intentional Tesla crash off cliff barred from contacting wife
Patel is denying he tried to kill his family when their car plunged in a 250 feet drop off a cliff off Highway 1 called the Devil’s Slide at the beginning of last month.
Two adults arrested for allegedly jumping in fight at East Bay middle school
SAN PABLO, Calif. - Two adults were arrested Monday for allegedly jumping into a fight involving students at a San Pablo middle school. Keiry Huezo told KTVU that her daughter, a 7th grader at Helms Middle School, was seen on video being pounded by four people inside a girl's restroom.
Armed ATM serial bandit suspect arrested in San Jose
SAN JOSE -- A 20-year-od San Jose man has been arrested for allegedly carrying out several violent armed ATM robberies the last week of January.San Jose police said Diego Mendoza-Ramirez has been booked into county jail on 12 felony charges and one misdemeanor count.According to investigators, between January 22nd and January 30th there were four robberies or attempted robberies in San Jose in which the suspect used a semi-automatic pistol to hold up ATM users.He often pistol whipped his victims before demanding their cash. On one occasion the suspect negligently discharged a firearm during the robbery.The suspect also used at...
San Jose police stalker charged with four counts of attempted murder
SAN JOSE -- A suspect who allegedly stalked San Jose police and wounded a SWAT officer in a flurry of gunfire outside the gunman's home last week was charged Wednesday with four counts of attempted murder.The Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office said Luis Alberto Cantu, who is also known as Noe Orlando Mendoza among other aliases, was formerly charged Wednesday afternoon.At a Tuesday news conference, Police Chief Anthony Mata said evidence has revealed that Cantu had been stalking police officers for hours at three different locations Friday night before a shootout early Saturday with the SWAT officers.Mendoza's car was...
Marin 911: Driver enters home uninvited to wash his hands
Dirty Hands: A woman called police when she arrived home at her place on Greenwood Way and found a delivery person at her doorstep and her door unlocked. The driver told police that his hands were sticky, so he went inside unannounced to wash his hands. Police told him: “Don’t do that.”
Suspect arrested in violent robbery spree in San Jose involving rear-ending victims
SAN JOSE -- Police arrested a suspect in a series of violent robberies in December and January which included intentionally rear-ending vehicles and then robbing the drivers at gunpoint.San Jose police said the first incident happened on December 27 in the area of Blue Mountain Drive and Mount McKinley Drive in East San Jose. The victim told officers she was intentionally rear-ended and then the suspect stole her personal property and threatened to shoot her if she followed him. Robbery detectives were able to identify the suspect in the incident as 22-year-old San Jose resident Brian Valverde. Police said during...
SFPD seeks information, offers reward in Fillmore District homicide
The San Francisco Police Department on Wednesday announced a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the shooting death of a 21-year-old man in the Fillmore District. Officers were called just after 11:15 p.m. on Sept. 6 to the 600 block of Larch Way, near Jefferson Square Park, on reports of the shooting and found evidence of gunfire at the scene, but no victims or suspects were located at the time, according to a department statement. ...
Suspected Oxy pills, stolen credit cards, IDs seized after narcotics bust in Benicia
BENICIA, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested Monday night in connection to possession of a loaded stolen firearm and narcotics for sale, the Benicia Police Department (BPD) said in a Facebook post. Benicia police pulled the suspect over after they saw his car registration was expired. He was pulled over at around 8:40 p.m. […]
Gamos Family members sentenced in Rainbow Bright human trafficking case
SAN MATEO -- Three members of a Bay Area family convicted of running a human trafficking operation for more than a decade have been sentenced to at least five years in prison.The trio had been found guilty in San Mateo County Superior Court of 38 felony charges related to human trafficking and labor exploitation, while operating the business Rainbow Bright, a Bay Area adult residential and child care company, between 2008 and 2018.The family members sentenced were Joshua Gamos, 46, sentenced to nine years and eight months; Noel Gamos, 44, sentenced to five years; and Carlina Gamos, 70, was sentenced...
Female pedestrian dies in Friday morning San Jose hit-and-run
SAN JOSE -- An adult female pedestrian died in a hit-and-run collision in San Jose early Friday morning, according to police.Police said the collision was reported at 5:39 a.m. in the area of Morrill Avenue and Knights Bridge Road near Cataldi Park in northeast San Jose. Arriving officers rendered aid to the woman who was taken to a local hospital. Unfortunately, she succumbed to her injuries. Her identity was not released as the coroner attempted to notify her next of kin.The driver fled the scene and remained at large. Investigators have yet to release a description of the vehicle.The fatality was the third pedestrian death on San Jose city streets so far in 2023.
San Mateo County Agrees to $4.5 Million Settlement With Family of Man Police Fatally Tasered In 2019
County officials are calling it “the largest law enforcement-related settlement in anyone’s memory” after agreeing to pay a $4.5 million settlement for the tasering and killing of an unarmed pedestrian who’d merely been jaywalking. When San Mateo sheriff’s deputies tasered and killed 36-year-old Black man Chinedu...
Teens target strangers in Orbeez attacks in San Mateo Co. as part of TikTok trend: sheriff's office
"A toy gun is a toy gun until it is used to victimize others." There's shock in San Carlos after authorities said groups of teens are using toy guns to shoot gel balls at random people.
Walnut Creek Police Investigate Incident at Las Lomas High School
Officers responded to Las Lomas High School Friday to investigate unconfirmed reports of an active shooter, police said. Responding officers conducted a search of the campus and found no evidence of any crime. Police were working with school staff to release students for the day. No other information was immediately...
